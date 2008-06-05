Standing up against the tanks

by Steve Buckstein

Nineteen years ago today, the man in the white shirt stopped a line of tanks heading to Tiananmen Square in Beijing. He didn’t stop the eventual massacre, but he did take a stand, and he helped focus the attention of the world on what was happening.

Of course, our plight in Oregon is not comparable, but sometimes I imagine free-market, limited government types here being the man in the white shirt. The tanks represent the current political establishment. Something to think about”¦.