Sustainability Is a State of Mind

Portland political officials recently announced plans to create a “first-class World Sustainability Center.” According to promoters, the center could house “green” businesses, nonprofits, the city’s sustainable development bureaucrats and research facilities. The building might cost between $6 million and $16 million and likely would be subsidized with public funds. City Commissioner Dan Saltzman and Mayor-elect Sam Adams have convened a group of supporters to discuss the concept.
It’s difficult to understand why elected officials think this is a priority. “Sustainability” is not an industry or an economic cluster. It’s not even a concept with a meaningful definition.
Fundamentally, sustainability advocates start with a negative: They believe that our current economic system is “unsustainable” because the earth’s resources are presumed to be finite. They tend to equate wealth creation with resource consumption, so they predict a future of extreme scarcity coupled with unacceptable levels of pollution.
But the actual evidence paints a very different picture. Long-term trends in the U.S. show growing levels of wealth based on declining use of resource inputs, with less and less pollution as by-products. For example:
“¢ Since 1970, the amount of energy needed to produce a single unit of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the U.S. economy has declined by 51%.
“¢ The amount of chemicals reported in the Environmental Protection Agency’s annual Toxic Release Inventory dropped by 60% between 1988 and 2006.
“¢ Since 1980, while the national GDP has gone up 121% and population has increased by 32%, aggregate air pollutants regulated under the federal Clean Air Act have actually decreased by 49%.
“¢ Massive amounts of wildlife habitat are being protected through both government purchase programs and those run by private non-profits.
While many people worry about greenhouse gases and global warming, total carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. fell 1.5% in 2006 from 2005 levels, and more decreases are likely for the foreseeable future. The greenhouse gas intensity of the U.S. economy — the total amount of greenhouse gases released per unit of GDP — has declined by 28% since 1990 and is dropping by an average of 2% per year.
If GDP is growing at the same time energy consumption and pollution levels are dropping, why do we need to change, especially when most of the suggested reforms depend on subsidies? For instance, local “sustainability” icons such as the Portland streetcar, light rail and transit-oriented development are all huge money-losers, which means they are not economically sustainable. The energy efficiency of rail transit since 1970 has worsened by 29% on a per-passenger-mile basis, while the efficiency of the typical private automobile has actually improved by 29%, yet we continue to waste billions on rail transit. And the entire “green power” movement is highly dependent on subsidies such as federal and state tax credits.
These interventions are both expensive and unnecessary because wealth creation is not particularly dependent on the availability of natural resources. The World Bank released a report last year showing that aggregate national wealth is a function of three related factors: natural capital, such as water and topsoil; produced capital, including machinery, equipment and structures; and intangible capital, which includes education and labor along with institutions such as the rule of law. They found that in the wealthiest countries, including Switzerland, Denmark and the United States, less than three percent of total wealth relies on natural capital. More than 80% of wealth is derived from intangible capital. The reverse is true for the poorest countries.
Since intangible capital is infinite and non-polluting, clearly the U.S. is already on a path to sustainability because we value freedom, education and protection of property rights. Yet most “sustainability” advocates call for just the opposite: ever-larger government, mandated income transfers and communal ownership of resources.
We don’t need a subsidized World Sustainability Center in Portland; we just need strong protection of our individual rights. That’s the basis of a truly sustainable society.
John A. Charles, Jr. is President and CEO of Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market think tank.
