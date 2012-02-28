Back to Home Page

Courtney moves to limit CHL holders’ rights

by In the news Tuesday, February 28. 2012

Courtney bill SB 1594 takes away rights of CHL holders to legally carry on school grounds/college campuses (CHL holders who have all passed an FBI background check)

by Kevin Starrett

LAST MINUTE BACKSTAB BY SENATE PRESIDENT

We expect the Senate Rules Committee to pass a bill today by Senate President Peter Courtney banning guns on school property.

The bill, SB 1594, is a re-write of Sen. Ginny Burdick’s Senate Bill 1550. It was redrafted in order to bypass all the rules about bill deadlines.

The bill was introduced today, heard on the Senate Floor and referred to the Senate Rules Committee where we expect it to be passed to the Senate Floor as early as today.

We have been informed that several Republican Senators plan to cave and vote for the bill. Folks, we have been totally shafted this time by Courtney and Company.

Please call Peter Courtney’s office right away and express your outrage at this game of bait and switch.

To contact Sen. Peter Courtney:

CALL: 503-986-1600

EMAIL: [email protected]

 

[Editor’s Note] The NRA also has an update on this move by Sen. Peter Courtney: “Anti-Gun Sneak Attack”

 

UPDATE: Gun Bills Move Out Of Committee Late Tuesday

With barely an hour’s notice late Tuesday, the Senate Rules Committee passed two gun bills: HB 4045, which had been Rep. Kim Thatcher’s Concealed Handgun License holder’s privacy bill, and SB 1594, a bill by Senate President, Peter Courtney, and gun control advocate, Sen. Ginny Burdick, to outlaw CHL holder’s self-defense firearms on school property.

The CHL privacy bill, HB 4045, had the approval of the Oregon Sheriff’s and was passed out of the Senate Rules Committee.

SB 1594 was the last minute back stab by Senate President, Peter Courtney, at the request of Sen. Ginny Burdick.  This bill is essentially the same as her SB 1550 which would make it a Class C felony for anyone, including licensed CHL holders to carry self defense weapons on school property.

The bill was essentially recreated Tuesday morning and heard Tuesday afternoon with no opportunity for public input. The bill was passed out of committee on a party-line vote with Ginny Burdick, Dianne Rosenbaum and Lee Beyer, all Democrats, voting “yes” and Republicans Ted Ferrioli and Jason Atkinson voting “no.”

No public testimony was allowed on either of the gun bills heard Tuesday.

The bills now move to the Senate floor where it is unclear when they will be heard. It could be today (Wednesday) or Thursday.

Please contact your State Senator and encourage them to vote NO on SB 1594.

 

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 01:23 | Posted in 2nd Amendment, Oregon Senate | 350 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • Jneppy

    So Peter Courtney wants criminals to have guns on campus but not CHL holders who have passed a background check?  Criminals don’t pay attention to laws hence they are criminals.  Any wonder why this country is in the mess it is in!

  • Guest

    who is the GOP that is caving

  • Guest

    who is the GOP that is caving

  • 3H

    And the purpose of carrying concealed on campuses would be?   I assume protection?   If you have someone who is on a shooting spree, how well trained are CHL people at actually shooting at another person?  What are the chances that they might hit someone else by accident in a chaotic situation? 

    • Bill

      This isn’t about a CHL preventing or defending against a “shooting spree”. As a CHL holder I should be able to carry my defensive firearm so I can defend myself. 

      • valley person

         So you want the right to have a shootout at a school?

        • Ardbeg

          3H-I want, and have, the right to carry and defend myself or my family almost everywhere. No federal courts, etc.  Why do you care where I carry?  Why should the government limit my rights?  You may not agree with the right to carry but we all have things we don’t agree with. There are somethings that are just the law of the land like ’em or not.  For example-abortion. It disgusts me to see the GOP passing laws to limit the right a woman has to govern her own health, or trying to force women to have unneeded and invasive medical procedures. The issues are all about the economy, I’m tired of these GOPers making it all about abortion and gay marriage. The same thing holds for chl permit holders.  Either make it illegal or quit trying to limit the rights we have under the law. I know, I know, how can I be pro-choice and pro-gun?  Well, I just am.

