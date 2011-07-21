Back to Home Page

Why is Oregon’s economy continuing to decline?

by In the news Thursday, July 21. 2011

Oregon Transformation

Why is Oregon’s economy continuing to decline relative to other states? According to the 2011 American Legislative Exchange Council‐Laffer State Economic Competitiveness Index report, which forecasts and ranks the 50 states with respect to economic performance and economic outlook, Oregon has been declining in its economic outlook rank since 2008, ranking 35th, 39th, 41st, and now 43rd in 2011.

So what are the reasons behind Oregon’s economic decline?

In an article released by the Wall Street Journal in May, the authors of this state competitiveness index report cited two main policies that are extremely important in determining job creation and potential rise in income levels:

1) States with no income tax outperform high income tax states.
  • Oregon is now tied with Hawaii for the highest income tax rate in the nation.
  • Since Measures 66/67 have gone into effect in January 2010, Oregon has lost approximately 8,000 high income tax‐filers, resulting in loss of state revenue and countless jobs.
  • Oregon ranks 48th for highest corporate income tax rate.
2) States with right‐to‐work laws grow faster than forced unionism.
  • Oregon is 1 of 28 states requiring employees of unionized employers to become union members, pay union dues, or face loss of employment.
  • According to the article, “between 2000 and 2008, 4.8 million Americans moved from forced‐union states to right‐to‐work states. That’s one person every minute of every day.” With Oregon’s state revenue forecasts continuing to fall short of expectations and our increasing public employee benefit obligations, without policies that promote economic growth, Oregon will continue to rank at the bottom of economic performance nationwide.
Sources: 

http://cascadepolicy.org/news/2011/07/11/oregon’seconomicoutlookcontinuestoslip/?utm_source=Courier&utm_campaign=b0e3806d5dCourier6.2.11&utm_medium=email

  • Parker

    It is no mystery why Oregon’s economy is in the dumps and going deeper. With Dems in control of the state, everyone will eventually end up delivering pizza to each other. Nothing will be created or made. The environment will be excellent, but that’s about all that will be.
    Green weenies and wealth redistributors are at their finest in Oregon. And the result is what you see. Massive unemployment – among the very worst in the nation.
    Good job. Keep it up.
    It is a great thing you are doing.

  • UnionJoe

    I must say, right to work states are for babies. Oregon has it right. If you work somewhere with a union you must join. Choice is bad, except when you kill babies.

  • Anniebea50

    Why should anyone be forced to join a union in order to work?   I for one, have never benefited from being a member.  EVERY TIME I needed their help, they failed me !!   they DID NOTHING !!!  BUT they keep on taking my hard earned money !!  I call that stealing !!  

    • 3H

      You’re not forced to join – you have a choice take the job and belong to the union , or don’t take the job.   Employer’s have quite a few things you have to do to take a job – why is belonging to a Union the one that bothers you?  Don’t you like having benefits, higher pay, and a formal grievance procedure?

      If you go to work at Walmart or Target, you’re forced to attend an anti-union meeting and watch an anti-union video.  Is that OK?

      • Why are you against the choice? Are you a communist? I belong to a union and we have never gotten over 3% raise a yr and will probably lose our health care benefits this yr. Good thing I have no choice but to be in the union

        • 3H

          LOL..  and you would be better off not being in a Union?   You do appreciate the benefits that Unions have given all of us, right?  

          • Anonymous

            Nope. The only benefit the union gave me was making my wallet $540 lighter every year.

        • Anonymous

          You forgot that the union gives you the right to pay monthly dues. When I had a job that forced me to join a union, it cost me $45 a month for absolutely noting. That union was AFTRA which today most broadcast station employees have been smart enough to throw out. The only benefit the union had was its retirement program which, despite the fact I worked full-time, I was not eligible for.

