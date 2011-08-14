Back to Home Page

Pavel Goberman: Why I’m Running for U.S. Congress

by In the news Sunday, August 14. 2011

by Pavel Goberman

Pavel Goberman – Candidate (R) for US Repr. 1st Cong. Distr. in 2012

“I Promise To Create Millions Jobs And Balance Budget”

I don’t see any one better than me could help this state and nation, and have a concrete plan to help Oregon State and nation, and will be much beneficial than army of “experienced” US Senators, Congressmen, President and other candidates, who say: “We need, We must”.

I have an education, life and business experience. I’m honest, incorruptible (no not accept any “donation, contribution”), with faith, integrity and high moral principles, and will not lose my dependency on We the People.

As elected US Representative I promise to help:

  1. In a few months to create a few thousands jobs in Oregon and a few millions jobs in the USA without raising taxes
  2. In a very short time to balance national budget, that saved nation $1 Billion a year paid on deficit interest, and even create a surplus
  3. Save nation a few billions dollars on the health care
  4. Improve heavy traffic on all national highways and in cities
  5. Elect US Judges and Attorneys, but not appoint them, as it is now, that is a rape of our Constitution
  6. Put same state and US Judges and DA Schrunk, a mobster in prison for violation of the Constitution and the Code of Ethics for Government Employees
  7. Stop politicians and the media junta to sell this country: take money off elections
  8. Improve the quality of education and discipline in schools. Teach children to respect parents, teachers and seniors
  9. Harder punishment for crimes. Prisoners must work and pay back to society for damage
  10. Car / truck insurance. It is a “street robbery”. If a person has no an accident, 50 % money back
  11. Stop send big money to countries where the people are saying: “Death America”. Help own people first
  12. Reduce income and property taxes
  13. Reduce the cost of drugs and gasoline
  14. Lock up borders to terrorists and criminals
  15. More students grants and loans must with no more 3% interest
  16. Give a tax break to owners / landlords of Manufactured Mobile / Dwelling Homes and RV Parks for to keep them open
  17. Work with the United Nations develop one international language
  18. To make a peace on the Middle East. The approach to peace there is wrong
  19. Defend nation from weapons of mass destruction
  20. More grants for students and loans must with no more that 3% Interest
  21. The Oregon Public Broadcast must pay back to society for financial support and must inform and educate the public about candidates running for US Representative

Pavel Goberman – “Unique political phemenon”, from article about me.

Pavel’s web site: www.getenergized.com

Pavel’s filing with the Oregon Secretary of State

  • Consistency Watch

    How do you explain running as a Democrat for many years.  Aren’t you a traitor?

    • Allbefit

       No, I’m not a Traitor. I’m an American. During naturalization in May, 1986 I gave an Oath to defend this nation from foreign and domestic enemies.
       I don’t see anyone better than me could help this country.
       Many years ago I was Republican, run for US Senate, but Kevin Mannix sold me.
       And now Washington County Republican Party are trying to block my election: no one word about my candidacy. Same as did Democrats. What an idiots, morons: they hurt not me but this nation. So, what is difference between them? NONE!

  • Devin

    1)      How are you going to accomplish that?
    2)      What would you cut to balance the budget?
    3)      How are you going to accomplish that?
    4)      (I assume you mean change the priorities on spending to do this), why is the federal government dealing with non national highways roads “in cities”?
    5)      Um I don’t understand this one, the president appoints, and the senate confirms federal judges and US Attorneys.  The House of Representatives which is what your running for I believe, has no part in this process.  This is all handled under Article 2 section 2 clause 2.
    6)      I don’t understand this one either, you have no power as a congressman to throw someone in jail.  Nor is there a “crime” of violating the constitution.
    7)      How are you going to accomplish that?
    8)      How are you going to accomplish that?
    10)  Your proposing rewriting existing contracts for insurance?
          13) How are you going to accomplish that?
          15) And if the providers of these loans wont accept 3%?
          16) What is the point of a special tax break for RV parks?
          17) Which language would that be?  And do you really expect the rest of the world to stop speaking their native tongue just because you ask them to?
        18) What is the right approach then?
        19) How are you going to accomplish that?
        20) Isnt this a repeat of #15?
        21) how do you want them to “pay back to society”, clearly they aren’t making a profit currently so I don’t see how they would have any money to pay back?
     

