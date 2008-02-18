What Real School Board Leadership Can Look Like

By Dick Stamm
Four decades ago, I was fortunate to serve on a seven-member school board in Illinois. At the time, we had between 10,000 and 15,000 K-8 students in two dozen buildings. Our income was mostly property taxes and was limited by the state and the voters.
I was appointed to fill a board vacancy in 1967, and initially most board votes were 6 to 1. The school district was over $8 million dollars in debt. The average Iowa Test of Basic Skills (ITBS) score for the district was in the 54th percentile. The teachers were paid with scrip that had to be recovered at one bank. By 1971 we had a lot of 4-3 votes. At that time we had a superintendent who couldn’t handle a confrontational situation with a teacher, parent or school board member. He would leave the office and hide. We fired him the first day we could muster a 4-3 vote.
The old board members wanted to go on a nationwide search for a new superintendent. We had about 750 certified employees who technically could fill the job. The new board members decided we should at least take a look in-house. We selected one of our junior high school principals””a 6’6″ tall, former pro basketball player and a real leader. He wanted the job, and he got it.
At this point the district was still in debt. Four years later we closed the school year with a $40 million surplus (enough to run the school district for a year if all money stopped coming in or if we decided to switch to a charter school approach). We endured two employee strikes.
We were the “big money” school district in the state, and this made us a target for strikes. During the first strike we followed precedent and paid the strikers while they were not working, a common practice across the country.
During the second strike we closed the schools within minutes of the teachers’ union strike vote, refused to talk for two weeks and later refused to extend the school year or to pay retroactively for the strike time-out. The teachers went to work instantly. They realized they were paid better than anyone in the area, and the union was attempting to set a higher bar in order to negotiate with other districts.
The new superintendent asked us for an open school system where students could attend any school they wanted in the district. The only condition was that parents would be responsible for transportation if they did not choose their neighborhood school. If parents wanted their child to ride the school bus, the student went to the school that was convenient for the school board. This resulted in some huge audiences at school board meetings.
But it suddenly put each school in competition for students. If the school did not do a good job, in the eyes of the parents and the students, it lost attendance and funding. Parents could move their children at any time. They even could move students in the same grade to another teacher in the same school. This put teachers in competition with each other. Many teachers quit or moved to other school districts. We ended up with outstanding teachers. Teachers were encouraged to participate in the community by joining local organizations like the Chamber, Rotary Clubs, and Kiwanis.
About four years later our average ITBS scores rose to over the 90th percentile.
Unfortunately, as the years went on we lost key board members, and the superintendent retired. All were replaced with more conventional people. Fortunately, a number of the schools were converted to charter schools, where some reforms remained in place.
The list of parent and student complaints with public education in Oregon is growing every day. My experience proves what four people dedicated to change can do when they show courage and patience.
Dick Stamm was a local school board member in the State of Illinois from 1967-1989. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a degree in systems engineering, he is still active in industrial refrigeration engineering and lives with his wife in Sandy, Oregon.
Based in Portland, Cascade Policy Institute is Oregon’s free market think tank.
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xmrsen75dfsrmfsfgsdjgfsfds()
Pingback: 3mxc85n54ew7xmtn4v378tfbt5()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: overstock online shopping()
Pingback: resource()
Pingback: Lavon Gieger()
Pingback: dr Medora()
Pingback: Habib Shekhanzai()
Pingback: plumbing repair Cherry Creek()
Pingback: stained concrete()
Pingback: roofing()
Pingback: plumbing()
Pingback: Academy Awards live stream()
Pingback: http://presell.wpisydlaciebie.pl/projektowanie-strony-internetowej/()
Pingback: licensed master plumber()
Pingback: Prostate support supplement()
Pingback: golf range netting()
Pingback: dog groomer()
Pingback: licensed dog groomer()
Pingback: How To Sell My House Fast San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: pink frankies bikini()
Pingback: best restaurant nottingham()
Pingback: Logo design sydney()
Pingback: window tint austin()
Pingback: hair growth stimulation()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: anekahanduk.com()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: Read More Here()
Pingback: Probiotic()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution hacked apk()
Pingback: The 50 Most Annoying Facebook Personalities()
Pingback: магазин Вольт()
Pingback: http://www.allareaoverhead.com/()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: birthday party planner()
Pingback: banner printing()
