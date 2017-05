Executive Club Wed. 7th: Nigel Jaquiss of Willamette Week

by In the news

Guest Speaker: Nigel Jaquiss of Willamette Week

Oregon Executive Club Meeting

6:30 pm, Wed. Sept. 7th,

Portland Airport Shilo Inn

Celebrated journalist returns as special guest speaker

Nigel Jaquiss, one of Oregon’s most highly regarded NW journalists is returning for another visit as our special guest speaker next Wednesday. In spite of the fact that he works for a very politically left newspaper, his objectivity and honest lack of bias in his investigations has made him much admired by Executive Club members.

Ever since Nigel became a reporter at Willamette Week in 1998, Nigel has won reporting honors both locally and nationally, including two first place awards from Investigative Reporters and Editors and the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting. Jaquiss and WW had the guts to break the Neil Goldschmidt scandal.

Be there Wednesday and hear what this smart journalist is thinking and what issues he’s working on. Among other things, Jaquiss will tell us what he’s discovered about the mess called the Columbia River Crossing Project. MC