Humorous Political Images

by In the news Friday, February 29. 2008

What better way to start Dorchester weekened than with a blast of funny political images.

Below is from a Mardi-Gras pararde.
New Republican Bumper Sticker

Democrat Bumper Sticker

T-Shirt from Busted Tees…(great play on words)

