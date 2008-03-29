Back to Home Page

Gorge Casino opponents put out 2-page ad

by In the news Saturday, March 29. 2008

This week in The Oregonian there was a massive two page color ad criticizing the plan to a casino in the Columbia Gorge. The ad emphasized the “one Casino per Tribe” idea. See below for picture.

  • Jerry

    Anything built for and by Indian Tribes needs to be on their land. Period.

    • John in Oregon

      So Jerry I take it that you support 100% the casino being built on the historic Warmsprings reservation land in the middle of Tom McCall park in Hood River?

      • CRAWDUDE

        I would live to see it.

  • Columbia County Kid

    The Grande Ronde tribe will do anything to stop the Warm Springs tribe from building their casino. The casino will be built on tribal land – they bought it.

    Instead of asking government to do the dirty work and stop the tribes from building a casino, how about we do things the old-fashioned, laissez faire way – if you don’t like the casino or the tribe, don’t go there.

    We should also loosen gaming regulations to allow others to build casinos as well. It’s the only kind of tax I support.

  • Alan

    Well I hope to sell my warehouse to the tribes so I can set up a casino in the middle of my city.

  • John Fairplay

    Any casino built by a Tribe off tribal lands needs to operate under the same restrictions, regulations and tax structure that any other business would. The Tribe should lose its sovereignty off tribal lands.

    • John in Oregon

      How about this John. Why donâ€™t we have a reasonable set of restrictions, regulations, tax structure and bureaucratic control that will allow land owners to use their land as they choose?

  • CRAWDUDE

    Let them biuld the Casino, the state of Oregon shouldn’t have a lock on gambling in this state!

  • Don

    This argument is BS to begin with. The Warm Springs would still have only one casino as they would close their casino near Madras when this one opens. I agree with what has been said above, Cascade Locks needs some development and this will result in good jobs. Let’s not let the Grande Ronde hide behind the environuts.

