LIVE ISSUE RESULTS!!! â€“ Issue Two – Wiretapping

by In the news Saturday, March 4. 2006

Resolved: that Congress shall grant the President temporary power (which can be renewed), for a period not to exceed one year, to tap domestic telephone calls without a warrant of suspected terrorists in an efforts to discover and forestall further acts of terrorism within the United States

Results are “¦

Yes – 60% (164 Votes)

No — 40% (110 Votes)

Discuss “¦

