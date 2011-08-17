Senator Bruce Starr elected VP of National Conference of State Legislatures

National Conference of State Legislatures
Oregon senator poised to become organization’s president in two years.
Denver – Oregon Senator Bruce Starr was elected vice president of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), a bipartisan organization that serves the nation’s 7,382 state lawmakers and legislative staff. He took office at NCSL’s Legislative Summit in San Antonio, Texas, on Aug. 11.
Senator Starr will serve one year as vice president, ascend to president-elect the following year, and then become president at the Legislative Summit in 2013. NCSL leadership alternates between parties every year.
“As legislators, we are keenly aware of the challenges our states and the nation are facing,” said Starr. “NCSL’s strength is in its bipartisan approach and commitment to representing all the states’ interests. This leadership role is more important now than ever before. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve.”
A Republican, Starr is in his third term representing Oregon’s 15th Senate district. He has been actively involved in NCSL for more than a decade, including service on NCSL’s 60-member Executive Committee. He has held numerous NCSL positions, starting with the Elections Reform Task Force formed in the wake of the 2000 Bush/Gore presidential election. He chaired the NCSL Transportation Committee and the Working Group on the Federal Surface Transportation Act Reauthorization. He also served on NCSL’s Executive Committee’s Working Group on Committee Structure and Policy Development Process; the Public Private Partnerships Transportation Working Group; and the Deficit Reduction Task Force.
Starr lives in Hillsboro, Ore., with his wife and their two children.
Pingback: ipad cushion()
Pingback: Final Cut Pro X Tutorials()
Pingback: hd free porn()
Pingback: mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg()
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: silk blouse()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: how to get coupons for papa johns()
Pingback: International Pet Relocation()
Pingback: zasilanie agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym()
Pingback: Watch NBA Live()
Pingback: click the following document()
Pingback: [email protected]()
Pingback: Section 90(5) of the HTA()
Pingback: Val Buckner()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/smartphone-repairs/()
Pingback: http://jobbahemifran.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://www.exopoliticaeuropa.com()
Pingback: ecograf pret()
Pingback: cam girl worden()
Pingback: groupon merchant()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney york()
Pingback: overstock online shopping()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: raspberry ketone blast()
Pingback: website link()
Pingback: more()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: puppy playpen()
Pingback: Bento Box()
Pingback: no deposit casinoï¿½()
Pingback: Alice()
Pingback: Royce Jekot()
Pingback: PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO()
Pingback: Extract phone numbers()
Pingback: ebay retract bid()
Pingback: minneapolis seo consultant()
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Arletta Yorkman()
Pingback: my singing monsters hack no survey no password()
Pingback: boom beach hack download()
Pingback: cheats for hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: Simple Drawing()
Pingback: sales training singapore()
Pingback: online()
Pingback: cheap webdesign company()
Pingback: in home dog sitter in naples()
Pingback: tips for designers()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: mauviel roasting pan 1830()
Pingback: in home cat sitter in naples()
Pingback: Best Seller Bodybuilding gym Stringer vest()
Pingback: Hyderabad Startups()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: Tangela()
Pingback: lawn mower shop()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: look what I found()
Pingback: ADO Den Haag()
Pingback: clash royale free chest()
Pingback: http://kincirtambak.weebly.com()
Pingback: adage()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: photinia red robin()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: global test market()
Pingback: cusco puno bus()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: schedule maker()
Pingback: Online Casino()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: how to make money online()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Toshiba()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: ion kasino()
Pingback: ï»¿garden designers()
Pingback: pswonline()
Pingback: tapas bar london()
Pingback: iv therapy in fort lauderdale()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: fornir dlh()
Pingback: samsung unlocking()
Pingback: como comprar desde colombia en estados unidos()
Pingback: spanish tapas london()
Pingback: restaurants westfield london()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: Removals Company Gloucester()
Pingback: cedr dlh()
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars()
Pingback: modrzew dlh()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: 点卡充值中心()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1sUeLYk()
Pingback: Popular Feet()
Pingback: Gerardo()
Pingback: Larson()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: water heater()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: electric water heater()
Pingback: large recliner()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: gymnastics bar home()
Pingback: cure alopecia naturally()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: where to buy tao of badass()
Pingback: Escort Chillan()
Pingback: Escorts en Copiapo()
Pingback: best dating site toronto()
Pingback: search engine optimisation()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: cranecrews.com()
Pingback: Link()
Pingback: games hits()
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto()
Pingback: Naughty America Porn()
Pingback: Bowling Store()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Store()
Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews()
Pingback: tania Levitra()
Pingback: fast loans()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: kasyno gry hazardowe()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: janitorial services()
Pingback: phone 6s huge discount()
Pingback: Luis Bittick()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Book()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: gymnastics pin()
Pingback: child porn()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: ï»¿Porn()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: watch batman v superman free stream()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: gopro extended battery()
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: chinakopen.nl()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: spam software()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!()
Pingback: Eleonora()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: избор на професионален домоуправител()
Pingback: Veterans Day()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: Aria()
Pingback: wholesale seo packages()
Pingback: search engine package()
Pingback: cheap yeezy shoes()
Pingback: memory training Singapore()
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs()
Pingback: cheap-china-goods.com-MOUNTED FAUCET()
Pingback: brainsmart ultra()
Pingback: battery saver()
Pingback: market maker method()
Pingback: freebetcastle online bookies()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews()
Pingback: Globalandia()
Pingback: Roger()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: skin nv()
Pingback: selling sites()
Pingback: Lesley()
Pingback: david m sammon()
Pingback: iphone battery service()
Pingback: photo video maker for mac()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Cooper City()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Dania Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderhill()
Pingback: best criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hollywood()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale Lakes()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hallandale Beach()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: dome rental()
Pingback: DEVELOPMENT()
Pingback: Sado()
Pingback: Read More Here()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Jr Vlogs()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: Tactical Backpack()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: Busty Lesbian MILF Takes Advantage Of Shy Girl And Licks Her Wet Pussy()
Pingback: samochody uzywane - tylko w samochody.io()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: DUI attorney Chandler()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: pron()
Pingback: visit the website()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: facebook login()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Kommissionierwagen()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: mestrado profissional a distancia()
Pingback: porno casalinghe()
Pingback: dig this()
Pingback: trampolin()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: First Buddy hundemad()
Pingback: 원피스 우솝 견문색()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: reseller web hosting()
Pingback: خرید vps()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: gay sex()
Pingback: Clasificados gratis()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: youtube to mp3()
Pingback: http://nom8352.blog.me()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم گیتا()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم وارونگی()
Pingback: Child sex()
Pingback: دانلود برنامه گاراژ 888()
Pingback: porn Video()
Pingback: best online casino gambling sites()