Portland Public Schools’ Bond Measure Update

by In the news

by Bob Clark

Portland Public Schools (PPS) is conducting a survey of how it might improve upon its bond measure which failed passage this past May 2011. Here’s the link for those wanting to respond to this survey:

https://us.qualtrics.com/SE/?SID=SV_40olcrEajlNBUVK&Preview=Survey&BrandID=ppsk12

Additionally, PPS is hosting an oratory called “Buildings and Learning 101” at Benson High School (546 NE 12th Avenue, Portland) on Tuesday December 6th, 7 to 9 pm. There will be a Question and Answer period after the oratory.

Additional Background: Last May’s PPS bond defeat was very narrow with NOs outnumbering YESs by a mere 500 to 600 votes, less than 50 votes away from an automatic recount. I believe PPS has until next March to reload a school construction bond measure for the May 2012 election. If PPS doesn’t make next May’s election, then PPS property taxpayers would likely get one more year of reprieve from a costly school construction funding measure.