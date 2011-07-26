Wu announces he is resigning from Congress

Wu to resign — open election could soon follow
by NW Spotlight
The Oregonian is reporting that Rep. David Wu announced his resignation from Congress today, shortly after Oregon’s two Democratic senators (Ron Wyden & Jeff Merkley) called for his resignation. Wu plans “to resign effective upon the resolution of the debt ceiling crisis.”
The resignation is also being reported by USA Today, Roll Call and MSNBC, among others.
MSNBC reported on the possible field of candidates for CD1: “State Democrats said they expect a state senator, Suzanne Bonamici of Beaverton, to join the two candidates already in the primary race, Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian and state Rep. Brad Witt of Clatskanie. Potential Republican nominees include sports marketing businessman Rob Cornilles, who lost to Wu last year, three state legislators and two tea party candidates from last year’s primary.” Jeff Mapes of the Oregonian has also reported that Republican businessman Rob Miller is considering a run for CD1.
Here is the language of how the state would fill vacancy depending greatly on timing of resignation:
188.120 Filling vacancy in election or office of U.S. Representative or Senator. (1) If a vacancy in election or office of Representative in Congress or United States Senator occurs before the 61st day before the general election, the Governor shall call a special election to fill that vacancy. If a vacancy in election or office of United States Senator occurs after the 62nd day before the general election but on or before the general election, and if the term of that office is not regularly filled at that election, the Governor shall call a special election to fill the vacancy as soon as practicable after the general election.
(2) If a special election to fill the vacancy in election or office of Representative in Congress or United States Senator is called before the 80th day after the vacancy occurs, each major political party shall select its nominee for the office and certify the name of the nominee to the Secretary of State. The Secretary of State shall place the name of the nominee on the ballot.
(3) If a special election to fill the vacancy in election or office of Representative in Congress or United States Senator is called after the 79th day after the vacancy occurs, a special primary election shall be conducted by the Secretary of State for the purpose of nominating a candidate of each major political party. A declaration of candidacy or nominating petition may be filed not later than the 10th day following the issuance of the writ of election. [Formerly 249.654; 1985 c.586 §1; 1995 c.607 §60]
Pingback: prediksi bola akurat()
Pingback: Extra resources()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: great prices on DIRECTV()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: laan nu()
Pingback: water ionizer loan()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: locksmiths near me()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: electrician apprenticeship program oregon()
Pingback: ionizer payment plan()
Pingback: paypal loans()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: security melbourne()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Car Hire Bonaire()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: private proxies()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney()
Pingback: burn fat diet()
Pingback: like it()
Pingback: automotive touch up paint walmart()
Pingback: click now()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: playpen for dogs()
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()
Pingback: Shane()
Pingback: books publishing()
Pingback: PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: minneapolis seo()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: Mckenzie()
Pingback: all you need to know()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: hair loss prevention()
Pingback: jetex fuel()
Pingback: car audio austin()
Pingback: italiana name()
Pingback: Emergency sewer line repair circle C()
Pingback: ship dog()
Pingback: Penny Taras()
Pingback: cheat hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: british used clothing()
Pingback: best()
Pingback: naples pet boarding()
Pingback: Marvelous Designer tutorials free()
Pingback: Quickbooks online support()
Pingback: Mobile Apps()
Pingback: mlm penny auction()
Pingback: judi bola online()
Pingback: exclusive dating()
Pingback: cerrajeros valencia precio()
Pingback: exclusive dating paris()
Pingback: real estate brokerage Clearwater()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: most popular online product()
Pingback: sticky notes macbook()
Pingback: real estate brokerage new port richey()
Pingback: dog training video()
Pingback: SalesEnvy Bonus()
Pingback: fundraising()
Pingback: Credit rating()
Pingback: kids play in gelli baff()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Electrician Kirkby()
Pingback: bed caddy organizer()
Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: Templates()
Pingback: Entrepreneur()
Pingback: starcom mediavest group()
Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin()
Pingback: streaming series gratuit()
Pingback: Internet Marketing()
Pingback: mobile()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Review()
Pingback: billig tannlege()
Pingback: Workout Clothes()
Pingback: Natural Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: Natural Gemstone Jewelry()
Pingback: ruletnasiloynanir()
Pingback: Bedava casino siteleri()
Pingback: BailBondsTulsa()
Pingback: rancho penasquitos()
