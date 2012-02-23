Oregon Senate Democrats reject another jobs bill

by In the news

Oregon Senate Republicans

Salem, OR – Wednesday Oregon State Senators voted on a bill that would establish seedbeds for job creation around Oregon, empowering struggling counties and spurring economic vitality throughout the state. Unfortunately, the bill was defeated on a party line vote, 16 to 14.

“This bill would have given a shot of economic steroids to the communities in Oregon struggling the most,” said Senator Chuck Thomsen (R-Hood River). “The legislature must take action to create an environment where businesses can succeed.”

Senate Bill 1592 would empower the most downtrodden rural counties with the ability to take control of their economic destiny. The bill would allow Oregon counties with 50,000 residents or less explicit control over Oregon land use zoning and planning regulations if that county had not seen an increase in population over the last 10 years.

“Senate Bill 1592 would give struggling counties the ability to strategically waive suffocating regulations that hamper growth and prosperity in rural Oregon,” said Senator Doug Whitsett (RKlamath Falls).

Despite opposition from Majority Democrats, Senate Republicans continue to press the Blueprint for Prosperity agenda. The agenda focuses on creating an environment in Oregon where business can grow and succeed and families can thrive.

“The Democratic agenda of regulate and spend is creating an economic desert,” said Senate Republican Leader Ted Ferrioli (R-John Day). “I’m tired of the status quo, and so are all Oregonians.”