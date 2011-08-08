Back to Home Page

“The Boondoggle of Boondoggles”

by Cascade Policy Institute Monday, August 8. 2011

By Nick Sibilla

Oregon is a pioneer in green power. But we’re also a pioneer in wasting other people’s money. Right now, Oregon is home to one of the largest energy boondoggles in the nation: Shepherds Flat wind farm.

Currently under construction in Gilliam and Morrow counties, Shepherds Flat soon will have the largest wind farm in the world. Since wind power is expensive, Shepherds Flat has received over $1.2 billion in federal, state and local subsidies. Apologists say these subsidies will create jobs. But according to The Oregonian, this wind farm will create only 35 permanent jobs. In other words, each job created will cost American taxpayers over $34 million.

Meanwhile, Caithness Energy, the developer of Shepherds Flat, will bear only 10% of the cost. But Caithness will earn a 30% return on investment. In addition, this wind farm will not even power Oregon. All of the subsidized output will go to Southern California Edison, which provides electricity to places like Orange County. This project is nothing more than a triad of corporate welfare, government subsidies and exorbitantly expensive jobs. So is it any wonder residents in Shepherds Flat are calling this project the “boondoggle of boondoggles?”

Nick Sibilla is a research associate at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research organization.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:00 | Posted in Economy, Energy, Oregon Government | Tagged , , , , | 225 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • Bob Clark

    What’s really ironic is the federal government subsidizing this new mega sized wind project while another federal government agency (BPA) is being harassed by these same wind developer types for not giving them preferential treatment over the needs of maintaining water flows past Columbia River dams (for enhanced fish survival).  What’s worse is you’ve got big public wasters like Representative Blumenauer joining in on this harassment.  Is it any wonder S&P downgrades U.S debt when you’ve got leadership like Blumenauer’s, which doesn’t seem capable of comprehending the concept of fiscal prudence.

  • Rupert in Springfield

    One group you really have to hand it to is the Green Welfare recipients. I have a friend who is involved in biofuels, mostly as alternative energy for farms, not to power cars. A few years ago he had virtually nothing, now he is close to retiring in his mid forties. Its very few jobs, but those who have done well with these rip offs have done extremely well.

    Can anyone name a single industry that in as short a time span has gotten the kind of corporate welfare that the green energy companies have? I mean these guys make oil company subsidies or farm subsidies look like absolutely nothing in terms of benefits to the indivudual welfare recipients involved.

  • Notfooled

    Wind is the answer. It truly is. Unless you are a bird, or leave nearby, or want uninterrupted power.

    • eaop

      blow me down mate if you’re not a blue kool-aid reaker of a terse kind, mn f/o,skr!

  • Rob DeHarpport

    Just one more huge boondoggle- there are too many to really comprehend the waste of OUR money. I can think of many here in Oregon. Per capita- we may lead the nation…

    • Oregonnative

           Your right but who is listening.

           Those eco-wind mills cost a MILLION to put up and survive only about 10 years before total mechanical overhaul. Hmm, a million every ten years, that does not sound so bad. But, wait do those turbines produce $ 100,000. worth of kilowatts a year? Just wondering. 

  • Windman

    I believe wind power is the only answer as the sun spots that are cycling up will damage many of the solar cells we presently use.
    This will be a small price to pay for the power we will need someday in the future.

  • Rupert in Springfield

    Probably the biggest boondoggle of all is windpower displaces coal generation of power.

    Currently – Coal fired power plants constitute only known way to conclusively combat global warming. At least according to peer reviewed studies. To the extent that wind power displaces coal fired power plants, it can be considered a driving component of global warming.

    Sadly, green corporate welfare is entrenched in our society and that is unlikely to change soon. However, if one believes in sustainable electrical power, coal is it. If one believes in AGW, wind power is more likely the problem than the answer.

    • 3H

      Interesting.. can you cite a study or two?

      • Rupert in Springfield

        I did not give a citation in my original post to test those who purport a scientific rather than faith based outlook on AGW.

