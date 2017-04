Cornilles fast out of the gate on fundraising

by In the news



The National Journal is reporting today that Republican CD-1 candidate Rob Cornilles has already raised over $500K in the two months since he entered the special election race to replace disgraced Democrat Rep. David Wu.

By comparison, Republican Bob Turner, who recently won NY-9’s race, raised less than half that ($204K) in the two months that made up that race to replace disgraced Democrat Rep. Anthony Wiener. $65K of Turner’s $204K was self-funding.

Turner won an upset victory over Democrat David Weprin, despite a +39% Democratic voter registration advantage in NY-9. In Oregon’s upcoming OR-1 special election to replace David Wu, it’s only a +12% Democratic voter registration advantage.