Pingback: tickled()
Pingback: pengertian penduduk()
Pingback: pengertian bukan penduduk()
Pingback: pengertian administrasi()
Pingback: pengertian bukan penduduk()
Pingback: pengertian budaya menurut para ahli()
Pingback: pengertian israf()
Pingback: pengertian penduduk()
Pingback: pengertian administrasi()
Pingback: limbah domestik()
Pingback: pengertian penduduk dan bukan penduduk()
Pingback: pengertian budaya()
Pingback: tata cara sholat berjamaah()
Pingback: pengertian eksistensi()
Pingback: tata cara sholat berjamaah()
Pingback: limbah domestik()
Pingback: pengertian eksistensi()
Pingback: pengertian hasil belajar()
Pingback: variabel bebas()
Pingback: signifikan adalah()
Pingback: pengertian disiplin()
Pingback: pengertian hasil belajar()
Pingback: pengertian budaya()
Pingback: contoh variabel penelitian()
Pingback: nike free run chaussures()
Pingback: pay4you()
Pingback: buy nike roshe flyknit()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: womens silk()
Pingback: click through the next article()
Pingback: Nyelvtanfolyamok()
Pingback: http://eng.ucclub.ru/buyticket/concertru/?url=http://www.newtidegroup.com()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: healthy diet plans for weight loss()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: valentines day()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: injury attorney()
Pingback: funny nintendo walkthrough gameplay()
Pingback: plumbing()
Pingback: Sandra Riblet()
Pingback: Back links()
Pingback: File Share()
Pingback: Laser hair removal nyc()
Pingback: mengatasi ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: professional dog grooming()
Pingback: Aliso Niguel Optometry()
Pingback: doll()
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter()
Pingback: What is a Short Sale San Antonio Texas Area()
Pingback: Sell my house fast San Antonio, TX We buy houses()
Pingback: local dog groomer()
Pingback: aspen rae development()
Pingback: Illa()
Pingback: est restaurant manchester()
Pingback: Viral()
Pingback: th8 base()
Pingback: Massage therapy austin()
Pingback: kit tattoo()
Pingback: bra()
Pingback: diabetes mellitus types 1 & 2()
Pingback: best ayurvedic treatment in india()
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum()
Pingback: street food()
Pingback: Top Hip Hop Music()
Pingback: meaning of alrigo()
Pingback: my review here()
Pingback: Edmonton Property()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: labuan bajo tour()
Pingback: facebook personalities()
Pingback: nightcore()
Pingback: pest control live oak tx()
Pingback: test()
Pingback: Hotel Di Depok()
Pingback: Saeco HD8917 01 Incanto()
Pingback: eating healthy busy()
Pingback: birthday party planner()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: leaflet printing()
Pingback: paper crafts()
Pingback: pull up banners()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: Medical marijuana card online()
Pingback: Whittier Insurance()
Pingback: pet care in naples()
Pingback: Start Up()
Pingback: iherb bernard jensen()
Pingback: iherb ubiquinol 200 mg()
Pingback: Painting classes()
Pingback: 1/2-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench()
Pingback: 1/2-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench()
Pingback: Drop Checker()
Pingback: Accommodation Chamonix()
Pingback: Free Marvelous Designer stitches tutorial()
Pingback: Quickbooks help number()
Pingback: get twitch views()
Pingback: small injection moulding machine()
Pingback: Best Revshare()
Pingback: iq option martingale()
Pingback: paket tour bali murah()
Pingback: wordpress web design houston()
Pingback: Laga iPhone 6()
Pingback: Obamacare Medicare Supplement Health Insurance Agent()
Pingback: real traffic()
Pingback: Build Your Own Vape()
Pingback: apartamente noi sibiu()
Pingback: Paleo plan()
Pingback: whatsapp channels()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: carpet cleaner Spring Hill()
Pingback: There Is No Business To Be Done On A Dead Planet guitar cover()
Pingback: bathroom scale high end()
Pingback: emotionalconsciousness()
Pingback: compagnie de menage()
Pingback: discover more()
Pingback: discover more()
Pingback: temp email questions()
Pingback: Christian Guzman()
Pingback: Social Media Marketing()
Pingback: no anchor links please()
Pingback: discover more()
Pingback: virtual reality news online()
Pingback: Eddie Yan()
Pingback: read more here()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: RHI heat meters()
Pingback: SalesEnvy Bonus()
Pingback: العاب بنات()
Pingback: learn more here()
Pingback: gap coverage auto()
Pingback: vietnam war one photo()
Pingback: Make Up Tutorial()
Pingback: Manguito Rotador()
Pingback: download movies torrents()
Pingback: electrician wigan()
Pingback: buy definition essay()
Pingback: pocket arm rest organizer()
Pingback: jump manual workout chart()
Pingback: buy local essays()
Pingback: cooling()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: full service agency jersey()
Pingback: how to start a blog to make money()
Pingback: find out more()
Pingback: NLP training()
Pingback: additional reading()
Pingback: Motivation()
Pingback: why not try here()
Pingback: sydney carpet cleaning()
Pingback: max()
Pingback: money can't buy friendship essay()
Pingback: best cheap hair extensions()
Pingback: netflix free trial 3 months()
Pingback: Canon Pixma IX6820()