        My theory was this – AGW is largely faith based and that faith is given a scientific veneer by approaching it from a distinctly non scientific fashion – strict avoidance of anything that contradicts the faith. In other words, believers in AGW have their faith constantly reinforced by avoiding anything that contradicts it, even when such material is widely available, and quite credible.

        Therefore this story made a perfect test.

        A – The information was widely available. It was covered by major wire services such as Reuters. It appeared prominently when the study was released, last July 4.

        B – The information was credible, the study haveing come from researchers at Boston University, Harvard, and Finland’s Iniversity of Turku.

        I decided the only way to really test would be if there was complete ignorance of the study.

        In other words, if AGW believers had awareness, but disagreement with the study, that would not be proof of a faith based system. People can have disagreements.

        However, if there was complete ignorance of the study, that would be sufficient to me to be quite demonstrable of a faith based system, which I believe AGW is.

        My conclusion is the latter in this case. Comments here indicate clearly a complete ignorance of an event that would be notable to anyone of scientific inquiry. There was not one mention of disagreement with the work, but rather complete unawareness as to how I could have made such a statement, and if it was in fact sarcasm.

        My hope would be that those who read my statements would begin to question if they really are approaching this with a scientific attitude. Or have they been lead astray?

        I would take this as a learning event.

        If you pounce on the study and try and excuse yourself for ignorance of it, then you have missed the point entirely and truly are operating with religiious, and not scientific, fervor.

        Here is one link that covered the study:

        http://mobile.reuters.com/article/idUSTRE7634IQ20110704?irpc=932

        • 3H

          Now that is an interesting article.  Evidently there may be a cooling factor associated with coal fired plants.  

          Sadly our choices seem to be global warming or acid rain.  Now there is a Faustian bargain.  

        • 3H

          But you would agree, then, that we can cause global cooling?  And if we can contribute global cooling, couldn’t we also also contribute to global warming?   I saw nothing in the article you cited that claimed that global warming can’t be attributed, in large part, to human activity.  In fact, it would appear that AGW scientists accept the study.   

          So what are out options do you think?   Just keep spewing pollutants into the air and hope it all balances out in the end?

          But, you’re right, I missed that news article.  The horror!  Oh my God!  Can you imagine my embarrassment?   And I fell right into your cleverly constructed trap. Oh how will I live with myself from now on?  How is it I can’t be up on every single news item?   Why, God, why did I have to be busy with a life?  Congratulations Rupert!  Well played!

          LOL  you just make me laugh.

          • Rupert in Springfield

            Nervous laughter and mocking are often the response when faith based systems are contradicted. So actually this is quite apropos.

          • 3H

            Nervous?   Oh my, no, not nervous at all.  Just tickled at the effort you expended to prove that some, probably even most,of us never saw the news of the report.  And what does that prove?  Well…   actually nothing.  Except that I didn’t see the report.  It doesn’t prove that AGW is “faith based” rather than science based.  It doesn’t prove that people who accept AGW are somehow wrong in their acceptance by virtue of not not having seen this report.  If anything, it confirms that humans can significantly affect the climate and that we have a pollutants that are currently canceling each other out to some degree.  Which can’t be good us, right?

            It was your point, wasn’t it, to prove that we hadn’t seen the article?  Although we never claimed we had?   And what’s to excuse?   I believe in the theory of evolution, but I’ve probably missed some discoveries covered in the news services; the same with the theory of gravity.  
             
            Tempest in a teapot babe. Sound and fury signifying.. exactly nothing.   But keep trying to stretch it and pretend that you’ve made a significant point.

          • the real valley person

            So Rupert, where in the article you cited, or in the research it was based on, does it say, as you did, that  “Coal fired power plants constitute only known way to conclusively combat global warming.”

            Is that nervous laughter I hear?

    • 3H

      Currently – Coal fired power plants constitute only known way to conclusively combat global warming. At least according to peer reviewed studies. To the extent that wind power displaces coal fired power plants, it can be considered a driving component of global warming.

