Rep. Ron Mauer: Nursing Board under scrutiny

From House Republican Press Release 3-3-08:
NURSING BOARD STAFF REPORTS UNINVESTIGATED COMPLAINTS, INCOMPLETE PROBATION FILES, “˜INAPPROPRIATELY’ CLOSED CASES
Rep. Maurer Applauds Actions Taken by Board Staff, Calls for Legislative Auditor
SALEM”” Rep. Ron Maurer (R-Grants Pass) today commended recent actions taken by staff of the Oregon Board of Nursing, which reported the agency had failed to investigate 100 complaints, failed to follow-up on dozens of additional probation files, and had potentially closed over a hundred more cases “inappropriately.” Board staff wrote House Health Care Committee members that they’re working to address issues uncovered by a recent personnel investigation.
“I believe the new executive director and her staff are serious about correcting problems that had been ignored by the board and the Governor’s administration,” said Rep. Maurer, a member of the House Health Care Committee. “Last September, Republicans said an administrative shake-up wasn’t enough to fix the agency and protect the public. We applaud the agency’s diligent new staff, yet we still believe reforms and additional oversight are needed.”
Rep. Maurer said the Legislature still can’t rely on the Executive Branch to report problems at state agencies. The Legislature continues to need its own independent auditor to monitor government performance and examine issues that may threaten public safety.
“Republicans continue to call for a Legislative Audits Office to hold the Executive Branch accountable,” Rep. Maurer said. “It’s no coincidence the only auditors in state government are housed in the Executive Branch. The Legislature needs tools such as a legislative auditor to help repair agencies and regain the public’s trust.”
##
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()
Pingback: mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg()
Pingback: 3xdt57wf4dimdn5bf2dwefsda()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: a knockout post()
Pingback: Leonida Glanzman()
Pingback: Cruz Escatel()
Pingback: Habib Shekhanzai()
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()
Pingback: Ottawa personal injury attorneys()
Pingback: Remona Mairot()
Pingback: publication of books()
Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop()
Pingback: hot asian essay lesbians()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: volleyball porn()
Pingback: Freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Phentermine()
Pingback: tattoo supply()
Pingback: Lingerieonlineshopping.com()
Pingback: biblical baby names()
Pingback: Best Affiliate Marketing Programs()
Pingback: We buy houses Fort Worth()
Pingback: kit tattoo()
Pingback: wereview.org()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Facebook Unfriend()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: video()
Pingback: Learning Photography in Chandigarh Nipun()
Pingback: Balifahnen()
Pingback: Arizer extreme()
Pingback: Heartburn relief()
Pingback: Amazon Fire stick unlocked()
Pingback: flat belly overnight()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia liquid drops()
Pingback: find x and y intercepts calculator()
Pingback: anastasiadate()
Pingback: web design houston()
Pingback: Ways to make money online()
Pingback: CHEAP AUTO INSURANCE()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: gay dating agency()
Pingback: high end romper()
Pingback: how to save a relationship,()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: extraction de donnees()
Pingback: legal highs Europe()
Pingback: cerrajeros elche 24 horas()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Disciplinary action Robert G Creely()
Pingback: mobile strike hack apk()
Pingback: طراحی سایت()
Pingback: starcom mediavest group()
Pingback: Entrepreneur()
Pingback: m88 wap()
Pingback: gap insurance car loan()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: Compatible Cartridge Brother LC-103 XL Yellow()
Pingback: affärsjurister i stockholm()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: java courses in niit pune()
Pingback: wood sunglasses()
Pingback: Is Wealthy affiliate a scam?()
Pingback: lunar sleep()
Pingback: Gun Store()
Pingback: Türkçecanlı casino siteleri()
Pingback: Bedavaruletoyna()
Pingback: condo()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: InstallShield()
Pingback: walmart phen375()
Pingback: asea water reviews()
Pingback: how to send bulk whatsapp messages()
Pingback: green grass()
Pingback: Medieval Ages()
Pingback: learn to sing voice lessons()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: zu kleiner penis()
Pingback: the queen pearl()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: jet porn()
Pingback: psychic source review()
Pingback: naples dog walkers()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: http://kincirtambakudang.blogspot.co.id/()
Pingback: sturdee residences()
Pingback: youtube.com()
Pingback: tubemovz()
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy()
Pingback: overnight pet sitter()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: permanent makeup()
Pingback: Austin interior house painters()
Pingback: kenyascholarships.net()
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap()
Pingback: grants to study in south africa()
Pingback: reddit bot()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon code()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: awangga souvenir()
Pingback: law enforcement apparel()
Pingback: plumber portland oregon()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: inflatable houses for sale()
Pingback: neo2 square()
Pingback: Mexican Restaurant()
Pingback: psoriasis free for life review()
Pingback: iphone repair richardson()
Pingback: http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: Martin Lawrence Music R&B RNB HipHop()
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin()
Pingback: Krim Temulawak()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: waterfront motels jensen beach()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: Locksmith in pooler()
Pingback: wifi marketing()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: Blue French Bulldog Puppies()
Pingback: free alarm system()
Pingback: love image quotes()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts()
Pingback: air data test set()
Pingback: bathtub refinishing service CA Los Angeles()
Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias()
Pingback: interface()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: estate planning austin()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Bianco Carrara()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: used copiers Austin Texas()
Pingback: Click here()