    • Allbefit

       Devin, thank for a good questions. I could not answer all in this mail, but:
      1) I have a plan,
      2) Nothing cut but who as parasites do not care, but sucking this country.
      3) Give to each child a jump rope and they will do competition with me.
      4) No to cut spending, but opposite: this save nation and the people big money. Heavy traffic is a danger to national security. And I have a plan to improve it.
      5) When President and US Senate are appoinging US Judges and Attorneys, it is NOT Separation of Power, it is NOT Check and Balance, it is a rape the Constitution of the USA. Doing this President and Senate are protecting themselves.
      6) There are laws as USC T 5, Section 2302, the Code of Ethics for Government Employees and the Constitution of the USA: Article XIV, Section 3.
      7) I see you didn’t visit my website.There is no need money in election. It the media junta, for onw huge monetary benefits created it. Money and Free Speech are NOT same words. Children know about it.
      8) Taxpayers are spending a lot of money on prisons, health care and etc. So, it is the government and We the People responsibility to educate children about drugs .
      10) Insur. companies are making huge profits. Stop extortion of money.
      13) Taxpayers are paying big money to pharma on research, and they are charging taxpayers again. Stend taxpayers money wisely: buy drug from Canada, Europe.
      15) The government must help children,
      16) If parks closed – many residents are go on taxpayers support.
      17) Maybe Esperanto or other. No, people will continue to talk on own language, and maybe in 30 or 40 years will switch to one Intern. Language. It is interesting.
      18) From religion point of view.
      19) More internationa economic sanctions.
      20) Yes, you are right. Same. I did mistake.
      21) With this rotten and criminal judicial system in prisons are many innocent people, who can’t get justice. Many judges and DA as Schrunk must be in prisons.
      I will try to investigate all Complaints. But prisoners as real rapist, murderers and who hurt the people must get punishment, but not entertainment, to build muscles  and education on taxpayers expenses And it so borring to do nothing. So, prisoners must work and pay to society for damage done.

      Organize a Mock Elections, read the Voters’ Pamphlet and think and chose who is the best candidate.
       Organize a Forum / Debate of Candidates running for  1st Congr. District.

      Pavel Goberman

  • Robert Collins

    You’re a perennial candidate with no credibility.  Just go away.

    • Allbefit

       Mr. Collins, thank for comment, You are very “smart” man. I hope that you know what ” …. ” means.
       But, not only you, the People will make decision.

      Pavel Goberman

  • Sethllanford

    While a bit shall we say “raw” in its sophistication I see a real libertarian in his views.

  • the real valley person

    So, as one vote out of 435 Mr Goberman is going to right the ship of state all by himself? Can we have a reality check here?  

  • Goucho141

    OH well, I am bailing on Oregon State. I have decided to start purchasing foreclosures and short sells in Spanaway, Washington, and have changed residency back to washington State. I will let the door hit me in the ass. . I also found a great view property with a view of the Sound I am making an offer on. I hate to say this, but hopefully Rob Cornilles wins CD1. Oregon has been over-run with union influence. Democrats only represent unions. I cant in good conscience pay Oregon taxation and capital gains on rentals in Washington state. I wont pay 11% Oregon taxation so unions can get free health care while I pay $800 a month. Its really all about my liking evil profit and the profit motive, and  Oregon has priced itself out of the market.

    So, for those who called me PG2, stick your AM station up your ass, and think about hair plugs and a facelift!!!

    Seeya

    Stephan Brodhead
    millionaire real estate investor, worldwide aviator and veteran          

    • the real valley person

      Washington has higher levels of union membership than Oregon, 19% of the total versus 16%. Head for Idaho. It has only 7%. Or better, head south. The poorest states in the nation, Mississippi, Arkansas, the Carolinas, also have the lowest union memberships. What a coincidence. 

    • Allbefit

       Mr. Brodhead, it is too bad that you quit. Be a Fighter for what you think must be right! And do it not only for yourself, but for this country, for so many people who died and are dying now.
       About Mr. Cornilles, I have nothing wrong against him. But compare what he or me are offering in help this nation. And, even he will win Primary, Nov. 8 2011 Election, he will lose to experienced “sharks” as Avakian, Witt and etc.

      Pavel Goberman

  • Anonymous

    Job #1 should be to learn the English language. You may be of foreign extraction but there’s no excuse for writing the way you do. I’ll support a candidate who shows some basic intelligence.

    • Allbefit

       JoelinPDX, thank for your “wise” comment. Your Comments shows your “high intelligence”.
      Show your support to President Obama, he “shows some basic intelligence”. Even this “Talking Machine” says that the Job # 1 is Jobs, but not “should be to learn the English language”. Let him know that he is not right.

      Pavel Goberman

    • Allbefit

       JoelinPDX, thank for your “wise” comment. Your Comments shows your “high intelligence”.
      Show your support to President Obama, he “shows some basic intelligence”. Even this “Talking Machine” says that the Job # 1 is Jobs, but not “should be to learn the English language”. Let him know that he is not right.

      Pavel Goberman

  • Founding Fathers

    22. Make it so that sh!t doesn’t stink.

    • Allbefit

       Founding Fathers, it is for sure: you are so far away from Founding Fathers. About your intelligence? Did you hear about this word and what it means?

      Pavel Goberman

      • Founding Fathers

        My point is that your points are a bunch of pie-in-the-sky dreams that a lone, freshman member of Congress won’t be able to pass.

      • Founding Fathers

        My point is that your points are a bunch of pie-in-the-sky dreams that a lone, freshman member of Congress won’t be able to pass.

