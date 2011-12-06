Lars Larson: Fix the Postal Service or sell it off

It’s about time we killed off the U.S. Postal Service, or at least put it out for auction, and sold it to somebody who can run it right.
The Postal Service is in terrible shape. It lost 29% of First-Class Mail volume in just the last 10 years. And by the way, First-Class Mail, that’s the exclusive monopoly they get because the Congress said only the USPS is allowed to carry First-Class Mail; nobody else is allowed to do it. You’re not even allowed to put a non-urgent letter in a FedEx package and send it across the country overnight, even if you can afford to do it.
And this year the Postal Service is expecting loose $14 billion. That’s $14 billion of red ink and nobody to pay the bill, except perhaps the U.S. taxpayer, and that would be just dead wrong.
Either fix it or sell it off to somebody who can run it right.
For more Lars Larson, visit Lars’ web site
