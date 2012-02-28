Courtney moves to limit CHL holders’ rights

Courtney bill SB 1594 takes away rights of CHL holders to legally carry on school grounds/college campuses (CHL holders who have all passed an FBI background check)
by Kevin Starrett
LAST MINUTE BACKSTAB BY SENATE PRESIDENT
We expect the Senate Rules Committee to pass a bill today by Senate President Peter Courtney banning guns on school property.
The bill, SB 1594, is a re-write of Sen. Ginny Burdick’s Senate Bill 1550. It was redrafted in order to bypass all the rules about bill deadlines.
The bill was introduced today, heard on the Senate Floor and referred to the Senate Rules Committee where we expect it to be passed to the Senate Floor as early as today.
We have been informed that several Republican Senators plan to cave and vote for the bill. Folks, we have been totally shafted this time by Courtney and Company.
Please call Peter Courtney’s office right away and express your outrage at this game of bait and switch.
To contact Sen. Peter Courtney:
CALL: 503-986-1600
EMAIL: [email protected]
[Editor’s Note] The NRA also has an update on this move by Sen. Peter Courtney: “Anti-Gun Sneak Attack”
UPDATE: Gun Bills Move Out Of Committee Late Tuesday
With barely an hour’s notice late Tuesday, the Senate Rules Committee passed two gun bills: HB 4045, which had been Rep. Kim Thatcher’s Concealed Handgun License holder’s privacy bill, and SB 1594, a bill by Senate President, Peter Courtney, and gun control advocate, Sen. Ginny Burdick, to outlaw CHL holder’s self-defense firearms on school property.
The CHL privacy bill, HB 4045, had the approval of the Oregon Sheriff’s and was passed out of the Senate Rules Committee.
SB 1594 was the last minute back stab by Senate President, Peter Courtney, at the request of Sen. Ginny Burdick. This bill is essentially the same as her SB 1550 which would make it a Class C felony for anyone, including licensed CHL holders to carry self defense weapons on school property.
The bill was essentially recreated Tuesday morning and heard Tuesday afternoon with no opportunity for public input. The bill was passed out of committee on a party-line vote with Ginny Burdick, Dianne Rosenbaum and Lee Beyer, all Democrats, voting “yes” and Republicans Ted Ferrioli and Jason Atkinson voting “no.”
No public testimony was allowed on either of the gun bills heard Tuesday.
The bills now move to the Senate floor where it is unclear when they will be heard. It could be today (Wednesday) or Thursday.
Please contact your State Senator and encourage them to vote NO on SB 1594.
Pingback: prediksi bola malam ini()
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: free movie downloads()
Pingback: kangen water()
Pingback: DIRECTV for your company()
Pingback: lan penge online nu()
Pingback: youporn()
Pingback: laan nu()
Pingback: alkaline water machine()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: water ionizer loan()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: k millward electrician bridgnorth()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: loan payment plan()
Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()
Pingback: mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: naples cat boarding()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: papa johns specials for 2015 and 2016()
Pingback: mouse click the up coming post()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: ecograf pret()
Pingback: the best products online()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: badsi car service()
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt()
Pingback: http://zaczekaj.zz.vc/firmowa-strona-internetowa/()
Pingback: valentines day cards()
Pingback: sell your kindle()
Pingback: goodwill industries of denver()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia utah()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: big girl fucked essay()
Pingback: graphic designers()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: th8 war layout()
Pingback: popular names()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: boom beach mod apk()
Pingback: my singing monster cheats()
Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: gamble()
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()
Pingback: Rolande()
Pingback: wordpress developers()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: car seat gap filler toyota()
Pingback: seller handbook()
Pingback: Email advertising USA()
Pingback: regulation dart boards()
Pingback: bathroom scale that measures body fat()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: punta cana que visitar()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: Courtyard gardens Canberra()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd()
Pingback: glam caddy cosmetic organizer()
Pingback: netflix account password()
Pingback: howrse hack()
Pingback: aplique ahora()
Pingback: small home safes()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/()
Pingback: Temika()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: dog walker naples florida()
Pingback: how to get ex back when she has moved on()
Pingback: Cerchio nel grano()
Pingback: forskolin side effects()
Pingback: Phoebe()
Pingback: raspberry ketones()
Pingback: best pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: affordable moving companies vancouver island bc()
Pingback: look what I found()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: visit the following web page()
Pingback: ADO Fans()
Pingback: hack clash royale android()
Pingback: jet porn()
Pingback: brcsurabaya.livejournal.com()
Pingback: chlamydia info()