          • 3H

            I’m actually on the fence about gun control.   I think I was, unfairly, conflating what I heard Lars has said in the past (that if there were more CHL people at schools, there  would be fewer Columbines), with how other advocates of carrying concealed feel about the issue of carrying on school campuses.  LOL.. my apologies for lumping all of you together.

          • Ardbeg

            WHAT!  “conflating what I heard Lars has said in the past “, tell me it ain’t so.  You don’t really listen to that fool.  You just went to the bottom of my Christmas Card list 🙁  My point is the government should stop trying to subvert established laws their party opposes.  If you don’t agree with a particular law then pass a law to change it.  Get it through the House, the Senate and past the executive branch.  If you can’t then stop worming your way around it!  That goes for both the GOP and the Dems.

          • 3H

            LOL..  We all have our guilty pleasures.  I sometimes listen to Lars until I get disgusted — which, takes, oh, 5 minutes on a good day — and switch back to music.  Ya gotta love the smarmy and the faux outrage punctuated by 30 second soundbites that are pithy while saying next to nothing.  

            And, in my defense, I admitted to my failing, and I have never confused you with Lars.  😉

          • Ardbeg

            O.K. since were bearing our souls I admit to listening to Lars every now and then.  If only to hear his psycho talk and yes, 5 minutes is usually 4 minutes too long. I even listen to the Rushster every couple of months to really get my fill of crazy. I figure I need to hear all sides to be informed….as painful as it is. Imagine that, can’t stand Lars or Rush but still believe in my right to carry.

          • 3H

            Or if you want to travel to the dark side: Glenn Beck.  He’s just crazy. 

            I wouldn’t carry, but I consider that my choice (problem?).  I really don’t have a strong opinion either way on the issue.   

          • Ardbeg

            Beck! ew, I just threw up in my mouth.

          • Ardbeg

            By the way, don’t worry if your not inclined to carry, it’s your right.  There are plenty of us who do…got your back.

          • The Bill Post Radio Show

             I strongly recommend to both of you The Bill Post Radio Show at noon daily on AM 1430 KYKN or online at http://www.1430kykn.com for REAL funny Conservatism an we love liberals and love to have them on the air

        • Anonymous

          What a stupid comment; “So you want the right to have a shootout at a school”….  I don’t want the right to shoot at schools, bank or any other PLACE..  The RIGHT I ask for is the RIGHT to protect myself and others if need be… Where (?) is EVERYWHERE…  I have a fire extinguisher in my home, car, at work, they have them most everywhere I Go..  Does that mean I want the right to start a fire anywhere I go.. NO… But having extinguishers everywhere allows me to fight a fire if it starts, Most ANYWHERE…..

    • Rupert in Springfield

       >And the purpose of carrying concealed on campuses would be?

      To protect yourself and possibly stop the shooting, as several were by CCL holders back in the Columbine days. This is news to you?

      • 3H

        Not news, gathering information.  Rather than assuming, as you love to do, I thought I might ask first to clarify.  You should try it.  

        • Rupert in Springfield

          >Not news, gathering information.

          You have managed to contradict yourself in four words. That must be something of a record. If need to gather information on something, then obviously it is in fact news to you.

          So now you know, guns are carried on campus because of their demonstrable utility for self defense in that situation.

          • 3H

            LOL.. you can’t help yourself can you.

            Well, I know you believe that.  And I can understand the rationale. 

            I was wondering more about how people felt that it would be more helpful, or the cause of more harm, if the CCL person was to attempt to use their weapon in the defense of others in a campus shooting incident.  

            As I stated elsewhere, and you evidently didn’t read, I’m on the fence and don’t have a strong opinion either way.

  • Chrissy

    Criminals are going to carry a gun no matter what. and CHL holders (myself)have every right to defend themselves! It doesnt matter who you are your going to do what you want no matter what the law says! People who have a CHL will follow the law and people who dont will follow “their own law”  Crazy or not people will carry guns no matter what any one says. Pretty soon it will be against the law to have CHL. I think its stupid!!

  • Shootingmatt

    I’ll continue to carry as I did when it was legal, whether it remains legal or not. I’ll take my chances of being judged by 12, rather than carried by six.

