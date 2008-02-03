Lars Larson on Romney Endorsement

by In the news

It’s about time for the GOP to pick a real Republican standard bearer.

Governor Mitt Romney is the best choice for 2008. He has a track record as a Governor taking Massachusetts from billions in deficits to billions in surplus. He brought respectability back to a scandal plagued Olympics. Romney built businesses from the ground up and he rescued others from the brink of the financial abyss. He won’t grant amnesty. He won’t infringe my 1st Amendment rights and he’s proposing tax cuts, not tax hikes.

Which brings me directly to Senator John McCain. He conspired with Democrats to steal my political free speech, rewarded law-breaking illegal aliens and voted against tax cuts twice that brought prosperity back to my country. Right now, he has a bill to raise energy taxes to fix a global warming problem that even this week he admits he’s not sure exists.