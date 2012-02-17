Bruce Starr earns 100% rating from the NFIB

by In the news

Starr Earns 100% Rating from the National Federation of Independent Business

(Hillsboro, Oregon) State Senator and candidate for Labor Commissioner, Bruce Starr, received a 100% rating from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), Oregon’s leading small business association. The NFIB represents close to 7,000 small businesses throughout Oregon.

During the 2012 legislative session, Starr sponsored Senate Bill 1572, a bill that would prohibit state agencies from adopting any rule or regulation placed on businesses and would create a committee to review all current regulations, helping to roll back harmful regulations placed on Oregon job creators.

“As a small business owner, I’ve seen first hand the challenges businesses face when trying to hire more employees and grow their companies,” said Starr. “During my time in the state legislature, I have made job creation my number one priority and, as Labor Commissioner, I will work closely with business owners to help them grow and expand their workforces.”

Starr continues to gain support including the endorsements of numerous County Commissioners and former Labor Commissioner and Gubernatorial candidate Jack Roberts.



For more information on Bruce’s campaign, visit www.brucestarr.org.