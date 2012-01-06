U.S. House rising star to speak at Dorchester

by In the news

Rising star in U.S House of Representatives to speak at Dorchester Conference

PORTLAND, Ore – The Dorchester Conference announced yesterday that Congressman Aaron Schock (R-Ill) will deliver a keynote address at this year’s conference in Seaside, March 2-4th. The Illinois Republican, the youngest member of Congress, is seen as a rising star among the GOP in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Dorchester is excited about Congressman Schock’s appearance at this year’s conference,” stated Dorchester President Grace Ishida. “He is a rising star in Congress and we appreciate Congressman Walden encouraging him to accept our invitation.”

Oregon Congressman Greg Walden, House Republican Leadership Chairman, has worked directly with Schock and was instrumental in securing Schock as a Dorchester Conference keynote speaker.

Congressman Schock has been called on repeatedly by both national media and his party leadership in the House to speak on behalf of Republican policy positions. This includes being one of the closing speakers for the House Floor debate on the President’s economic stimulus bill in February 2009, only a month into office for Schock. It also includes appearances on Meet the Press, Good Morning America, FOX News Sunday, the Today Show, MSNBC, FOX News, CNN, and being invited by Leader Boehner to serve as one of only three Members of Congress to speak at the Small Business Jobs Summit in July 2010.

Schock is the first member of congress born in the 1980s. Prior to being elected to Congress in 2008, Schock served in the Illinois House of Representatives and as Chairman of the Peoria School Board.