Pingback: makijaz()
Pingback: game cheat apps android market()
Pingback: easywomen()
Pingback: www.christiantshirts.co()
Pingback: black hat social bots()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon code()
Pingback: Click Here()
Pingback: custom wedding dress canada()
Pingback: vip()
Pingback: الالعاب الجديدة والحصرية()
Pingback: club flyer()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: iv therapy center()
Pingback: iv therapy day care()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: podlogi()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirt()
Pingback: spam scam()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()
Pingback: where to get gymnastics clothes()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: uab ost express()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: Brandi Love Porn()
Pingback: Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Cialis apteka()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: tania Levitra()
Pingback: cheap club flyer print()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: Best Deals Makeup Concealer Palette()
Pingback: you can try here()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()
Pingback: Best Rated Bankruptcy Lawyers Frisco Texas()
Pingback: mypsychicadvice()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: floral sauvage swimwear()
Pingback: FastComet Coupons()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: Joseph()
Pingback: pokecoins generator()
Pingback: Bigo Web()
Pingback: international plaza tampa florida()
Pingback: hair dermatologist()
Pingback: best value seo packages()
Pingback: memory training()
Pingback: ship arrest tunisian lawyers()
Pingback: filmizle()
Pingback: player via video()
Pingback: find out more()
Pingback: generic viagra()
Pingback: Johnathan()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: Kathlyn()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: Crafts & Sewing()
Pingback: Collen()
Pingback: #iamtheceo()
Pingback: Food Aventure()
Pingback: Myrtis()
Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi Manajemen Informatika dan Komputer()
Pingback: reset windows 7 password()
Pingback: Xbox()
Pingback: Exotic vacation Travel()
Pingback: maths tuition()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()
Pingback: visit()
Pingback: shipping from Japan()
Pingback: Plastic Surgery San Antonio()
Pingback: Breast Lift San Antonio()
Pingback: enlarge penis()
Pingback: lawn care rogers ar()
Pingback: team building()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: Memes()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: where can i buy instagram likes()
Pingback: justin bieber type beat free()
Pingback: Frontistiria mesis ekpaideusis Thessaloniki()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Malang Hotel()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Margate()
Pingback: best criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: Adipex rx online()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services North Lauderdale()
Pingback: Legian Hotel()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Margate()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Plantation()
Pingback: Suffridge()
Pingback: women hats()
Pingback: us fed rate hike()
Pingback: I Like That - [email protected]()
Pingback: SOCIAL()
Pingback: Autographed Barry Sanders Jersey()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession by James Bauer()
Pingback: dig this()
Pingback: WI&G Radio()
Pingback: Buca Partner()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: business loan()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: locations()
Pingback: Dominatrix()
Pingback: Clit()
Pingback: Garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: Virgin Islands Health Center()
Pingback: massage therapist()
Pingback: Scelta Windows()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: easter egg scavenger hunt()
Pingback: guaranteedppc()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: project funding()
Pingback: Luxury Yacht Charter()
Pingback: sexiga underkläder()
Pingback: Granville Homes for Sale()
Pingback: how to make more money()
Pingback: web design and developments services()
Pingback: split system installation()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: web to lead()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning prices()
Pingback: dream world()
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty()
Pingback: San Francisco Bay Area Stair Lifts()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: diy Wood Projects()
Pingback: Revitol Scar Cream Review()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: qq10()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: agen judiqq online()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: Rijschool Rotterdam zuid()
Pingback: Getting Viagra with Viva Paradise Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: Buy Adipex Online()
Pingback: Car Hire()
Pingback: gas ducted heater()
Pingback: harvoni cost in mexico()
Pingback: Keller Bail bonds()
Pingback: Fallout 4 Elder Maxson Battle Coat()
Pingback: korean green tea()
Pingback: visit the site()
Pingback: the best diet plan to lose weight()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: Judi Casino Online()
Pingback: social media david sammon()
Pingback: datingvideo()
Pingback: https://en-gb.facebook.com/TenerifeForums()
Pingback: Hovenier()
Pingback: Gift ideas for men()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: May 14th Happy Mothers Day 2017()
Pingback: room for rent singapore()
Pingback: Anklets()
Pingback: Hydromax Bathmate Official Retailer Website()
Pingback: blonde lace wigs()