Pingback: InstallShield v InstallAware()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: Singorama()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: grass()
Pingback: raspberry ketones supplements()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: socks5 proxies()
Pingback: learn more here()
Pingback: Visit Website()
Pingback: north vancouver spiritual life coach()
Pingback: Read Full Report()
Pingback: airport porn()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: top hair transplant clinic()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: adidas()
Pingback: dependable deck builders Austin()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam()
Pingback: sleeping pills()
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor Review()
Pingback: seo discount packages()
Pingback: www.acreen.space()
Pingback: Austin house painting()
Pingback: grants to study in south africa()
Pingback: accessories()
Pingback: newtwistmarketing()
Pingback: tarrytown plumber()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: passwords for brazzers()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: best home air purifier()
Pingback: Massage Austin()
Pingback: مواقع العاب حصرية()
Pingback: avast pro antivirus license key()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: radar detectors austin()
Pingback: forniry dlh()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: http://babababies.info/story/60579()
Pingback: best 144hz monitor()
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh()
Pingback: ashley madison espaï¿½ol()
Pingback: aerospace and steamship line logistics transportation()
Pingback: channels for whatsapp messaging()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Preview()
Pingback: plr ebooks()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: love image quotes()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond()
Pingback: manhattan escort()
Pingback: Sprint usa()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: viagra gdzie najtaniej()
Pingback: used copiers Austin Texas()
Pingback: uab ost express()
Pingback: offshore fishing charters Stuart()
Pingback: Air Foamposite()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Copiers Austin TX()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: Brazzers Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Golf Balls()
Pingback: Sexy lingerie()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite fast()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Deeanna()
Pingback: commercial cleaning companies()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: Best in Bankruptcy Attorneys()
Pingback: offshore fishing charters Stuart()
Pingback: gymnastics pits()
Pingback: bookkeeping Austin TX()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: North Sydney Split Air Conditioning()
Pingback: morar nos eua()
Pingback: rust resistant shower curtain rings()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: dog groomer Austin()
Pingback: fence builder Austin()
Pingback: Unlock Her Legs Review()
Pingback: grammar check()
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..()
Pingback: medical career jobs()
Pingback: this URL()
Pingback: кадърен домоуправител()
Pingback: bay dermatology tampa fl()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-now-nz/()
Pingback: memory training courses()
Pingback: Used Dock Ramp()
Pingback: seo package cost()
Pingback: cheap seo company in india()
Pingback: zip code lookup()
Pingback: HOLE-PITCH 160MM-goods()
Pingback: Dignity - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es()
Pingback: more()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: Fashion wholesale malaysia()
Pingback: Boston Taxi()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: nail salon tampa()
Pingback: business loan()
Pingback: Wynell()
Pingback: Minions Clothing()
Pingback: Crabion Express & Holding Broker()
Pingback: jualam tilam murah()
Pingback: Chlorella()
Pingback: Forex News()
Pingback: reset windows 7 password()
Pingback: replica lv shoes()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: how to make money fast()
Pingback: https://v.gd/penis_enlargement_that_works()
Pingback: how to make money()
Pingback: Ubud Villa()
Pingback: Download LCP-001 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: mobdro()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Park()
Pingback: Lean Belly Breakthrough()
Pingback: agen bola()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Wank()
Pingback: internet radio()
Pingback: check this out()
Pingback: Search 3000 App()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: website()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: interracial milf porn()
Pingback: busca de patente()
Pingback: fx blue trading simulator v3 for mt4()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: irs form 1116()
Pingback: movie keren()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Getting Viagra with Viva Paradise Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: logo design oslo()
Pingback: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo()
Pingback: 18+()
Pingback: köpa billiga mascara online()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: healthy pizza()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Kendra Lust MILF()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: wholesale wedding flowers and supplies()
Pingback: online()
Pingback: cleaning Liverpool()
Pingback: how to make a sign()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: como minerar bitcoin()
Pingback: phir bhi tumko chahunga()
Pingback: Exchange car()
Pingback: dedicated server hosting()
Pingback: sportwetten tipps heute()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Learn More()