Pingback: Drain cleaning austin()
Pingback: auto()
Pingback: Schoolboy Q type beat()
Pingback: dog sitter naples()
Pingback: hpi text check()
Pingback: Microcap Magazine()
Pingback: Minneapolis community acupuncture()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: need money now()
Pingback: Tow Hook License Mount()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Bail Bonds Tulsa()
Pingback: Boston Emcee()
Pingback: make money affiliate marketing()
Pingback: real estate brokerage spring hill()
Pingback: car accessories alphabet()
Pingback: jump manual pdf()
Pingback: How to get your ex back()
Pingback: Annalisa Castellon()
Pingback: giá son dulux()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: asylum seeker()
Pingback: Tailor made holidays Sri Lanka()
Pingback: look what I found()
Pingback: party light numbers()
Pingback: voir film()
Pingback: loren weisman()
Pingback: cooling()
Pingback: cooling()
Pingback: Call now to get the All Inclusive Package On Sale Now!!()
Pingback: carpet cleaning Austin()
Pingback: Compatible Cartridge Brother LC-103 XL Magenta()
Pingback: prevent colon cancer()
Pingback: Restorative dentistry cedar park()
Pingback: Plano Plastic Surgeon()
Pingback: Computer Repair Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: Shopify SEO experts()
Pingback: Isagenix Retail()
Pingback: doxylamine tablet 25mg()
Pingback: Workout Clothes()
Pingback: rent an apartment()
Pingback: Türkçecanli casino siteleri()
Pingback: onlineruletoyna()
Pingback: startups in Hyderabad()
Pingback: 22 Minute Hard Corps Download()
Pingback: Qmee scam()
Pingback: singapore()
Pingback: cara mendaftar sbobet()
Pingback: Digital Marketing()
Pingback: display cabinets()
Pingback: Startups()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: online casino()
Pingback: Taste()
Pingback: Shandong Junchuang Lock Industrial Co., Ltd.()
Pingback: properties in titwala()
Pingback: Neuro-Linguistic Programming()
Pingback: shirts()
Pingback: Rod Stewart()
Pingback: adult coloring books()
Pingback: All Area Over Head()
Pingback: Jailbreak iOS 9.3()
Pingback: Douglas Cotter()
Pingback: Austin stained concrete contractor()
Pingback: Georgianna()
Pingback: raspberry ketone()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: official website()
Pingback: Limo Rental Vancouver BC()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: dog walking()
Pingback: http://sedotwcsurabaya.yolasite.com/()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: klimczak hair designers()
Pingback: android game cheat engine()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: futsal()
Pingback: servidor de mu online()
Pingback: Whatsapp bulk messaging app()
Pingback: Austin interior house painters()
Pingback: kenya grants()
Pingback: Online Football Bets()
Pingback: prosedo.fehrdata.win()
Pingback: google plus bot()
Pingback: my review here()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: affordable moving services burnaby bc()
Pingback: best portable air purifier()
Pingback: water damage Austin TX()
Pingback: new home communities Austin()
Pingback: printingvip()
Pingback: printingvip.com()
Pingback: avast premier serial key()
Pingback: iv therapy dayton ohio()
Pingback: foundation repair Austin()
Pingback: Live Stream Rugby()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Discount Code()
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh()
Pingback: Letting go and moving on quotes()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review()
Pingback: Alquilers autos Mendoza()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond()
Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: WaterJet Mosaics()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls()
Pingback: copiers Austin()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn()
Pingback: Bree Olson Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: Viagra sklad()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: Best Deals Home Goods()
Pingback: manhole cover plastic()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: Arletta()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: Micah()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Account()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Ross Klopfenstein()
Pingback: stained concrete Austin()
Pingback: water damage Austin TX()
Pingback: Glas Dildo()
Pingback: best lawn care company in Atlanta()
Pingback: start an online business()
Pingback: Credit Report()
Pingback: robot opciones binarias()
Pingback: http://austinsteamit.com/carpet-cleaning-austin-tx/()
Pingback: Serangoon New launch()
Pingback: www.mypsychicadvice.com/()
Pingback: Glass bottles Suppliers()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: text deliver software()
Pingback: hairbond()
Pingback: What you need to know when buying watercooling()
Pingback: rust resistant shower curtain rings()
Pingback: Investment Properties()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: stained concrete floors Austin()
Pingback: Eincar brand online()
Pingback: Birthday Wishes()
Pingback: Unlock Her Legs()
Pingback: casino free()
Pingback: cab booking()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: anniversary gifts()
Pingback: spelling check()
Pingback: adult sex toys()
Pingback: legal steroids()
Pingback: RKN Global()
Pingback: T-SHIRTS()
Pingback: jicaroecolodgenicaragua()
Pingback: Will()
Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: green screen NYC()
Pingback: агенция софия домоуправител()
Pingback: https://youtu.be/xmwvasTXROY()
Pingback: friv()
Pingback: kizi()
Pingback: www.cargamescar.net()
Pingback: peppa pig english episodes()