      That was sarcasm wasn’t it!   Hard to tell, but in case you’re serious…  I’m having a hard time finding those peer reviewed studies that claim burning coal actually reduces greenhouse gases.  I did find the opposite.

      “Coal use, primarily for the generation of electricity, now accounts for roughly 20 percent of global GHG emissions.”

      Pew Center of Global Climate Change

      • Founding Fathers

        You forget, for Rupert, every day is Opposites Day.
         

        • Rupert in Springfield

          Well, glad to see at least you are off the Murdoch crazy train and back to your usual sole contribution here, name calling.

          • 3H

            What name did he call you Rupert??   Did he call you Opposites Day??   

          • Rupert in Springfield

            Re read comment.

    • the real valley person

      “Coal fired power plants constitute only known way to conclusively combat
      global warming. At least according to peer reviewed studies.”

      First. what global warming? You have been arguing on this site for years that there is not such thing, and if there is it is natural so why would we combat it?

      Second. what “peer reviewed study” are you referring to. This should be rich.

      • Rupert in Springfield

        >First. what global warming? You have been arguing on this site for years that there is not such thing

        I dont think I have ever once said there was no global warming.

        • Founding Fathers

          “AGW is largely faith based”

          Written around the same time as this particular comment.

          So, which is it. Do you believe that there is global warming, or don’t you?

        • the real valley person

          Seriously? You never once questioned in Catalyst whether the earth is in a warming trend? You never said that believing in global warming is more faith than science? You never vilified James Hansen and NASA, the primary sources for interpreting global temperature trends, time and again? You didn’t say the earth has actually been cooling the past 10 years? And you didn’t make hay out of the so called climategate, which was mostly about the data that shows the earth is warming? 

          Remember, all things Catalyst (that haven’t been scrubbed) are accessible via a search engine, so give yourself a large hole to wiggle through. 

          I suggest you simply ignore me or go back to calling me names. That usually works to get you out of a pickle like this.

          • Founding Fathers

             VP, you’ll have to excuse Rupert–he’s way past due for a visit to his neuro-proctologist, so he’ll post one thing, then, within minutes, post “I don’t think I have ever once said” what he just finished posting.

            It’s a peculiarity of the right. They have an overwhelming need to not be held accountable for anything they say or do. Lars is another fine example of this syndrome.

          • the real valley person

            He is too busy laughing nervously to make an appointment. 

          • the real valley person

            I think Rupert is hiding somewhere in Springfield. 

  • Ardbeg

    “But according to The Oregonian, this wind farm will create only 35
    permanent jobs. In other words, each job created will cost American
    taxpayers over $34 million.”  Misleading, and it really annoys me when people sensationalize things by twisting the truth.  You may not have told an all out lie but you speak with forked tongue. I don’t have any fact but can safely assume more than 35 people had sustained jobs. Maybe not permanent but many jobs are not permanent.  When I build a house I create no jobs?  Of course I do.  Same if I built windmillls.  Not a comment about should we or shouldn’t we build windmills.  Just to mislead people please.

    • the real valley person

      What they fail to account for is that each new job generates about 3 additional ones since the energy is in effect an export market to California, which economically is better than using it ourselves. Plus, Sherman County gets millions every year out of the deal, and the farmers get a ton of money, much of which they spend locally. Plus every resident of Sherman County is getting a check each year, like with the Alaska permanent fund that Plain was so happy to distribute by taking money from the oil companies and giving it out to every Alaskan. If you visit Sherman County you will see that all the roads have been repaved, there are new sidewalks in the towns, the schools are fixed up and well funded.

      Before wind energy development Sherman county was the poorest in Oregon. Today it just may be the richest. That is what happens when you become an energy exporter. Yes, there are some subsidies to an emerging industry. There are a lot of benefits from those subsidies.  

  • elgin47

    Tax credits tend to be a polarizing issue so I won’t take sides on that – I have an opinion, but I’d rather use the space to add some context to the article, and to the pro-con comments.

