Blumenauer challenger: Congressional candidate residency rules get interesting

Delia Lopez is making a high spirited run against Congressman Earl Blumenauer — but she doesn’t live in the district. It is being said that you do not have to live in the Congressional district to run for a Congressional seat. Lopez lives in the Eugene area. Very nice lady, very mind puzzling race.

