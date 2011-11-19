Back to Home Page

Portland Public Schools’ Bond Measure Update

by In the news Saturday, November 19. 2011

by Bob Clark

Portland Public Schools (PPS) is conducting a survey of how it might improve upon its bond measure which failed passage this past May 2011.  Here’s the link for those wanting to respond to this survey:

https://us.qualtrics.com/SE/?SID=SV_40olcrEajlNBUVK&Preview=Survey&BrandID=ppsk12

Additionally, PPS is hosting an oratory called “Buildings and Learning 101” at Benson High School (546 NE 12th Avenue, Portland) on Tuesday December 6th, 7 to 9 pm.  There will be a Question and Answer period after the oratory.

Additional Background:  Last May’s PPS bond defeat was very narrow with NOs outnumbering YESs by a mere 500 to 600 votes, less than 50 votes away from an automatic recount.  I believe PPS has until next March to reload a school construction bond measure for the May 2012 election.  If PPS doesn’t make next May’s election, then PPS property taxpayers would likely get one more year of reprieve from a costly school construction funding measure.