Pingback: USA Box Express LLC()
Pingback: Encouragement scriptures()
Pingback: 24 hour fitness()
Pingback: www.howrsehack.pl()
Pingback: Automotive()
Pingback: beachpcrepairs.com()
Pingback: cute comforters queen()
Pingback: oportunidad de trabajo()
Pingback: cute light blue comforters()
Pingback: discover more here()
Pingback: cute comforters for sale()
Pingback: networkmarketing()
Pingback: go here()
Pingback: cute bohemian comforters()
Pingback: toenail fungus cures()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: fun()
Pingback: discover more()
Pingback: herbal supplement for the mind()
Pingback: cute girl comforters()
Pingback: discover more here()
Pingback: kid toys channel()
Pingback: canli casino oynananbahissiteleri()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: Excel Consultants()
Pingback: maillot serie a 2016()
Pingback: fc bayern munich maillot()
Pingback: creare Magazin online cluj()
Pingback: business view()
Pingback: Echo()
Pingback: agen casino online()
Pingback: cute comforters for twin beds()
Pingback: celeb news()
Pingback: cute fun comforters()
Pingback: home roasting coffee()
Pingback: cute beachy comforters()
Pingback: engagement()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: how to get ex back pdf()
Pingback: cute comforters for queen size bed()
Pingback: Professional makeup()
Pingback: yoga teacher training india()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: dog care naples fl()
Pingback: Beauty()
Pingback: cute comforters walmart()
Pingback: cute bedspreads and comforters()
Pingback: chauffeur()
Pingback: cute blue comforters()
Pingback: apartment building insurance california()
Pingback: cute comforters for college dorms()
Pingback: porn comics()
Pingback: Colleen()
Pingback: overnight pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: cute comforters()
Pingback: beauty()
Pingback: how to send bulk sms from whatsapp()
Pingback: cute comforters for cheap()
Pingback: the Notebook love quotes()
Pingback: cute grey comforters()
Pingback: chat with new people()
Pingback: friperies()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: whatsapp channel seller()
Pingback: superiorsingingmethod.com()
Pingback: check this our()
Pingback: bass guitar sample()
Pingback: Nimbus()
Pingback: Post Free Ads()
Pingback: clash royale cheats tool()
Pingback: Buy Sell property Los Angeles or Souther California()
Pingback: jet porn()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: compress jpg images()
Pingback: Shinlone Precision Mould (Kunshan) co., Ltd()
Pingback: Transport und Logistik()
Pingback: cute Good Morning Love Quotes For Him Or Her()
Pingback: How to make m oney with traffic monsoon()
Pingback: reviews on california psychics()
Pingback: us online casino()
Pingback: joomla tutorials for beginners step by step()
Pingback: pet sitter()
Pingback: Facebook hacken()
Pingback: white label casino()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: best air cleaners for pets()
Pingback: imagepost.neuradyne.space()
Pingback: SEO ekspert()
Pingback: trouver artisan avec avis pour devis travaux()
Pingback: AirBNB()
Pingback: R&C Electronic Co., Ltd()
Pingback: Life with b()
Pingback: jakarta wallpaper()
Pingback: streetview()
Pingback: Best Promotion Gifts Co.,Ltd.()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: neo2 scam()
Pingback: event()
Pingback: kids party planner singapore()
Pingback: Limo Service?Vancouver BC & Party Limos Bus Vancouver BC()
Pingback: cccam server()
Pingback: inspirations from life()
Pingback: http://printingvip.bravesites.com()
Pingback: Wilton residential painting()
Pingback: printing vip()
Pingback: search engine land()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: media()
Pingback: Hemp Oil()
Pingback: kings review()
Pingback: motor club of america scam review()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: http://maxsoussan.info/story.php?id=103467()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: Marketing information()
Pingback: miaffaire es fiable()
Pingback: fantasy()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: Melamine Dinnerware()
Pingback: Education Websites()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: viagra samples()
Pingback: garage door repair Austin Texas()
Pingback: 网易点卡充值()
Pingback: how to grow your church()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: animation for kids()
Pingback: Bowling()
Pingback: cool t shirt stores()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: casino malaysia online()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel()
Pingback: fitness classes dublin()
Pingback: is the tao of badass real()
Pingback: Peliculas Hindu Subtitulo en español()
Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/leds-truck-rear-view-monitor-backup-camera-night-visio-p-2257.html()
Pingback: Blog()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: coloring()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Viagra opinie()
Pingback: Jeunesse Global Türkiye()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: kamagra gdzie kupiï¿½()
Pingback: 10 Most Amazing Vehicles()
Pingback: official source()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles()
Pingback: VoIP vonage()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: Gentle Dental Tooth Pain()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Viagra tanio()