Pingback: VoIP vonage()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Naughty America Porn()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel()
Pingback: Kevin Gates()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: check pnr status()
Pingback: städfirma malmö()
Pingback: cairns aerial photography()
Pingback: MX6()
Pingback: Drake Style Beat()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: SEO services West Vancouver BC()
Pingback: Buy Apollo Premium sex toys online()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: DE()
Pingback: Lanette Borman()
Pingback: inshore fishing charters Stuart FL()
Pingback: Criminal Defense Attorney Nashville()
Pingback: manifestation miracle review()
Pingback: how to make steamed broccoli()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: lam nhôm cha´n na´ng()
Pingback: Veeam()
Pingback: paket tour pangandaran()
Pingback: Top Bankruptcy Attorney Frisco()
Pingback: cfd companies uk()
Pingback: Late Trains()
Pingback: china glass bottles()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: gameplay walkthrough()
Pingback: SEO()
Pingback: rust resistant shower curtain rings()
Pingback: investment()
Pingback: dog groomer Austin()
Pingback: gopro external battery()
Pingback: fence and deck repair Austin()
Pingback: surveillance()
Pingback: property notes()
Pingback: Food & Beverage Solutions()
Pingback: Top 10()
Pingback: Golf cart lift kits()
Pingback: webdesign()
Pingback: maxi cab()
Pingback: live stream()
Pingback: kitchen makeovers perth()
Pingback: Best Diet Pills()
Pingback: Computer disposal()
Pingback: msp hack()
Pingback: Fake Medicines()
Pingback: digital marketing consultants()
Pingback: quito eco hotel()
Pingback: T-SHIRTS()
Pingback: T.I. Type Beat()
Pingback: Elliot()
Pingback: Neuromodulation Device()
Pingback: Nelly()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: YouTube.com()
Pingback: kizi()
Pingback: http://www.arabicgames.info/()
Pingback: friv games()
Pingback: sell gold coins fort worth()
Pingback: veterans day poems()
Pingback: skin care license florida()
Pingback: advertising and marketing company dubai()
Pingback: permi de conduire()
Pingback: taxi in irving tx()
Pingback: Hunter()
Pingback: lancaster house and lot()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: affordable small business seo packages()
Pingback: seo website package()
Pingback: Consulting Structural Illawarra()
Pingback: orange county refrigerator repair()
Pingback: Join Carl Kruse on National Geographic online()
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1()
Pingback: REVIEWS 2016()
Pingback: escort bayan()
Pingback: priemyselné čistenie()
Pingback: survival()
Pingback: rehoboth beach real estate()
Pingback: franchise loans()
Pingback: jewelry stores scottsdale arizona()
Pingback: filmizle()
Pingback: forest wood()
Pingback: usa news()
Pingback: grade 12 november exam papers NSC()
Pingback: forex trading broker()
Pingback: Mestrado em Educação()
Pingback: drone filming()
Pingback: makeup tips for brown eyes()
Pingback: copy cat recipes()
Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games: new games friv kizi()
Pingback: Kizi 2 games - sushi cat 2 kizi online games()
Pingback: professional seo service()
Pingback: agen domino online()
Pingback: Konjac exfoliating sponge()
Pingback: golf bags()
Pingback: chat app()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: ATT Yahoo Login()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: rich men dating()
Pingback: awesomedia branding agency()
Pingback: Lamborghini rental miami()
Pingback: qq online()
Pingback: wall tapestry()
Pingback: merchant account()
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola()
Pingback: fashion necklaces()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: Forest Woods()
Pingback: tutoring center Huntington beach()
Pingback: Website Design()
Pingback: test preparation Westminster()
Pingback: science tutor()
Pingback: sportshoes wholesale()
Pingback: college consulting fountain valley()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: elementos medicos()
Pingback: Lawn Care Services()
Pingback: hair replacement san antonio, austin()
Pingback: Crafts & Sewing()
Pingback: notre site()
Pingback: thesis statement examples for research papers()
Pingback: selling sites()
Pingback: Krista()
Pingback: luxury car rental usa()
Pingback: filing cabinet()
Pingback: parker colorado()
Pingback: drone()
Pingback: Brampton Homes for sale()
Pingback: domiciliation maroc()
Pingback: Tomoko()
Pingback: Engagement rings The Woodlands()
Pingback: JAV screenshot()
Pingback: event management companies in Dubai()
Pingback: engagement rings under 1000()
Pingback: Melanotan-2()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: energy demand response()
Pingback: navigate to this web-site()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Ebay Sneakers()
Pingback: media agencies in dubai()
Pingback: free android games()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Davie()
Pingback: pet memorial stone()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Download FN0-202 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: pet memorial plaque()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning installation()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Davie()
Pingback: curso espanhol online()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Margate()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Kepley()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: how to masturbate()
Pingback: Villa in Ubud()
Pingback: dome marquee hire()
Pingback: Free Internet Radio()
Pingback: WI&G Radio()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: oceanofgames()
Pingback: Cunt()
Pingback: Threesome()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: authentic autographs()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: 4-16x50 Rifle Scope()
Pingback: sean brown()
Pingback: anal beads()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Air Purifier Buying Guide 2017()
Pingback: visit this web page link()
Pingback: booty()
Pingback: trunk club()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra opinie()
Pingback: las vegas casinos()
Pingback: acting()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: qqpoker online()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: clit()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: procurement training courses()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: bluetooth()
Pingback: entrar no facebook()
Pingback: MILF Ava Addams Cheating In The Shower()
Pingback: she said()
Pingback: webdesign seligenstadt()
Pingback: loka simone e simaria letra()
Pingback: online vakantie boeken()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: barf hundemad()