  • Shootingmatt

    I’ll continue to carry as I did when it was legal, whether it remains legal or not. I’ll take my chances of being judged by 12, rather than carried by six.

    • Johannes W. van der Spek

      the bill takes away the “judged by 12” – you are a felon, period – read the bill

  • Anonymous

    When seconds count, the police are minutes away.  It is absolute insanity to take away a persons ability to protect themselves.  ONE armed individual, with the courage to act, could have stopped the Virginia Tech shootings.  ONE armed individual, with the courage to act, could have stopped the Columbine shootings. ONE armed individual, with the courage to act, could have stopped the recent Ohio shootings.  Has anyone stopped to think why these shooting almost always happen at schools?  BECAUSE THERE IS NO ONE THERE WITH A GUN TO STOP IT!   How frickin’ stupid are our politicians?

    • 3H

      Or.. one armed individual could have made the situation even worse.  Unless they are actually trained in shooting someone, I don’t think it’s as easy as you make it out to be.

      • Anonymous

        It really is that easy, 3H.  If you create an area where firearms are not allowed then the only people that will carry a firearm there are those with an intent to do ill to his/her fellow man.  Most of us who have made the decision to carry a weapon for protection have also made the commitment to train and practice with said weapon and have also come to grips with the fact that said weapon is capable of taking a life.  I’d rather take my chances against an armed maniac with a weapon in my hand, rather than simply wringing my hands.   

        • Ardbeg

          NBD-your missing the point.  It isn’t about your training or what caliber you carry.  It’s about what the law says and what groups are trying to subvert that law.  Lets be honest, I’m sure there are plenty on permit holders who don’t train and practice like they should.  That doesn’t diminish their right to carry. If a political party disagrees with the law then they need to try and change it, not subvert it by limiting it.  Have you written (and called) Senator Courtney?  I have.

          • Anonymous

            The point was not missed.  I fully agree with you.  What I was trying to do is point out the flaw in their logic.  Their belief is that by limiting the right to carry, we will have safer school campuses.  In reality, it creates areas that are far less safe. 
            And yes, I have called Senator Courtney, and others. 

          • David Appell

            The experience of the American West suggests you are wrong. There firearms were widely carried, and homicide rates by gunshot were an estimated several times (I’ve read 7) higher than today.

          • Anonymous

            Check out the gun laws and crime statistics of Kennesaw, GA, or most any other area that allows concealed carry.  Now compare those numbers to Chicago, New York, and Washington D.C.  Those cities have some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, and yet a person is safer on the streets of Bahgdad than in those cities.  Gun control isn’t about guns.  It’s about control.    

          • David Appell

            The statistics for Kennesaw, GA find no evidence of a long-term reduction in burglaries:
            http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kennesaw,_Georgia#Gun_law

            In any case the town is so small (pop. 30,000) that comparing them to a huge city is meaningless. 

          • Anonymous

            We ain’t talkin’ burglaries.  As to the population, ever heard of extrapolation? 

          • David Appell

            Isn’t it interesting conservatives think the government can’t make you buy health insurance, but they think it can make you buy a gun. I call hypocrisy.

          • Ramalama

            David, you stole my thunder. They’re against the individual mandate for health insurance, but for it when it comes to guns. 

            Weird.

          • Anonymous

            If you are referring to the ordinance in Kennesaw, there is an out for folks that don’t want a gun.   I haven’t seen an ‘out’ concerning the health care fiasco.  I call ignorance.
            Here is an excerpt from the Kennesaw ordiance;
            (b)Exempt from the effect of this section are those heads of households who suffer a physical or mental disability which would prohibit them from using such a firearm. Further exempt from the effect of this section are those heads of households who are paupers or who conscientiously oppose maintaining firearms as a result of beliefs or religious doctrine, or persons convicted of a felony.

            Here’s some reading that may help.
            http://www.wnd.com/2007/04/41196/

          • Anonymous

            David, do YOU REALLY want to go there?  If you want to get into Hypocrisy you have to look no further than liberal thinking…  Protest in front of a Prison against a baby raping convicts execution because he might be innocent or had a bad childhood… Also raise hell about the method of killing him..  Then turn right around an demand that women have a right to kill the most innocent of all humans in the most gross method possible of a DNC… Tearing the fetus limb from limb out of the uterus.  All without Representation or possibility of a Stay of execution.. And don’t forget later in  a partial birth abortion to jab a sharp instrument into the base of the skull and mangle up the brain or just suck the brain out..