    Nick observes that “…this wind farm will create only 35 permanent jobs”.  If you’re from Portland, Multnomah County or another of the densely populated areas of Oregon, 35 jobs doesn’t sound like much.  And by comparison it wouldn’t be – however, when a company in those same areas lays 35 people off, it’s still pretty big news – which is understandable, but you can’t have it both ways, regardless of how weird Portland is.  Frankly, I think 35 jobs are a lot of jobs anyplace – especially if one of them happens to be mine.

    Now for a little context – in terms of equivalent economic impact, 35 jobs in Gilliam County equates to one of three correlative numbers – according to the 2008 US Census statistics, the ratio(s) of people employed in Gilliam County vs. the number of people employed in Multnomah County are as follows:

    Full and Part Time – 401:1
    Government         – 329:1
    Private non-farm   – 653:1
    Average across all – 463:1

    When the number of jobs, average earnings per job, total earnings and population density are factored into the analysis, the Job Value Ratio (this is NOT an official measure, just one I use in my work) – the ratio of one job in Gilliam County is equivalent to 842 jobs in Multnomah County, expressed as 842:1.

    The population density of Multnomah County is 1518 people per square mile – population density of Gilliam County is 1.6 people per square mile.

    So then, to be fair – let’s throw out the highs and the lows, and use the “average across all” ratio – those measly 35 jobs in Gilliam County now have at least the equivalent economic impact of 16,205 jobs in Multnomah County.  The cost cost per job then becomes $74,051 instead of $34 million.  Still too much?  Maybe, depending on one’s perspective – but it certainly doesn’t generate the emotional reaction of $34 million per job.  One number makes a big “story” – the other one…not so much.

    Another element overlooked – North Central Education Service District is the smallest ESD in the state, even though its service area covers three counties and 3750 square miles (Multnomah County’s area is 435 square miles) – because of the present valuation of the tax base – NOT counting Shepherd’s Flat – and because of the manner in which this remote rural ESD is funded – NCESD returns nearly $1.5 million to the State School Fund after its floor funding is subtracted.  That’s worth about $110,000 a year to the Beaverton School District, for instance – so don’t arbitrarily assign the fiscal value of those wind farms to only us folk out here in the boondocks – city folk reap a few benefits themselves, and that’s fine with us – but please – let’s try to keep some perspective when we assess the relative value and efficacy of investment in remote rural areas vs. their urban counterparts. 

    I’ve lived in Oregon all my 64 years, and I’ve seen the demographics change enormously in that time.  My work takes me to legislative sessions every year, and those changes have manifested themselves at the legislative level to the considerable detriment of rural Oregonians and communities.  I ain’t whinin’, that’s just a fact – and we deal with it.  But to be honest, I do respectfully resent the distortion of any event or situation – rural, urban or in between – by failing to present all the salient information.  The rural-urban divide is more than wide enough already, there’s simply no constructive reason to broaden it further.

    • Rupert in Springfield

      I’m not really sure how one can claim dividing jobs by population density produces a fiscally meaningful result. You still have spent an incredible amount of money per job regardless.

      Were such mathematics a reasonable endeavor moving all social security and medicare recipients to Death Valley would solve our budget problems overnight.

      • the real valley person

        If the entire purpose of wind energy were to create permanent servicing jobs, then the math would not be good. but the number of direct jobs is a side benefit, not the primary purpose of noodging wind energy with tax breaks.  

        • Stillnotworking

          I think nuke power is really the only answer.
          Unleash those monster atoms.
          Send the waste to Harry Reid.

      • the real valley person

        The silliness is in dividing the total subsidy cost, even assuming this is correct, by the number of permanent service jobs to draw an economic conclusion. This leaves  out all the jobs in design, manufacturing, transport and construction, the multiplier effects of these jobs, the annual tax revenues to the Counties, the annual payments to the land owners, and the health and economic benefits of clean air versus dirty air.

        Other than all that, the math works great. 

        • bennie

          The deign, manufacturing, transport and construction of all those useless windmills in China!

