Wu announces he is resigning from Congress

Wu to resign — open election could soon follow

by NW Spotlight

The Oregonian is reporting that Rep. David Wu announced his resignation from Congress today, shortly after Oregon’s two Democratic senators (Ron Wyden & Jeff Merkley) called for his resignation. Wu plans “to resign effective upon the resolution of the debt ceiling crisis.”

The resignation is also being reported by USA Today, Roll Call and MSNBC, among others.

MSNBC reported on the possible field of candidates for CD1: “State Democrats said they expect a state senator, Suzanne Bonamici of Beaverton, to join the two candidates already in the primary race, Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian and state Rep. Brad Witt of Clatskanie. Potential Republican nominees include sports marketing businessman Rob Cornilles, who lost to Wu last year, three state legislators and two tea party candidates from last year’s primary.” Jeff Mapes of the Oregonian has also reported that Republican businessman Rob Miller is considering a run for CD1.

Here is the language of how the state would fill vacancy depending greatly on timing of resignation:

188.120 Filling vacancy in election or office of U.S. Representative or Senator. (1) If a vacancy in election or office of Representative in Congress or United States Senator occurs before the 61st day before the general election, the Governor shall call a special election to fill that vacancy. If a vacancy in election or office of United States Senator occurs after the 62nd day before the general election but on or before the general election, and if the term of that office is not regularly filled at that election, the Governor shall call a special election to fill the vacancy as soon as practicable after the general election.

(2) If a special election to fill the vacancy in election or office of Representative in Congress or United States Senator is called before the 80th day after the vacancy occurs, each major political party shall select its nominee for the office and certify the name of the nominee to the Secretary of State. The Secretary of State shall place the name of the nominee on the ballot.

(3) If a special election to fill the vacancy in election or office of Representative in Congress or United States Senator is called after the 79th day after the vacancy occurs, a special primary election shall be conducted by the Secretary of State for the purpose of nominating a candidate of each major political party. A declaration of candidacy or nominating petition may be filed not later than the 10th day following the issuance of the writ of election. [Formerly 249.654; 1985 c.586 §1; 1995 c.607 §60]