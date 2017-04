John Goodhouse running for State Representative in Tigard

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

Tigard- John Goodhouse today announced his campaign for State Representative in House District 35 (Tigard). Goodhouse, a Republican, says he’s running to help create jobs and improve Oregon’s public education system.

“With high unemployment, it’s clear the status quo in Salem is not working for our state,” said Goodhouse, a financial representative. “We need a State Representative who will support Oregon’s private sector and help our small businesses put people back to work. We need a State Representative who will focus on improving innovation and accountability in our public schools. I’m running to provide new leadership and new solutions that will put Oregon back on the right track.”

Goodhouse and his wife Rebecca have three children who attend public schools in Tigard. He is active in the community as a current Tigard/Tualatin School District volunteer, 2nd Vice President of Men’s Auxiliary -VFW Post 3452, and as chair of the Government Affairs Council and a member of the Economic Development Task Force for the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce.

“I look forward to meeting with voters across House District 35 to discuss the issues and share my ideas for making our state a better place,” Goodhouse said. “Together, we can ensure that our community remains a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Goodhouse will run in the new House District 35, which has changed due to legislative redistricting. The new district includes Tigard, Bull Mountain and a portion of Multnomah County.

House District 35 (new boundaries) – click on map for larger view: