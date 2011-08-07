Oregon Senator Mark O. Hatfield: “A Statesman and Man of Conscience”

by Allen Alley, Chairman of the Oregon Republican Party
The entire state is saddened to hear of the passing of Mark O. Hatfield, a quintessential Oregonian and a true national statesman. In his exemplary career as Republican U.S. Senator, Governor, Secretary of State and State Representative, he will be remembered for his courage and conscience in a life of public service for the people of Oregon and the country.
In five decades of service, Mark Hatfield rose to be the ‘greatest generation’s’ greatest Oregon leader. He set a high standard for personal conduct, leadership and ability to work across party lines to solve problems and find balanced solutions. The Oregon Republican Party and all Oregonians mourn the loss of this Oregon statesman. We offer our condolences to Antoinette and members of the Hatfield family.
