County Commissioners continue to line-up behind Starr

(Hillsboro, Oregon) Marion County Commissioner Janet Carlson and Crook County Commissioner Seth Crawford announce their support for Bruce Starr’s campaign for Oregon’s Labor Commissioner.

“Senator Starr will work with small business owners to roll back regulations and help businesses grow and create jobs,” said Commissioner Crawford. I’m confident he will work with all of Oregon’s rural counties to make job creation the number one priority.”

“I have been impressed with Starr’s ability to work across party lines to move meaningful legislation forward,” said Carlson. “We need leaders like Senator Starr who understand the problems facing our state and small businesses and won’t let politics stand in the way of common sense solutions.”

The recent endorsements of Commissioners Carlson and Crawford add to a growing list of support from other prominent local elected officials, including, Yamhill County Commissioner Leslie Lewis, Washington County Commissioners Bob Terry and Andy Duyck as well as former Labor Commissioner Jack Roberts.