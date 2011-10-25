Back to Home Page

Suzanne Bonamici…in her own words

by In the news Tuesday, October 25. 2011

State Senator Suzanne Bonamici in her own words as she runs in the Democratic Primary for Congress to replace David Wu.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:00 | Posted in Uncategorized | 7,284 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page