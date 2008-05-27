Back to Home Page

Blumenauer challenger: Congressional candidate residency rules get interesting

by In the news Tuesday, May 27. 2008

Delia Lopez is making a high spirited run against Congressman Earl Blumenauer — but she doesn’t live in the district. It is being said that you do not have to live in the Congressional district to run for a Congressional seat. Lopez lives in the Eugene area. Very nice lady, very mind puzzling race.

