Back to Home Page

Obama wants Stimulus Jr. – M66/M67 style

by In the news Tuesday, September 13. 2011

by NW Spotlight

The Hill reported yesterday that President Obama wants to pay for his $447 billion ‘jobs’ bill by “raising taxes on the wealthy and businesses.” That should sound very familiar to Oregonians – it sounds just like what we heard the public employee unions say when they were selling Oregonians on Measures 66 & 67.

Purely for the political theater of it, $3 billion of Obama’s $447 billion Stimulus Jr. would come from changing the way corporate jets depreciate. As has been noted earlier, this is a flip-flop for Obama on his corporate-jet owner tax break.

The Hill also notes that the White House is still refusing to say how many jobs the Stimulus Jr. package would create.

The editorial board at the The New Hampshire Union Leader had this to say on how much good Stimulus Jr. measures would do towards creating jobs: “We already have the answer: They were tried in the first stimulus bill. And yet our unemployment rate remains above 9 percent. President Obama simply doesn’t understand how employment happens.”

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:00 | Posted in Economy, Federal Budget, President Obama | 545 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)