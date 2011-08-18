The National Debt in Layman’s Terms

Oregon Transformation Project FlashFact
Many Americans are feeling out of touch with the recent squabbles over our national debt ceiling, federal budget, and debt levels. It’s tough to accept that “trillion” is the new billion; let alone grasp the concept of “trillions of dollars”.
So let’s breakdown the 2011 federal budget into terms that we can all understand:
Our current federal budget numbers: U.S. Income (Revenue) $2,170,000,000,000 Federal Budget (Expenditures) $3,820,000,000,000 New Debt (2011 Revenue minus Expenditures) $1,650,000,000,000 National Debt $14,610,000,000,000 Spending cut from debt limit deal $38,500,000,000
Now, if we remove some zeroes and make this a family budget, how would this family be faring?
Total annual income for family: $21,700
Amount of money family spent this year: $38,200
Amount of new debt added to the family’s credit card: $16,500
Outstanding balance on family’s credit card: $146,100
Amount family decided to cut from their budget: $385
Would a family that spends $16,500 more than it makes, and with a credit card balance of $146,100, address the problem by only cutting the equivalent of mom’s monthly pedicure?
A 1% trimming is a small start, but certainly not a solution.
Sources: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2011_United_States_federal_budget, US Treasury Dept., concept by David Thomas, Equitas Capital Advisors LLC
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc()
Pingback: insurance cheap()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: webcammen()
Pingback: pebble smart watch company()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: Section 90(5)()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews()
Pingback: free netflix trial()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: best deals for supplements()
Pingback: my blog()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: Seo()
Pingback: nicki minaj sex tape development()
Pingback: town hall 8 war base()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: listen to this podcast()
Pingback: Fernando Lafkas()
Pingback: search engine optimization methods()
Pingback: facebook status()
Pingback: my singing monsters hack apk()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: Vasiliki()
Pingback: in home dog sitter naples fl()
Pingback: salary calculator after taxes()
Pingback: z children's clothing()
Pingback: making money online in nigeria()
Pingback: Travel guide blog()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: Airline Pet Transport Container in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: punta cana excursiones()
Pingback: Cleaning Quoets()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Christen()
Pingback: free xbox live currency codes()
Pingback: Find Out More()
Pingback: condiment caddy countertop organizer()
Pingback: arrow fly swatter on duck dynasty()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki online()
Pingback: Health Startups()
Pingback: how to get ex girlfriend back after no contact()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: pet sitter in naples()
Pingback: naples pet sitter()
Pingback: please click the following page()
Pingback: diet pills that really work for men()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: kitten sitter()
Pingback: Temika()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: check this our()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: hack clash royale android()
Pingback: psychic source()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: meskie fryzury na jesien 2013()
Pingback: discount seo sites()
Pingback: best home air purifier for allergy()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: Tess and Trish jewelry()
Pingback: celebrity custom wedding dress events heroes()
Pingback: Greenwich house painting()
Pingback: iv therapy day logo()
Pingback: blackhat seo()
Pingback: Honest Review 2016()
Pingback: Going Here()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1R3rpYt()
Pingback: detroit pistons andre drummond max contract()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing()
Pingback: visit site()
Pingback: tao of badass book()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Fetish Porn()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn()
Pingback: Reality Kings Porn()
Pingback: Brazzers Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: metin2 pvp()
Pingback: 6 In 1 Usb Sync Data Charging Charger Cable()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite fast()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: Temple()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: manifestation miracle review()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: شركة تنظيف منازل بجدة()
Pingback: Credit Report()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: text correction()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: Laptop Disposal()
Pingback: moviestarplanet hack()
Pingback: Clarice()
Pingback: Candace()
Pingback: veterans day history()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-10mg-work/()
Pingback: Studio 414 Contest()
Pingback: Discover More()
Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of la goulette()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review()
Pingback: thanks()
Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: brainsmart ultra()
Pingback: selfie photography()
Pingback: david sammon colorado springs()
Pingback: animated marketing videos()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم های جدید و برتر()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lazy Lake()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Davie()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Davie()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sea Ranch Lakes()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: bra and dresdes()
Pingback: Domme()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Memorabilia()
Pingback: SURVIVE()
Pingback: Discover More()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: 600A Multfunction Laser()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: rsi trading system ea v1.2 download()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: online casino games()
Pingback: DUI lawyer Phoenix()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Buy Adipex Online()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: forums()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: Julia Ann Loves A Big Dick()
Pingback: billig trampolin()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: club.xhams.cn/home.php?mod=space&uid=1317562&do=profile&from=space()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: oval trampolin()
Pingback: 원피스 엘바프 하늘섬()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: vps hosting()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: سرور مجازیسرور مجازی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()