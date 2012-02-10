Young Republicans: 3 ways to get big Dorchester scholarships

by In the news

The Dorchester conference is a weekend full of guest speakers, social parties and dynamic debate of the issues. There are three ways for Young Republicans to be involved.

1: $500-$750 scholarships offered! Deadline Sunday Feb12th. Link here.

2. Internship Grants: Includes Free admission, meals & involvement in the conference.

Link here.

3. “Ronald Reagan Emerging Leader” grants. Includes free tickets (possible options for travel & housing benefits as well) Send application request to media(at)teleport.com