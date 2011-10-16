Dem CD-1 contenders don’t support education reform

by Chana Cox
Oregonian editor, David Sarasohn recently moderated a debate between District One congressional candidates. Although education was mentioned, it was clear that the three leading Democrats do not support fundamental educational reform.
Our public schools are a disaster. It’s not just inner city schools that churn out dropouts and graduates with minimal reading skills. Even middle school 8th graders are not reading at established standards. Until last year Oregon ranked in the bottom 10% in reading and math tests. This year 46% of Oregon schools fell short of federal education standard under No Child Left Behind1. Many students drop out and even among those who graduate, few are ready for college: “By the senior year in high school, just 4% of black students, 4% of Hispanic students, and 36% of white students meet ACT college level benchmarks.”2
Brad Avakian stated that he had improved schooling by reintroducing shop classes into middle schools. That is probably a good thing, but it is not fundamental reform. All the Democratic Congressional contenders claimed to be firmly committed to bi-partisanship, but they are not bi-partisan on educational reform.
Fundamental educational reform, based in part on the establishment of charter schools and school choice, is one area in which most Republicans and many Democrats agree. Democrats for Educational Reform, and Barack Obama’s Department of Education concur that expansion of charter schools is necessary.
Efforts to research and promote and establish charter schools have been funded by benevolent foundations from all across the political spectrum. The Democrats for Educational Reform and President Obama’s Department of Education are strong supporters of the establishment of charter schools – particularly the so-called “No Excuses” charter schools which are characterized by small size, frequent testing, a long school day and year, selective teacher hiring, a strong student work ethic, and an emphasis on discipline and comportment. These schools are proven successes; preparing inner city children for college in New York, Boston, and New Orleans – hardly Republican strongholds. Although Portland has good charter schools like SEI, it is exceedingly difficult to establish schools like the KIPP academy and Harlem Success schools in Portland.
This year the Oregon Legislature passed bills to ease requirements for starting charter schools, allowing sponsorship by public colleges. Legislation allows virtual charter schools to continue to operate and expand. And now, Oregon students may transfer to any public school in the state that will accept them without permission of home district school. Suzanne Bonamici voted “no” to all three bills. Brad Witt voted against two, and Brad Avakian is a strong advocate of the anti-school- choice organizations opposed the passage of each of these laws.
All the Democratic Congressional contenders have failed to show that they are bi-partisan on education reform. They are rejecting school choice ideas that the majority of Oregonians support according to a 2008 poll. Do we really want them making educational policy at the Federal or state level?
Sources:
1 Oregon Capital News Sept 9, 2011
2 Ron Herndon, Observer, 9/7/11
Chana Cox is a Senior Lecturer Emerita at Lewis and Clark College, and she has a Ph.D. from Columbia University and a BA from Reed College. She has been a featured speaker at U-Choose events.
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: cndfzxmcnzxbvczxmxddfgsxsb()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: Click To See More()
Pingback: http://egtc.bloggagratis.se/gilla/?url=http://www.pediatriaaldia.com()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: Buck Wadding()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: dr Medora()
Pingback: http://www.nokortep.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=479094()
Pingback: porns to create porns()
Pingback: get instagram followers free()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: history names()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: social media status()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: cheat hungry shark()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: payroll taxes calculator()
Pingback: bathroom scale wifi()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: disco beacon light 7in()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: roasting pan meijer()
Pingback: best mattress()
Pingback: free xbox live codes unused 2015()
Pingback: quill and time()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: pet sitter()
Pingback: http://www.queryonline.it/()
Pingback: neurocell cnn()
Pingback: jab comics()
Pingback: cat sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android()
Pingback: over here()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: naples dog walking()
Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: HP()
Pingback: professional moving company canada()
Pingback: best portable air purifier()
Pingback: printing()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: gaming monitor()
Pingback: Get Traffic in USA()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: gymnastics supplies for kids()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Leki na potencje w aptekach()
Pingback: how to fill magic autofill in irctc()
Pingback: budget bangkok hotels()
Pingback: Best Deals Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: Cassidy Schmier()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: gymnastics spring boards()
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories()
Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie free no sign up()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear chandelier()
Pingback: adult shop()
Pingback: it disposal()
Pingback: http://msphack.com.pl()
Pingback: Jacquelyn()
Pingback: this site()
Pingback: chemical company india()
Pingback: memory training in Singapore()
Pingback: seo plans()
Pingback: seo packages pricing()
Pingback: low cost seo packages()
Pingback: memory workshops()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: check my source()
Pingback: National Portal - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es()
Pingback: free cash()
Pingback: taekwondo()
Pingback: pokemon go hacker()
Pingback: thanks()
Pingback: brain smart ultra()
Pingback: matrix()
Pingback: buy proxy()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: self photography money()
Pingback: selling on amazon()
Pingback: drones for viagra()
Pingback: Rosalia()
Pingback: fun788()
Pingback: Geraldine()
Pingback: baby frog()
Pingback: peru vacation()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi()
Pingback: windows 7 password reset()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم()
Pingback: Computer rental Santa Ana()
Pingback: youtube video downloader()
Pingback: adipex()
Pingback: Laredo Dental Care()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: enlargement pills()
Pingback: Scandi()
Pingback: list qiu qiu domino()
Pingback: justin bieber type beat with hook()
Pingback: Google Play Reviews to Slack()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: Hotel di Malang()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: Hotel in Surabaya()
Pingback: buy facebook likes()
Pingback: mill pepper salt wooden large white black()
Pingback: best criminal lawyers toronto()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Oakland Park()
Pingback: jasa kitchen set lombok()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Cheap essay writing service()
Pingback: Friday Brunch Dubai()
Pingback: women's shoes()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: chat pages()
Pingback: 24Hr Towing Services In Lynn, MA.()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: over here()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Translation Companies Houston()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: tactical holster()
Pingback: panele24.net.pl()
Pingback: żeglarskie()
Pingback: podlogi24()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: money online()
Pingback: e cig kits()
Pingback: Kelowna mortgage broker()
Pingback: Nuk babyphone mit Kamera()
Pingback: split system installation()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: evaporative cooling()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: NBA news()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Revitol Scar Removal Cream()
Pingback: cara main judi bola()
Pingback: obat pembesar penis()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Landscaping companies in Edmonds, WA()
Pingback: suggested browsing()
Pingback: Outdoor Living Spaces()
Pingback: compagnie de menage Montreal()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Mitsubishi air conditioners()
Pingback: Brivis ducted heater()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Situs Agen Judi Terpercaya Indonesia()
Pingback: Situs Main Judi Casino Online()
Pingback: sticker kahwin()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: Tenerife Forum Facebook()
Pingback: the four percent group()
Pingback: criar email()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: download anime sub indo mp4()
Pingback: MILF Ava Addams Cheating In The Shower()
Pingback: Bethesda, Maryland, parent and child counseling programs()
Pingback: Condo for sale in quezon city()
Pingback: Daily Payments Formula()
Pingback: Gilangp()
Pingback: computer science()
Pingback: wholesale wedding flowers portland or()
Pingback: split system installation()
Pingback: tui sensimar caravel resort & spa()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: Caricature artist()
Pingback: ormekur til kat uden recep()
Pingback: Eren Niazi()