Dorechester is only 2 weeks away!

Dorchester XLII is nearly here … have your registered?
Held March 3-5, 2006 in Seaside, Oregon …. this conference promises to carry on the conferences rich tradition of hearing insightful speakers, discussing hot issues affecting Oregon, rubbing elbows with elected officials and candidates, and enjoying the famous and irreverent Tent Show. Oh … and the parties … I am already hearing great buzz about this years parties. And plus … does anything get us politico’s more excited than to see 3 seasoned gubernatorial candidates duke it out???
Stay tuned to OregonCatalyst for the latest information on the conference.
Registration for the conference is filling up quickly “¦ so register and reserve your hotel room today!
