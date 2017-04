Gas price hypocrisy

by In the news

Earlier this year, The Don Smith Show put together a video report on the media hypocrisy on gas prices under President Bush versus gas prices under President Obama. His video shows how the media said that high gas prices under President Bush were catastrophic, but high gas prices under President Obama are actually a good thing – even saving lives.

Although The Don Smith Show doesn’t give exact sources, a check of government sources validates his information, and obviously the news clips on the crux of his story on media hypocrisy speak for themselves.



According to the US Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration, the average US price of gas on Jan 19, 2009 was $1.83 a gallon. President Obama was inaugurated as president on January 20, 2009.

At the time the video was uploaded to Youtube by The Don Smith Show on Apr 21, 2011, the average US price of gas was $3.79 a gallon, more than double the price of gas when President Obama took office.