          The union didn’t even have the clout to deal with dismissals. We had a boss (and I do mean BOSS) who got a hankerin’ to fire someone about twice a year. People were fired just because he decided he didn’t like them. The union’s response to inquiries about unfair dismissal…”That’s the way it goes.”

          $540 a year well spent…don’t you think?

          • 3H

            So, a bad, ineffective, Union means that all Unions are ineffective? 

            Were you ineligible because you hadn’t worked long enough to be vested?

          • Anonymous

            Well, 3H (if that is your real name) most unions are dismal, ineffective cash grabbing machines. They are more interested in securing political power for the union bosses than in securing rights for the workers.

            It had nothing to do with being vested. I can’t remember exactly (it’s been more than 25 years ago) but it had something to do with the kind of work I did. The union put more importance on being an actor than on being an announcer in a radio station in Portland, Oregon. But part of our dues went to support the pension fund nonetheless…now that I think about it, it kind of worked like Social Insecurity of Mediscare.

          • 3H

            “Well, 3H (if that is your real name)” 

            LOL.. really?  Wow.  No, it’s not my real name.   Shocking, huh?

            “most unions are dismal, ineffective cash grabbing machines. They are more interested in securing political power for the union bosses than in securing rights for the workers.”

            You have something to back that up?   Some facts perhaps?  Or just your opinion?

            “…now that I think about it, it kind of worked like Social Insecurity of Mediscare.”
            So, how many people who paid into SS and Medicare were denied when they reached eligibilty?  Seems to me quite a few people have been covered by both and that the programs as been very successful.  

          • valley dude

            Yeah, I’m a state employee also and I can’t believe these guys!  SS and Medicare are very, very successful!  These corporate fascists just lie through their teeth!  Soon I’m retiring with my fat PERS pension then I can be on this blog all day long!

            p.s.  Will you be my friend when I retire?

          • Anonymous

            “LOL.. really?  Wow.  No, it’s not my real name.   Shocking, huh?”
            Sorry, I forgot you libs are humor impaired. (Is that the PCway to say it, humor impaired? I mean, I wouldn’t want to be, you know, socially incorrect.)

            “You have something to back that up?   Some facts perhaps?  Or just your opinion?”

            Hmmm, how about that SEIU clown who was the number one visitor at the White House. You know, I don’t think he was there all of the time because he just liked the tour.

            “…how many people who paid into SS and Medicare were denied …”

            Like,you’re saying that being denied PERS is a regular thing? Yeah, there were a few fraudsters who were denied…as they well should have been but it’s hardly the norm. “Norm.”

          • 3H

            Well, I just don’t know with you.   The only sense of humor I’ve seen out of you is the junior-high variety.  You know, either making up or borrowing silly names like Dumbocraps and Libtard.  The sort of thing that many of would have found funny…   when we were 12 and now just seems sad coming from a presumably grown man.

            I was actually asking if you had proof that most unions are dismal, ineffective cash grabbing machines…”  But, you didn’t want to answer that question, and decided to answer one I didn’t ask.  How odd.

            Perhaps you have a hard time answering questions asked.. and answer ones you wished we had asked instead.  I didn’t ask about PERS.  I was asking a specific question about Social Security and Medicare.  You must have realized that you had misspoken, and rather than admit that either you had no evidence or you were wrong, you try for a little misdirection.   Try again.  Seriously..  look at the question.  I asked about Social Security and Medicare and you went on a PERS tangent.  LOL.

          • valley dude

            He isn’t as smart as us!  We work for the state and are therefore smarter than everyone else.  Thank God people like us are around to run things!

          • Anonymous

            Like I said, you libs are humor impaired. You don’t know a joke when you read one, all you’re able to do is create some ad hoc “how childish” argument. Pathetic, just pathetic.

            Or perhaps, you have a hard time asking questions. I wasn’t sure what you were asking so I took a stab at PERS. Why don’t you try asking your question in a bit more coherent fashion and then I’ll knock it down. For the record: You asked “…how many people who paid into SS and Medicare were denied …” So, you weren’t implying that PERS recipients had been denied?