  • The Bill Post Radio Show

    Heck now Lisa Michaels is in as is D. R. Delgado-Morgan.  I think about 20 more candidates would be fun…..I’m thinking of throwing my hat in as well!  It’s not that expensive and it would give me some time off from work….yep, that’s the ticket.

  • Oregonnative

    Wow Pavel Where do you come from, even our new Repubilcan canditade RC does not promise what you will do. You sound like a Democrat, vote for me and I will deliver.
     #1 A few thousand jobs in Oregon. Wow, a few thousand jobs in a work market in Oregon. Oregon has a  about a 20% un-employement rate. A Few thousand, maybe you will get another solar grant that the tax payers of the state are paying for. Oh Well.
    #2 “In a very short time balance the budget, and save billions”. Wow we have a congress that can not do that, but you can…one person. Get real.
    #3 “Save the nation billions in Health care”, One little Senator from Oregon is going to make a difference. I think you need a reality check, but thanks for your thoughts.
    #4 “Improve Traffic”. What does this mean exactly? The Trucking Industry is begging for drivers. So I hope you are not for more ethanol subsidies, as that is not working.
    #5 “Elect Judges”… I thought we did that in Oregon…oh you are talking about the Supreme Court or maybe the 6th district. I am sorry you will have no say in that if elected…get reasonable.
    # 6 “Put everyone in Jail”, That is fine but to do that with our system in place will cost billions of tax payers moneys. Just vote them out and our state coffers/taxes will pay their retirement the rest of their lives.
    # 7 “What does it mean to take money off elections?” I would think the commen person does not know what you are talking about. It is a good sound bite.
    # 8  “Teach Children to Respect Teachers and Thier Parents”… It is not the governent or State resonsibilty to do this, espiacilily after we tought our kid that it is a “Nanny Nation”. Maybe the parents should be more responsible.
    #9  Prisoners will never work off their crimes as long as they have free internet, TV, medical, housing and more. IWhy should the tax payers pay more for prisoners than the local cost to survive. Do you really think the voters will vote for this.
    #10. You are still not dealing with those that have no insurance. Probly 90% of the people pulled over by our law inforcement officers, mostly out of country people.

    From here on, I just need more time to comment, but not tonight. 

    • Allbefit

       Dear Oregonnative, I like your Comment. It looks like you didn’t visit my website.
       I filed for Candidacy against D. Wu first, right just after General 2010, in November 2010. I know what I’m doing. Later on, others singed up.
       I came from “Havens”, from former USSR. And for me it is a surpise: why me, former immigrant with imperfected English must run for office to help this country? Because I don’t see anyone better could rescue this nation. Even your “new Republican candidate RC (Mr Cornilles). I wish, but I see: he will not help. 
      1) Very possible more. But even a few thousabds is much better than nothing.
      2) Yes, one person with brain could be much beneficial than who are without.
      3)  One wise man wrote an article about me and named me “Unique political phenomenon” because I see that others don’t see. Yes, “One little Senator from Oregon is going to make a difference”: I’m going against big pharma industry, which corrupt politicans and nation intentionally does not concentrate on prevention of medical problems, but on treatment, which creates a huge profits for drug and medical organizations. They are intentionally prepare a future generation supply of patients – obese children.
       I will give to each child a jump rope and they will do competition with me.
       And etc I would like to answer to all your questions, but I’m so sorry: it is take time.
       Organize a Debate / Forum of Candidates running for US Repres. of 1st Congr. District and broadcast it though the OPB for free. It is paid by taxpayers: US government gives to the PBS, including the OPB many millions dollars, plus the public support, and it must pay back to society: for the public interests to inform and educate We the People about Candidates running for US Congress. Call the OPB.

      Pavel Goberman

  • Allbefit

     Thank you, the Catalyst for honesty in business, especially in the media business and for serve this state. I wish and dreamming about that all the media junta as the Oregonian, TV stations #: 2, 6, 8 and 12 would support the Code of Ethics for the Media as the Catalyst.
     Also thank to all who replyed on your publication of my candidacy.
     
    Pavel Goberman – Candidate for US Repres. 1st Congr. District

  • Allbefit

     To all Readers of the OregonCatalyst and others. I filed with the FEC and with the Oregon Secretary of State Election Division for Candidacy for US Representative 1st Congressional District. And the Oregon Election Division qualified me to run for this position.
     Today, on 08/16/11 I will stand on by the Beaverton US Post Office to sign a Petition to put my name on the Voters’s Pamphlet for the Special Primary Election on 11/08/2011
    If some who wants to talk to me a sign a Petition – welcome to come from 9am to …..

    Pavel Goberman – Candidate for US Repres. 1st Congr. District

  • the real valley person

    Goberman for Congress. Then Borat for President.

  • Craig Zlyst

    This pathetic excuse for a human being surfs the Personals ads on Craigslist and writes to women to try to humiliate them for no reason other than wanting to meet someone. Doesn’t he have anything better to do with his time? I suppose if you elect him to Congress in Oregon, that might be enough to keep his mind off the Personals, but God help any woman he meets in person. Please – send him out with the trash, but do NOT recycle him !!

