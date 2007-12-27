New Year Brings More Government Spending, No Accountability

From the Oregon House Republicans
The Oregon Legislature broke the bank in 2007, increasing government spending by 20 percent and saddling Oregonians with $923 million in new state debt. Here’s a look at 2007 state government spending, by the numbers:
20 Percent: Increase in state government spending
$620 Million: New taxes and fees (despite record state revenue)
$923 Million: New state debt (again, despite record state revenue)
1,178: New state employees added to state payroll
$12 Million: Pay raises to Gov. Kulongoski’s political appointees
$20 Million: Pay raises to appease the unions– who were upset about the political appointees’ pay raises
30: Number of House Democrats who opposed HB 2550, the plan to hire a legislative auditor to review the performance of state agencies and increase fiscal responsibility in state government.
It’s no surprise a majority of Oregonians polled rated the Legislature’s performance as “unfavorable.” (Governor, Lawmakers Get Their Lumps in New Poll, The Oregonian, 12/8/07)