          • 3H

            Really Joel?  You didn’t know?  Even when I gave you the quote I was asking about?  Read more carefully. 

            No, I wasn’t implying anything about PERS.  The paragraph I quoted from didn’t mention anything about PERS.  I shouldn’t be surprised, you enjoy making stuff up.   

            I know, it is pathetic of us to expect, and hope for, an adult to engage in adult conversation.  

          • Anonymous

            Well, 1/2H, you apparently aren’t going to be civil. (Probably because you can’t form a simple question.) Anyway, since you can’t be civil, try this: F*ck You, you mother-f*cking, stupid a**hole, piece of sh*t! How’s that? Can you deal with that. (Why do I try reasoning with liberals, they can’t be reasoned with, they are stupid, live off the rest of the world jerks. I swear, you try to be nice to them and they’re just jerks. Give it up. It isn’t worth the time.) <==That's me talking to myself, mumbling, this is what talking to liberal trolls will do to you.

          • 3H

            LOL.. wow.   Just wow.   Please tell me where was I not being civil?  Did I engage in name calling?  Is pointing out that you weren’t answering the questions I asked you being uncivil?   When have you tried to be nice?  Why do you make up an affront and then engage in the very activity you pretend to be affronted by – but to a much more extreme level?

            My friend, that sort of rage is going to literally kill you.

          • Anonymous

            There’s no point in trying to engage in discourse with liberals. When they get stuck they resort to the pot calling the kettle black and hold their noses in the air like they really matter.

            For that reason, I’m out!

          • valley dude

            Well, too bad you are out. You just won the strangest mixed metaphor of the day award.  Pot calling kettle black with noses in the air? Wow. What an image.

          • 3H

            And you’re back.  You don’t want to be debated.  You don’t want to be challenged.  You don’t want to be held accountable for the things you say.  You’re not my problem.   I’ll do what i do when I run across some ill-behaved child at the store.  I’ll do my best to ignore you.  

          • 3H

            I thought you were concerned about this being a “family blog”.  Character counts.

  • Bob Clark

    Economic decline often accompanies strong unionization.  Look at the Detroit auto industry, 1960s through the collapse circa 2009 (more union driven leaching as Bama bailed out the remains of the industry and gave a lot of the carcas to what remains of the union…unions severely restrict the hiring of new employees in a chase for elevated wages paid by an evolving uncompetitive host industry).  Sounds remotely like the Oregon public school system, except even Oregon’s state government shows signs of getting tired of shoveling more taxpayer dollars to the OEA (the state has no money printing press like Bama).

    But if this weren’t bad enough, Oregon’s timber industry has been sharply curtailed by unbalanced environmental law and activism.  Now once proud independent counties are welfare, government subsidy receiving dependent counties.

    Then there’s the robbing of taxpayers to build overpriced choo choo trains very few people ride, and in fact try to avoid riding.  Billions in local, state and federal taxpayer monies not going to productive activity but welfare to not work and just leach off others.  It should be no mystery:  Oregon’s decades long governance increasingly rewards the unproductive and penalizes the productive, and hence, its slippage in relative performance.  Heck, Oregon is still living off Atiyeh’s pleading with Intel and other tech companies “we actually do want you to stay and not just visit.” 

    • valley person

      “Economic decline often accompanies strong unionization. ”

      Then why did America’s greatest period of sustained high growth, 1950-1970, coincide with our highest level of union membership?

      And why are Canada and Germany, which have much higher levels of union membership than we have, kicking our butts economically of late?

      • 3H

        You know the answer: when facts and ideology are at odds, the facts must be wrong.   It is simple, unions are bad.

        Bad: 40 hour work week, overtime pay, vacation and sick time, grievance procedures, workers negotiating with their employer.

        Good: Child labor, docile work force, sweat shops.

