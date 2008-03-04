Rep. Ron Mauer: Nursing Board under scrutiny

by In the news

From House Republican Press Release 3-3-08:

NURSING BOARD STAFF REPORTS UNINVESTIGATED COMPLAINTS, INCOMPLETE PROBATION FILES, “˜INAPPROPRIATELY’ CLOSED CASES

Rep. Maurer Applauds Actions Taken by Board Staff, Calls for Legislative Auditor

SALEM”” Rep. Ron Maurer (R-Grants Pass) today commended recent actions taken by staff of the Oregon Board of Nursing, which reported the agency had failed to investigate 100 complaints, failed to follow-up on dozens of additional probation files, and had potentially closed over a hundred more cases “inappropriately.” Board staff wrote House Health Care Committee members that they’re working to address issues uncovered by a recent personnel investigation.

“I believe the new executive director and her staff are serious about correcting problems that had been ignored by the board and the Governor’s administration,” said Rep. Maurer, a member of the House Health Care Committee. “Last September, Republicans said an administrative shake-up wasn’t enough to fix the agency and protect the public. We applaud the agency’s diligent new staff, yet we still believe reforms and additional oversight are needed.”

Rep. Maurer said the Legislature still can’t rely on the Executive Branch to report problems at state agencies. The Legislature continues to need its own independent auditor to monitor government performance and examine issues that may threaten public safety.

“Republicans continue to call for a Legislative Audits Office to hold the Executive Branch accountable,” Rep. Maurer said. “It’s no coincidence the only auditors in state government are housed in the Executive Branch. The Legislature needs tools such as a legislative auditor to help repair agencies and regain the public’s trust.”

