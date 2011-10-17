Back to Home Page

“Occupy” Protestors’ Gripe Is with Crony Capitalism

by Steve Buckstein Monday, October 17. 2011

Open minds trying to figure out what the Occupy Wall Street/Occupy Portland crowds want should read Pepperdine University economics professor Gary M. Galles’ new column:

Protesters’ gripe is with crony capitalism

He includes extensive quotes from Cascade’s upcoming November 3rd speaker, Tom Palmer, about the difference between capitalism and crony capitalism.

The bottom line: Galles warns that the occupiers should not try to “…redirect crony capitalism in the protesters’ preferred direction, stealing for them rather than from them. The solution is to reestablish capitalism, and once again unleash its now-hamstrung cooperative miracles to improve all of our lives.”

Read the entire column, then join us on November 3rd to learn much more from Tom Palmer and get your own copy of The Morality of Capitalism (book included in the event admission price).

Steve Buckstein is Founder and Senior Policy Analyst at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research organization.