        • Anonymous

          Yes 2h (this post is so simplistic it didn’t deserve 3 H’s,) unions had a place…a century ago. But that place has long passed and the unions are pointless today…especially the public employee unions which do nothing but visit the White House twice weekly to tell Obozo what to do.

  • wnd

    http://washingtonexaminer.com/blogs/beltway-confidential/worth-recalling-fdr-was-no-fan-public-employee-unions

    Even President Franklin Roosevelt, a friend of private-sector unionism,
    drew a line when it came to government workers: “Meticulous
    attention,” the president insisted in 1937,
    “should be paid to the
    special relations and obligations of public servants to the public
    itself and to the Government….The process of collective bargaining, as
    usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service.”
    The reason? F.D.R. believed that “[a] strike of public employees
    manifests nothing less than an intent on their part to obstruct the
    operations of government until their demands are satisfied. Such action
    looking toward the paralysis of government by those who have sworn to
    support it is unthinkable and intolerable.

    OEA, AFSCME, SEIU…unlikely to see a portrait of FDR and his aforementioned words appearing on their ‘premises.’

  • valley person

    The premise is wrong. Oregon’s economy is not continuing to decline relative to other states, at least not over the past 18 months. Statistically we are growing faster than most other states. The authors of the report cited have a well known bias against taxation on the wealthy, which probably explains their particular analysis. 

    Hawaii, the other high income tax state, has among the best economies in the nation. How do you explain that? 

    I doubt Oregon has “lost” 8000 high income tax filers. What probably happened is that as a result of the national economic downturn, some people who has been higher income have seen their incomes drop. They didn’t just pick up and leave.

    The southern model: no unions, low wages, low taxes, low education, low income, high poverty, is the recommended future for us? Thanks but no thanks.

    • Me

      Well, I’m in the higher taxpayer group.  Except what contributes to my taxable income is not money.  It’s taxable inventory that is reported as income. 

      Yes, I’m doing everything short of closing up shop to not have a profit or very little. 

      • valley person

        Maybe so, but the data remains the same. Oregon’s economy has been growing faster than the national average SINCE the latest tax increase went into effect. I don’t see how conservatives can explain that one away through individual anecdote. it wasn’t supposed to happen and the opposite was confidently predicted.

        If your business is retail or service and you cut back someone else will fill the niche you leave behind, so there is no net loss to the state economy. If you are manufacturing something sold outside the state and can locate anywhere, then cutting back or relocating would be subtracted from the state economy until or unless someone else steps in to take advantage of our low energy costs and well educated labor force.

        • Anonymous

          Me…

          VP would feel better about your situation if you weren’t a rich capitalist pig business owner.

  • Rupert in Springfield

    Oregon is a consistent leader in unemployment. This has been the case regardless of the political situation in Washington. “It’s all Bush’s fault” at this point only holds sway among the devout left, which unfortunately is a lot of the state. At some point changing course would be the rational thing to do. However I would expect devotion to a failed ideology will continue for the foreseeable future. Look for more million dollar bike trails, failing schools, a grim economic outlook, and endless sacrifices of all for the benefit of fat cat public employee union members. Oregon’s main export is and will continue to be jobs until devotion to this silly ideology abates. I don’t expect that anytime soon. The gimme something for nothing crowd is here to stay.

    • valley person

      Earth to Rupert. Oregon’s economy is growing faster than the national average and has been for over a year. Oregon’s unemployment rate is dropping faster than the national average and is now at the national average.  And you are the only one talking about Bush.

       

      • Rupert in Springfield

        You are arguing Oregon’s unemployment situation has not been worse than the national average for quite some time?

        Good luck with that one.

        • Anonymous

          Quit picking on the libs Rupert. They have a temporary good number,let them run with it.

        • valley dude

          I’m not arguing an opinion. I’m stating facts. Do you disagree with the facts I stated?    And do you disagree with the additional fact that this period of outperforming the national average has happened AFTER Oregon raised taxes that you said would drive business out of the state.

          So to reprise for you, here are 3 facts:
          1) Oregon’s economic recovery has been faster than the national average over the past 12-18 months, agree or disagree? 
          2) Oregon’s drop in unemployment rate has been faster than the national average over the same period, agree or disagree?
          3) This period is after Oregon citizens voted to raise taxes on upper income individuals and businesses, agree or disagree?.

          Or you can call me names. That always seems to work for you when you are cornered.

    • Anonymous

      Rupert, you’re so right about Oregon electing Ds. Look at Portlad…it is a mess. Government here thinks bicycle paths, streetcars and trams make good economic sense. So much so that they want to spend half a billion dollars to extend the streetcar to Lake Oswego…despite the fact that the people of LO don’t want it. Then there is the tram…original cost estimate $15.5 million, final cost $57 million. In other words this boondoggle cost almost four times what it was supposed to.

      The there are the bicycle paths and I haven’t even touched on bum recruitment programs.

      Portland is about 70 percent registered DUMBoCRAP and you can’t elect anyone here who believes in good government. The best things are that Fireman Randy has announced he is going to live on his triple-dip PERS fortune and Scam Adams has been so bad that the Ds are going to take him out in the next election. The other good thing, at least for me, is that I don’t live within the city limits.

      • Rupert in Springfield

        Yep, I live near a mini Portland called Eugene. It’s unreal. We have giant articulated bus’s that carry five or six people. The roads in downtown Beirut are in better repair than Eugene’s. however there are beautifully lit bike bridges aplenty.

        The only, and I mean the only, ray of hope I have seen is recently Eugene defeated a local income tax that supposedly was going to go to schools. When throwing money at schools doesn’t hold sway with Eugene voters, thats a freakin’ milestone.

        Maybe things will change, but I really doubt it. If I know one thing at all, it is the left. I can tell you that although they represent a minority of the country, they still are absolutely convinced every aspect of their way is the right way. What I mean by this is that they are totally and completely convinced not only is their ethos correct, but that nothing their leaders have ever done has been wrong and nothing in their assumptions has been a mistake.

        Change takes a very very long time for them. While most on the right can admit Bush spent to much, invading Iraq was a mistake and that getting out of Afghanistan would be a real good idea the left is still muttering that the stimulus worked and green jobs are the solution to Oregon’s chronically high unemployment. It’s ridiculous. Get real.

        SO in other words, change can come for the left, but it comes real slow, because they have a real hard time admitting a mistake, learning from it and moving on.

        Example:

        Ask a Conservative and/or Republican – Invade Iraq, good idea or mistake? – Most will say mistake.

        Ask a Liberal (not a Democrat) – Obama Stimulus, good idea or mistake? – Most will say good idea.

        Makes things pretty clear doesn’t it?

        Example 2:

        Watch these pages. Liberals are still convinced Conservatives not only did, but continue to defend the excessive spending of Bush.

        They simply can’t conceive that the response to “Oh yeah, you think Obama spent a lot, well what about Bush huh huh? What about Bush?????” Would be “Yes, Bush spent too much, thought so then, said so then, thought so now, say so now, your next point?”

        For this reason, change is glacier like in pace for the left. When you can’t admit a mistake was made and learn from it, changing course and growing is very very hard.

        • Anonymous

          Yeah, I forgot about Eugene…of course, I’m always trying to forget about Peking (Beijing for fans of the newer transliteration) on the Pacific. Last time I was in Eugene I worked for the ORP and they held the annual convention at the Eugene Hilton. The libs turned out a huge crowd to picket the hotel. (Scratching my butt in wonder, I mean nothing better to do guys?)

        • 3H

          “For this reason, change is glacier like in pace for the left. When you can’t admit a mistake was made and learn from it, changing course and growing is very very hard.” 

          You mean like “raising taxes kills the economy!”?  Despite all the evidence to the contrary?  THAT kind of glacial thinking?

