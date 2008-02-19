Back to Home Page

Rep. John Huffman showcases tax relief

by In the news Tuesday, February 19. 2008

From State Representative John Huffman’s Press release February 15, 2008:

REPRESENTATIVE HUFFMAN SUPPORTS TAX RELIEF FOR OREGON’S
FAMILY FARMERS AND RANCHERS

SALEM — Representative John Huffman (R-The Dalles) supported providing tax relief to small farmers and ranchers with his aye vote on House Bill 3618. House Bill 3618 will give a tax break on estate taxes for family farmers, forest owners and commercial fishing businesses. The House of Representatives passed HB 3618 by a vote of 41 to 18. The bill now goes to the Senate.

HB 3618 will provide tax relief through a credit schedule depending on the size of the estate. The credit schedule is highest at $7.5 million and lowest at $15 million. In order to be eligible for this tax credit, two criteria must be met:

– 50% of the total estate’s value must be natural resource or commercial fishing property.
– In the event that ownership of the property transfers to heirs of the family, the property must continue to be used for the same purpose for five of the next eight years.

“This bill still needs to be amended to extend this benefit to small woodland owners,”
said Rep. Huffman. “I will be working with Senator Ferrioli to ensure this amendment is added.” If signed by the Governor, HB 3618 will become effective 91 days following the adjournment of the 2008 supplemental legislative session.

This press release and an archive of previous press releases issued by Rep. Huffman’s office are available on the web at: www.leg.state.or.us/huffman.

###

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:55 | Posted in Measure 37 | 9 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • Jerry

    Wow – how brave! How kind! How wonderful you might let someone keep their own property.
    What a sad, sad joke.

  • Steve Plunk

    So other business owners are left out in the cold? What kind of legislation is that?

    If it’s a good idea for these businesses then why not all? Oh, I see, Huffman is from The Dalles where there are a lot of farmers. For gosh sakes when are we going to get a politician who stands by principle and common sense rather than the same pandering good ol’ boys?

    Keep your press release Rep. Huffman and report back when you’ve done something good for all Oregonians.

  • eagle eye

    And why not for all estates, not just “natural resource” estates and businesses? This just sounds like more handouts for a small subset of rural Oregonians.

    And by the way, how much is this going to cost the state and what are they going to pay for it with?

  • Alan

    The tax relief needs to be applied to everyone. We are in this together, and we all need tax relief together.

  • Pingback: New Arrivals()

  • Pingback: togel singapura()

  • Pingback: casino online()

  • Pingback: bandarq()

  • Pingback: bandarq()

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)