          • the real valley person

            There are 400 turbine and component plants in the US employing 75,000 people making turbines that already  produce 7% of Oregon’s total electrical energy.  What is useless is uninformed criticism followed by an exclamation point. 

  • Rdurig

    The Spanish government’s renewable energy initiatives have destroyed
    2.2 jobs for every new “green” job created, concludes a new study by
    economics professor Gabriel Calzada of King Juan Carlos University in
    Madrid.

    Calzada says American jobs will suffer the same fate if the United
    States similarly attempts to promote renewable energy at the expense of
    conventional energy sources.

    What Price Green Jobs?

    Writing in “Study of the Effects on Employment of Public Aid to Renewable Energy Sources,” Calzada reports:

    “As President Obama correctly remarked, Spain provides a reference
    for the establishment of government aid to renewable energy. No other
    country has given such broad support to the construction and production
    of electricity through renewable sources. The arguments for Spain’s and
    Europe’s ‘green jobs’ schemes are the same arguments now made in the
    U.S., principally that massive public support would produce large
    numbers of green jobs. The question that this paper answers is ‘at what
    price?’

  • Fred K

    What dishonesty!  You’re only counting the 35 permanent jobs?  There are hundreds of constructions jobs for a year or two and they are very important!  What about the manufacture and transportation of all those wind turbine parts which are very important jobs?!  Last time I checked GE was an American company with American made wind turbines!  So what if California buys some of the electricity because there is plenty of economic benefit for Oregon.  Most of the subsidy is a loan guarantee which is not the same as a grant.  And what about doing something about climate change!?  It’s the greatest crisis mankind has ever faced and you’re fighting on the side of the polluters?  I hope they pay you well for that!  Have you noticed the record breaking droughts, forest fires, and flooding worldwide in this last decade?  Why don’t you do an article on that for penance? 

  • Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()

  • Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()

  • Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()

  • Pingback: state farm insurance health()

  • Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()

  • Pingback: dui attorney()

  • Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland()

  • Pingback: banheira()

  • Pingback: papa johns promo for 50 off()

  • Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()

  • Pingback: go to website()

  • Pingback: Watch Live NBA Online()

  • Pingback: quinoa recipes()

  • Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/flatratecomputerservice/()

  • Pingback: Prostate Health Supplement()

  • Pingback: directory()

  • Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories()

  • Pingback: curso de detetive()

  • Pingback: paintless dent repair training()

  • Pingback: ramalan bintang aquarius()

  • Pingback: no deposit casino bonusesï¿½()

  • Pingback: Sean()

  • Pingback: sophie dee pov()

  • Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()

  • Pingback: eyebrow tweezing tutorial()

  • Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()

  • Pingback: history of names japanese()

  • Pingback: popular italian boy names()

  • Pingback: Abdul Hunnell()

  • Pingback: free boom beach diamonds()

  • Pingback: Simple Drawing()

  • Pingback: guitar picks()

  • Pingback: Libbie()

  • Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()

  • Pingback: car under seat organizer()

  • Pingback: e land children's clothes()

  • Pingback: Vietnam travel guide()

  • Pingback: health()

  • Pingback: exercise()

  • Pingback: dart boards and cabinets()

  • Pingback: bathroom scale max()

  • Pingback: car accessories company()

  • Pingback: serviporno()

  • Pingback: العاب()

  • Pingback: Gretta()

  • Pingback: http://www.yellow.co.nz/y/cleaning-quotes-howick()

  • Pingback: tenerife forum()

  • Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()

  • Pingback: dog sitter()

  • Pingback: This Site()

  • Pingback: roasting pan not made in china()

  • Pingback: weblink()

  • Pingback: New Orleans LA Robert G. Creely lawyer()

  • Pingback: http://cutt.us/Norlm()

  • Pingback: insurance coverage gap()

  • Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations()

  • Pingback: Sportswear()

  • Pingback: large home safes()

  • Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()

  • Pingback: cialis trainer()

  • Pingback: how to get ex libra back()

  • Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()

  • Pingback: cat sitter naples fl()