          Or…  “Unions are bad!”  

          Or… “Slash the budget in a recession!”  Despite, again, ignoring the fact that when that was tried, the economy worsened?

          Or…  “public employees work less hard than everyone else!”  And go silent when asked for, you know, actual proof?

          Glacial thinking indeed.

        • valley dude

          So conservatives, who took us into war in Iraq with no doubts (quite literally, Bush and Cheney said they had “no doubt” that Iraq had WMDs and posed a severe threat to our nation,) after seeing the results, would now say it was a mistake? That isn’t a “doubt” that matters Rupert, nor is it one shared by leading conservatives, like Kruthamer. That is at best hindsight. “Ooops, our bad. Sorry for all the dead bodies, lost limbs, and several trillion dollars. Mw put us back in office and lets forget the whole thing.” 

          Which conservatives, including the current ones in Congress, are advocating for repealing Medicare Part D, which was Bush’s largest domestic spending program and was entirely debt financed? Or did I miss something?

          Now you can call me names.

  • Rob DeHarpport

    Valley Person,
      Your comments and denial of facts are always good for a chuckle, today is no exception.

    • Anonymous

      At least VP is a consistent troll.

    • valley person

      Happy to make you chuckle, but what denial of facts? 

  • Rob DeHarpport

    I’ll just refer to the facts in this article (the ones in red). Of course you will ramble on disputing all of them-more chuckles I’m sure to come.

    • valley dude

      Well Oregon has one of the strongest economies because of the strength of state employees.  As long as they’re working hard and spending their cash, Oregon will remain strong.  I can sit behind my desk, respond to corporate fascists such as yourself and soon be spending my PERS checks!  Then I’ll be one of the productive retirees that make this state so such an economic powerhouse!

    • valley person

      Don’t know the valley dude person, but he or she should get their own life and make their own arguments, even though that might be too hard for them.

      I don’t deny the facts posted in red above. I take issue with the title and central premise, that Oregon’s economy is continuing to decline, and that to fix things we should copy southern state economic strategies.

      To repeat: Oregon’s growth rate since we raised our income taxes has exceeded the national average, and our unemployment is dropping faster than the national average. These 2 additional facts contradict the entire premise of the original post, which is that our economy is doing worse than elsewhere. Statistically, it isn’t. I haven’t heard anyone, including yourself attempt an explanation. Care to try?

      And I’ll add; our per capita income is higher than nearly every southern state, and our poverty rate lower than all of them. So why would we want to catch up with them?

      • valley dude

        I’m totally on your side valley person.  The state needs to raise taxes even more.  These rich corporate fat cats need to pay their fair share.  Plus, PERS will go broke when I’m close to getting my fat $6,600 per mo. check!

  • Anonymous

    Oh, the libtard contingent that hangs around here is going to love this article. They can’t stand it when someone tells the truth about their leftie proclivities and the socialists they have elected.

    The public employee unions are Oregon’s worst problem right now and the outrageous income tax is the second biggest problem. There’s no question why Oregon ranks 43rd but the libs will dispute this research as right-wing pap. Like I said, they can’t handle the truth.

  • Zanzara

    Once upon a time there was good grounds for governments, corporations and unions.

    When governments, corporations and unions all became good buddies and became overbearing on the planet and on people, when too much money started going uphill to a selected few, when taxes, fees, laws, and insider deals overwhelmed the working class — then all 3 became detrimental to the quality of life for all human beings on the planet. 

    Governments, corporations and unions need the face the reality of their failings and the harm they are causing, because now there is a real reason to have right to work states, downsized or eliminated corporations and a reigned in government. 

    Government are supposed to be composed of public servants, not czars.
    Corporations are business entities, not persons.
    Unions utilize selective representation rather than representing the good of all.

    They are all 3 running out of people and resources to exploit.  They have pooed in their own nest, so to speak.