Pingback: iReview()
Pingback: yasmanjheez()
Pingback: nashville dui lawyer()
Pingback: EZ GO golf cart parts()
Pingback: Mockups()
Pingback: Taylor()
Pingback: seo charges in india()
Pingback: jacuzzi()
Pingback: Classic racing game play friv games()
Pingback: kids balance bike()
Pingback: memory training()
Pingback: zip code()
Pingback: Top haitian artist()
Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle()
Pingback: generate leads definition()
Pingback: message broker()
Pingback: Kizi Games()
Pingback: Games kizi games kizi()
Pingback: arabgames.biz()
Pingback: Kizi 5 zombie games: friv games kizi()
Pingback: Kizi 2 games: download for free kizi games snail bob 2()
Pingback: chat app()
Pingback: tahajjud()
Pingback: international dating sites()
Pingback: judi casino online()
Pingback: situs poker indonesia()
Pingback: Exotic car rentals miami()
Pingback: Clora()
Pingback: Boho wall tapestry()
Pingback: Generic viagra online()
Pingback: curso de sushiman()
Pingback: math tutoring center Garden grove()
Pingback: start up business marketing()
Pingback: college consulting Westminster()
Pingback: wholesale malaysia()
Pingback: best()
Pingback: steve chan swansea()
Pingback: qiuqiupoker()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: patiooutdoortables.com()
Pingback: minions costume()
Pingback: Crista()
Pingback: Crabion Express & Holding Inc()
Pingback: harga tilam murah()
Pingback: Puder smink billigt online()
Pingback: berkas kantor()
Pingback: Parquet paris()
Pingback: Alat Bantu Sex()
Pingback: Best Self Tan()
Pingback: nba australia()
Pingback: Engagement rings The Woodlands()
Pingback: dallas cheap iphone repair()
Pingback: google()
Pingback: Sapphire ring white gold()
Pingback: how to jailbreak ios 10.2.1()
Pingback: media agencies in Dubai()
Pingback: Phoenix stair lifts()
Pingback: yahoo phone number()
Pingback: replica shoes()
Pingback: Yahoo Customer Service()
Pingback: tl 30 safes()
Pingback: social media e-commerce lead campaigns()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: warming eyes mask()
Pingback: how to make money()
Pingback: enlargement penis pills()
Pingback: screenprint()
Pingback: Ooh Noo()
Pingback: INEXTO is Codentify()
Pingback: buy instagram likes()
Pingback: Frontistiria times Thessalonik()
Pingback: For Honor()
Pingback: Villa in Ubud()
Pingback: adam and eve discount codes()
Pingback: stephen hebscher()
Pingback: womens fashion()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Dania Beach()
Pingback: how to get your ex boyfriend back()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: Counselling brisbane()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Miramar()
Pingback: Lean Belly Breakthrough()
Pingback: fossil replicas()
Pingback: Writing a term paper()
Pingback: women's sneakers and boots()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Latchaw()
Pingback: amazon giveaway()
Pingback: Michael Jordan Autographed Jersey()
Pingback: how to do a forum()
Pingback: How Does His Secret Obsession Work()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Spanish Translation Services()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Vlogs()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: Moving pets to Sri Lanka()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: Malatya Escort()
Pingback: lesbian milf porn()
Pingback: Medium Nitrile Gloves()
Pingback: patente inpi()
Pingback: Stitchfix()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: plumber()
Pingback: trunk club()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: DUI Attorney Phoenix()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty()
Pingback: ducted cooler()
Pingback: fat loss()
Pingback: io games()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust and Riley Reid at Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: bioskop keren()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: house cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: Lamborghini Hire()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: devenir millionnaire()
Pingback: korea()
Pingback: lose weight fast()
Pingback: compagnie de menage()
Pingback: breaking news()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: Samsung air conditioners()
Pingback: video()
Pingback: online betting()
Pingback: Agen Permainan Judi Online Terlengkap()
Pingback: washwiserebate.com()
Pingback: Criminal Attorney Gadsden, AL()
Pingback: Novelty gifts for him()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Natur Warriors()
Pingback: amazing selling machine()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: dui lawyer()
Pingback: Weston homes for sell()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: new castle()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: Compare Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: air conditioner installation()
Pingback: Online doctor chat()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage plans 2018()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: how to make a sign()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: deal bites.in()
Pingback: arijit singh new song 2017()
Pingback: download mp3()
Pingback: barf hundefoder()
Pingback: Exchange car()
Pingback: sportwetten tipps morgen()
Pingback: decking()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: osaka itinerary()
Pingback: web hosting india()
Pingback: NYC Video Production()
Pingback: journalism()
Pingback: Medicare Supplemental Insurance 2018()
Pingback: weed delivery oakland california()
Pingback: article for content()
Pingback: you can try here()