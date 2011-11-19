Portland Public Schools’ Bond Measure Update

by Bob Clark
Portland Public Schools (PPS) is conducting a survey of how it might improve upon its bond measure which failed passage this past May 2011. Here’s the link for those wanting to respond to this survey:
https://us.qualtrics.com/SE/?SID=SV_40olcrEajlNBUVK&Preview=Survey&BrandID=ppsk12
Additionally, PPS is hosting an oratory called “Buildings and Learning 101” at Benson High School (546 NE 12th Avenue, Portland) on Tuesday December 6th, 7 to 9 pm. There will be a Question and Answer period after the oratory.
Additional Background: Last May’s PPS bond defeat was very narrow with NOs outnumbering YESs by a mere 500 to 600 votes, less than 50 votes away from an automatic recount. I believe PPS has until next March to reload a school construction bond measure for the May 2012 election. If PPS doesn’t make next May’s election, then PPS property taxpayers would likely get one more year of reprieve from a costly school construction funding measure.
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: security melbourne()
Pingback: buy proxies()
Pingback: quick free instagram followers()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: Arcelia Birak()
Pingback: ecograf portabil()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: http://uwiarygodnienie.890m.com/projektowanie-strony-internetowej/()
Pingback: casino online()
Pingback: amazon kindles for sale()
Pingback: Shell Scanner()
Pingback: Loise()
Pingback: girl names()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: boom beach hack()
Pingback: boom beach cheats()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: social media management tips()
Pingback: how do i make money online()
Pingback: IATA Cat Box in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: 9v fly swatter()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: my website()
Pingback: tick chart mt4()
Pingback: Free Video App()
Pingback: fireproof home safe()
Pingback: Startups Meet()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: dog boarding naples florida()
Pingback: how to get ex girlfriend back from new boyfriend()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: http://www.hcg-diet.com/forskolin-where-to-purchase/()
Pingback: http://www.cicap.org/()
Pingback: adult comics()
Pingback: raspberry ketone reviews()
Pingback: Scotts lawn()
Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android()
Pingback: Full Article()
Pingback: funny jokes()
Pingback: ï¿½Vancouver Limo Services()
Pingback: pijpen()
Pingback: online casino no deposit bonus()
Pingback: ADO Fans()
Pingback: clash royale free chest()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: californiapsychics.com reviews()
Pingback: www.cityprodentists.com/dental-implants-stoke-on-trent/()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: foro escorts()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: instagram hack()
Pingback: cusco to lake titicaca()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: knifes kitchen block set cheap()
Pingback: schedule maker()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: Online Casino()
Pingback: Casino()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: sarasota florida SEO professional()
Pingback: ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: sms lån()
Pingback: garden design london()
Pingback: restaurants shoreditch()
Pingback: restaurants bluewater()
Pingback: takipci porn()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: garden designers london()
Pingback: 144hz monitor()
Pingback: tapas in london()
Pingback: moved here()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: 游戏点卡充值()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: www.latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: london tantric()
Pingback: london tantric()
Pingback: gymnastics equipment rings()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: electric water heater()
Pingback: http://www.bcmediagrp.com/()
Pingback: troubleshooting heating()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: recliner website()
Pingback: techos de aluminio()
Pingback: spam king()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey()
Pingback: where to find gymnastics mats()
Pingback: visit here()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: review tao of badass()
Pingback: Escort en Copiapo()
Pingback: ï»¿Sexchillan()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej w internecie()
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: 308 lower AR10()
Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty w aptece()
Pingback: code coupon()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: irctc login()
Pingback: Eliz()
Pingback: Vaginal()
Pingback: ï»¿dating sites()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: Top in Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Attorney()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: stock photos()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: coffee beans online()
Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Lawyers McKinney()
Pingback: Incredimail technical support()
Pingback: Managed ITServices()
Pingback: limo hire london()
Pingback: personal trainers dubai()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort()
Pingback: Funny Cake Toppers for Wedding Cakes()
Pingback: sports()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear labyrinth dress()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra()
Pingback: this article()
Pingback: Best Diet Pills()
Pingback: crazy bulk()
Pingback: kickstarter()
Pingback: recycling computer()
Pingback: spam()
Pingback: COMPUTERS & NETWORKING-goods()
Pingback: study English London()
Pingback: Air quality testing()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: допълнителна информация()
Pingback: kizi()
Pingback: www.frivplay.info()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: Peppa Pig Makeup()
Pingback: top online casinos()
Pingback: affordable skin care()
Pingback: online sports betting()
Pingback: yasmanjheez()
Pingback: Baccarat Online()
Pingback: Vacate Cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-brand-vs/()
Pingback: Audrey()
Pingback: Power your Subconscious Mind()
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs()
Pingback: best haircuts women()
Pingback: REVIEWS 2016()
Pingback: Anthony_Melchiorres()
Pingback: ï»¿creapure()
Pingback: Mark Hughes()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: GreyHat SEO()
Pingback: Risk Management()
Pingback: battery saver()
Pingback: Friv 6 games jogos friv6 juegos friv()
Pingback: top notch drones()
Pingback: reverse osmosis filter()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: college consultants Westminster()
Pingback: brain smart ultra()
Pingback: college consultants fountain valley()
Pingback: college consultants Westminster()
Pingback: Levean()
Pingback: best dive watches under 1000()
Pingback: avoid capital gains tax()
Pingback: iphone imei checker()
Pingback: pokerqiuqiu online()
Pingback: essay writing service()
Pingback: roqyachariyablog()
Pingback: villa marbella suites()
Pingback: sell products online()
Pingback: Rosalia()
Pingback: listings()
Pingback: Foxtail Marketing()
Pingback: gold IRA rollover reviews()
Pingback: Bronzer()
Pingback: Sabine Schenk Betrug()
Pingback: 401k to gold IRA rollover()
Pingback: domiciliation maroc()
Pingback: Gaming industry like()
Pingback: compagnie de nettoyage()
Pingback: vintage jade ring()
Pingback: Games()
Pingback: event management companies in Dubai()
Pingback: Phoenix stair lifts()
Pingback: windows 7 password recovery()
Pingback: demand response()
Pingback: animated videos styles()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Dania Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderhill()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pompano Beach()
Pingback: trays serving wedding cake tray()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Oakland Park()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services West Park()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Oakland Park()
Pingback: trench coat and dress()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: DEVELOPMENT()
Pingback: festival dome()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: limousine()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: Full Fingers Gloves()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: Busty Lesbian MILF Takes Advantage Of Shy Girl And Licks Her Wet Pussy()
Pingback: ï»¿travaux de renovation()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: free casino games()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: Holidays Watch()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: tenerifeforums()
Pingback: social media david sammon()
Pingback: billig trampolin()
Pingback: see()
Pingback: Big Tits MILF Ava Addams Fucking A Young Guy()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: technology()
Pingback: Willian Monteiro()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()