  • Pingback: visit website()

  • Pingback: Drones for sale()

  • Pingback: Scotts lawn()

  • Pingback: Sexafspraak()

  • Pingback: public proxies list()

  • Pingback: jew jokes()

  • Pingback: online reviews()

  • Pingback: Our Limousine service Vancouver BC office()

  • Pingback: candy saga()

  • Pingback: weight loss supplements for men()

  • Pingback: get gold clash royale()

  • Pingback: jet porn()

  • Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()

  • Pingback: psychic reading for free()

  • Pingback: socialworkmsu.aguide.win()

  • Pingback: youtube.com()

  • Pingback: edarling()

  • Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap()

  • Pingback: teapot kettle tetsubin iron japanese()

  • Pingback: click site()

  • Pingback: make money on ebay()

  • Pingback: printingvip()

  • Pingback: judi bola()

  • Pingback: vip print()

  • Pingback: club flyers()

  • Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/()

  • Pingback: meetic o edarling()

  • Pingback: Best Reviews()

  • Pingback: viagra()

  • Pingback: 龙珠直播充值()

  • Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()

  • Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()

  • Pingback: Image quotes()

  • Pingback: Detroit Sports Blog()

  • Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview()

  • Pingback: http://www.patmagazines.com/()

  • Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()

  • Pingback: Tenerife Property()

  • Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()

  • Pingback: click here()

  • Pingback: in calls escorts()

  • Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel()

  • Pingback: Amoi phones()

  • Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()

  • Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/()

  • Pingback: Free XXX Porn()

  • Pingback: Teen XXX Porn()

  • Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn()

  • Pingback: Porn Blog()

  • Pingback: status pnrn()

  • Pingback: plantas purificadoras de agua()

  • Pingback: Thompson()

  • Pingback: Arlene()

  • Pingback: Deon Wertheim()

  • Pingback: Minecraft Account()

  • Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()

  • Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkX5td-pg1k()

  • Pingback: sauvage black bikini()

  • Pingback: my website()

  • Pingback: spam software()

  • Pingback: Fredrick()

  • Pingback: bellas tampa menu()

  • Pingback: James()

  • Pingback: testing()

  • Pingback: Limo Service?Vancouver BC & Party Limos Bus Vancouver BC()

  • Pingback: lunch talk Singapore()

  • Pingback: zip code()

  • Pingback: MORE INFORMATION()

  • Pingback: Dignity - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es()

  • Pingback: cd watcher()

  • Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan()

  • Pingback: photography()

  • Pingback: how to sell on amazon()

  • Pingback: #iamtheceo()

  • Pingback: Dia()

  • Pingback: Xbox()

  • Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()

  • Pingback: Facial Spa Services Sunrise()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lighthouse Point()

  • Pingback: top criminal lawyers toronto()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderhill()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Weston()

  • Pingback: boots()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم()

  • Pingback: Swinger()

  • Pingback: Kamagra()

  • Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()

  • Pingback: Pussy()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم()

  • Pingback: ​دانلود()

  • Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()

  • Pingback: contractors oakville()

  • Pingback: oc weekly()

  • Pingback: wow gold()

  • Pingback: ppchelp()

  • Pingback: Masters 2017()

  • Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()

  • Pingback: mortgage broker()

  • Pingback: schlong()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم()

  • Pingback: DUI lawyer Maricopa County()

  • Pingback: Viagra sklep()

  • Pingback: Nottingham escort agency()

  • Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()

  • Pingback: learn more()

  • Pingback: lose weight fast()

  • Pingback: Design Outdoor Living Space()

  • Pingback: pr0n()

  • Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()

  • Pingback: david sammon social media()

  • Pingback: forums()

  • Pingback: house cleaners()

  • Pingback: Montagewagen()

  • Pingback: China Purchase Agent()

  • Pingback: login facebook()

  • Pingback: motuandpatlugames()

  • Pingback: Going Here()

  • Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()

  • Pingback: xanaina parodia()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()

  • Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()

  • Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()

  • Pingback: gratis trampolin()

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)