High Voter Recognition for Republican Rob Cornilles

by In the news

Oregon Transformation Project

LAKE OSWEGO, ORE – A poll conducted this week for the Oregon Transformation Project to test name ID of likely candidates for Oregon’s special election to fill the congressional seat vacated earlier this month by David Wu revealed several interesting results. Republican candidate Rob Cornilles’ name ID was 20 points higher than any other potential candidate, Republican or Democrat.

In the poll conducted by Elway Research, a Washington state polling firm, Cornilles’ name ID approached 70 percent, only a dozen or so points below that of U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner. Democratic candidates running to fill the first congressional seat Brad Avakian, Susan Bonamici, and Brad Witt, all polled under 50 percent in voter recognition.

Voters in the First Congressional District also expressed a willingness to vote for a Republican to fill Wu’s vacant seat. Nearly 75 percent of respondents said that they would consider voting for a Republican candidate in the January 31st special election.

Three of four Republicans in the district also hold a favorable opinion of the Tea Party.

The Elway poll was conducted from August 8-10 and sampled 400 registered voters in Oregon’s First Congressional District.