Pingback: engineered concrete()
Pingback: Power washing Somerset, NJ()
Pingback: status pnr()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Star Wars()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: peppa pig finger family playlist()
Pingback: printing club flyers for cheap()
Pingback: affordable mover vancouver bc()
Pingback: Clotilde()
Pingback: vivir del trading()
Pingback: police car()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Accounts()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: Premium weebly themes()
Pingback: judi online()
Pingback: Plastic surgeon Cyprus()
Pingback: international()
Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()
Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Attorneys Frisco Texas()
Pingback: شركة تنظيف فلل بجدة()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: http://www.mypsychicadvice.com()
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie free hd()
Pingback: Tseries()
Pingback: binary trading()
Pingback: Online Homeschool Chemistry()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: top10()
Pingback: taruhan bola()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear one piece()
Pingback: increase book sales()
Pingback: go to website()
Pingback: PC Disposal()
Pingback: http://msphack.com.pl()
Pingback: purple drank()
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com()
Pingback: blow job()
Pingback: apartment for rent in saigon()
Pingback: Peppa pig English Episodes()
Pingback: spas in new tampa()
Pingback: BITCOIN DEVELOPER()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-canada-pharmacy/()
Pingback: Emma()
Pingback: Singapore branding agency()
Pingback: islamic lecture()
Pingback: Home Page()
Pingback: radiation and pregnancy()
Pingback: Prenup Daytona Beach()
Pingback: filmizle()
Pingback: Wells Fargo Online Banking Account Login()
Pingback: Invisalign teen()
Pingback: puppies()
Pingback: poker online()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: agen judi online()
Pingback: poker niche()
Pingback: poker qq()
Pingback: #bitcoin matrix()
Pingback: self photography money()
Pingback: lightweight stroller()
Pingback: Letitia()
Pingback: benefits of chlorella()
Pingback: forgot windows 7 password()
Pingback: Xbox()
Pingback: STIMATA()
Pingback: make slideshow()
Pingback: phentermine()
Pingback: Dr. T. Dędski()
Pingback: phen375()
Pingback: rvsm equipment()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: School uniforms()
Pingback: http://www.durobuild.co.uk/portfolio-view/patiti-on-floor/attachment/9b2c4b44fb86522964124ed80d03c5e8_xl/()
Pingback: Inexto()
Pingback: adam and eve coupon codes()
Pingback: villa in seminyak()
Pingback: escort postings()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: poker online ios()
Pingback: escort guide()
Pingback: escort guide()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Coral Springs()
Pingback: Thesis statement writing service()
Pingback: payday loans for bad credit()
Pingback: agen taruhan casino()
Pingback: laundry in kilimani()
Pingback: Dominatrix()
Pingback: ONLINE()
Pingback: SMM Reseller Panel()
Pingback: Home Page()
Pingback: verin electrique 12v pour remorque()
Pingback: cure diseases()
Pingback: West University MLS Search()
Pingback: url()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: chinese snuff bottles()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: mens luxury blog()
Pingback: UCL()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: panele24.net.pl()
Pingback: eskort eskisehir()
Pingback: Medium Nitrile Gloves()
Pingback: Exprimidor Ariete()
Pingback: deposito de patente()
Pingback: Author()
Pingback: e cig sydney()
Pingback: jaguar hedge ea()
Pingback: Holidays in Norway()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: extrawall living()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: data standardization()
Pingback: new music()
Pingback: slot machines()
Pingback: jamaican mutton curry recipe()
Pingback: Adult Cams()
Pingback: affordable web design()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: motivational speaker business speaker corporate trainer()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: click to investigate()
Pingback: lesbo()
Pingback: köpa billiga smink set online()
Pingback: Mothers Day 2017()
Pingback: sports betting()
Pingback: real estate investing()
Pingback: Novelty gifts for her()
Pingback: teak wood bench()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: best turkey call()
Pingback: turkey hunting vest()
Pingback: Gabelhubwagen()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: animeindo id()
Pingback: jak planowac dzien()
Pingback: biotine()
Pingback: Tacoma Park, Maryland()
Pingback: Real estate Toronto()
Pingback: Paid Social Media Jobs()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: south africa tours()
Pingback: technology()
Pingback: netco.nnpcgroup.com/Company/LatestNews/tabid/298/articleType/ArticleView/articleId/550/NETCO-WILLING-TO-PARTNER-WITH-NIGERIAN-SOCIETY-OF-ENGINEERS-NSE.aspx()
Pingback: wedding flowers vintage theme()
Pingback: Kitchen faucet direct discount sale()
Pingback: split system installation()
Pingback: selling()
Pingback: ทางเข้าsbo ผลบอลสด()
Pingback: Online doctor chat()
Pingback: dehydrated food for dogs()
Pingback: astronomical telescope()