Karla Kay Edwards named new AFP state director

by In the news Wednesday, July 13. 2011

by NW Spotlight

Karla Kay Edwards has been named the new state director for the Americans for Prosperity Oregon chapter.  Karla Kay will be helping to get Oregonians more active and engaged with their government – to help put Oregon back on a path of prosperity and freedom.

Karla has been a strong advocate for private enterprise and government restraint in both the private and public sector, having worked most recently at the Cascade Policy Institute as the Rural Policy Analyst. Karla also worked at the Washington Cattlemen’s Association, the Oregon Department of Agriculture, and the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

Karla brings to AFP extensive experience in grassroots organization, issue advocacy, and promoting free-market principles.

Click here to read Karla Kay’s full bio.

 

Jeff Kropf to head new organization

Jeff Kropf, the previous AFP Oregon director, is going to be running a new organization whose purpose is to investigate, document and expose wasteful or corrupt government spending in Oregon. The new organization will have a very hard edge to the messaging that will be run on radio and TV in an effort to build citizen awareness and outrage.

The new organization intends to also disseminate these reports through AFP OR and other grassroots organizations in Oregon, and will be providing more information as they develop their legal entity and website.

 

