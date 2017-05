Former Oregon Governor, US Senator Mark Hatfield has died

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

The Oregonian is reporting that former governor and US Senator Mark Hatfield died this evening in Portland at the age of 89.

Oregon Catalyst ran an article a year ago on the Hatfield Project, a non-profit organization created to honor former Oregon Governor, US Senator Mark Hatfield, by creating his story in a documentary film.

The article included this tribute: “Senator Mark O. Hatfield is the greatest political leader in Oregon’s history. His incredible legacy spans over 40 years in public service and includes serving in both chambers of the Oregon Legislature, as Secretary of State, two terms as Governor, and 30 years in the U.S. Senate – the longest term in Oregon history.”