Rep. Patrick Sheehan interview to air on CNN

by NW Spotlight
In an interview with Ken Ackerman, Rep. Patrick Sheehan (R-Clackamas) discusses his trip to China and his thoughts on the Chinese economy and Chinese education. Rep. Sheehan was interviewed for an Oregon State Capitol Comcast Newsmakers segment that will air later this month on CNN about his trip to China, as part of the 2011 Oregon Legislative trade delegation.
