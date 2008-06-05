Standing up against the tanks

Nineteen years ago today, the man in the white shirt stopped a line of tanks heading to Tiananmen Square in Beijing. He didn’t stop the eventual massacre, but he did take a stand, and he helped focus the attention of the world on what was happening.
Of course, our plight in Oregon is not comparable, but sometimes I imagine free-market, limited government types here being the man in the white shirt. The tanks represent the current political establishment. Something to think about”¦.
Steve Buckstein is Senior Policy Analyst and founder of Cascade Policy Institute, a Portland-based think tank.
