Christmas Fun Facts

by In the news Saturday, December 24. 2011

  • The first box of eight Crayola crayons sold for a nickel in 1903!
  • President Franklin Roosevelt moved Thanksgiving a week earlier to provide for a longer shopping season
  • 5,340– Average number of times Visa cards are used every minute during Christmas time
  • 7 in 10– The number of dogs that get Christmas gifts from their owners
  • In the United States, it has been calculated that a quarter of all personal spending takes place during the Christmas/holiday shopping season

  • In 1956, Play-doh originally entered the market as a…wallpaper cleaner!
  • The Christmas tree industry employs more than 100,000 people every year
  • During WWII, crowds in Times Square gathered during the holidays with moments of silence followed by chimes

Source: Websource “Christmas Fun Facts”

