Senator Bruce Starr elected VP of National Conference of State Legislatures

National Conference of State Legislatures

Oregon senator poised to become organization’s president in two years.

Denver – Oregon Senator Bruce Starr was elected vice president of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), a bipartisan organization that serves the nation’s 7,382 state lawmakers and legislative staff. He took office at NCSL’s Legislative Summit in San Antonio, Texas, on Aug. 11.

Senator Starr will serve one year as vice president, ascend to president-elect the following year, and then become president at the Legislative Summit in 2013. NCSL leadership alternates between parties every year.

“As legislators, we are keenly aware of the challenges our states and the nation are facing,” said Starr. “NCSL’s strength is in its bipartisan approach and commitment to representing all the states’ interests. This leadership role is more important now than ever before. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve.”

A Republican, Starr is in his third term representing Oregon’s 15th Senate district. He has been actively involved in NCSL for more than a decade, including service on NCSL’s 60-member Executive Committee. He has held numerous NCSL positions, starting with the Elections Reform Task Force formed in the wake of the 2000 Bush/Gore presidential election. He chaired the NCSL Transportation Committee and the Working Group on the Federal Surface Transportation Act Reauthorization. He also served on NCSL’s Executive Committee’s Working Group on Committee Structure and Policy Development Process; the Public Private Partnerships Transportation Working Group; and the Deficit Reduction Task Force.

Starr lives in Hillsboro, Ore., with his wife and their two children.