            Now Liberals in European colleges think Infanticide maybe justified if a child has a condition that maybe a hardship to the family, like Downs Syndrome.. Not while they are still in the womb, Nah, now they want this RIGHT after the child is born with no real timeline as to how long after the birth.. READ it yourself here: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1452504/Infanticide-is-justifiable-in-some-cases-says-ethics-professor.html And others are joining in this liberal crap…
            Ya, lets get a discussion going on Hypocrisy…. Why is it liberals want to save the whales, puppies, kittens but foam at the mouth demanding the right to kill children?  We will leave off here but I could write a book on Liberal hypocrisy….

          • Rupert in Springfield

             Wrong. The experience of the American West shows very clearly that homicide has been going down. Most states now have “shall issue” laws regarding concealed carry. There has been a major increase in people carrying firearms due to that. The homicide rate has generally gone down, not up, whether in the west or not.

            Please, don’t make up baloney like this. Thanks

          • David Appell

            “Some historians have approached the issue by compiling comparative statistics of homicides per 100,000 population (the standard way that federal crime statistics are now expressed). In 1985, when Miami had a homicide rate of 33, the highest in the nation, Roger D. McGrath found that a
            California mining camp in the 1870s had a rate of 116. John
            Boessenecker discovered that in 1851 Los Angeles County
            had a staggering rate of 1,240. Clare McKenna Jr., arrived at
            a similar conclusion based on crime statistics for rural
            California. Critics, however, rejected the methodology. They note that in a frontier town of 100 people, a single murder
            generates a fearful homicide rate of 1,000.”

            http://online.ctcd.edu/instructordocs/hist1302/Carnes_0205568106_ch16.pdf

          • Rupert in Springfield

             And in the last twenty years we have seen massive increase of concealed carry with a falling homicide rate. So your point is what?

          • Ramalama

            Ardberg,

            I’m not following you here. What’s happening in the legislature is, in fact, changing the law. True, they’re not changing the entirety of the law, but they are changing an aspect of the law. That’s how the process works.

      • Rupert in Springfield

        > Or.. one armed individual could have made the situation even worse.

        Can you name a situation where this has happened?

        WARNING  – I am setting you up here. You will lose in one iteration if you answer with other than an incident of what you describe happening. Just trying to help you out since you obviously are not well read on this subject (see above). That’s a hint btw.

        • 3H

          It was conjecture — not a fact.  Note the word: “could”?  If I was stating a fact, it would have been “did”.  My understanding, and I could be wrong, is that shooting an actual person is very different from shooting a target.  In a chaotic situation, it seems logical to me, if not likely, that extreme nervousness and stress could result in the wrong person being shot.  

          And you’re absolutely right, I’m not well read on this topic.  That is why I ask questions and pose alternatives that are conjectural in nature. 

          Your willingness to help me out is admirable, but I think you need to clean your own house first.  You seem to have an aversion to facts, and frequently get them wrong.  If you want help, I could give you my email and I’d help you verify them.  I mean, since you’re being so helpful, I feel like I should return the favor.

          Cheers!

          • Rupert in Springfield

            >And you’re absolutely right, I’m not well read on this topic.

            Nothing wrong with that. It’s a topic of real interest to some, and little interest to others.

            The fact is a situation where a concealed carry holder on a school went wild with his aim and killed or wounded a bunch of innocent people in order to ward off a shooter is simply not something that seems to occur often if ever. In fact I can’t think of a single incident of a concealed carry holder doing this in any notable situation. Given how notable such an event would be, it would seem if such were to occur it would be reported fairly widely. 

            On the other hand, I can think of two specific incidences where a CCL holder has successfully shot a school shooter on campus in mid massacre.

            Even most gun control groups admitted several years ago they were wrong when they predicted the massive increase in shall issue carry laws did not create the situation of someone dropping a plate in a cafeteria/shootout situation they had predicted.

            In other words the situation you are talking about simply has not been a factor.

            Has the reverse occurred?

            Has it happened that someone who owned a gun, but was in a state where concealed carry was illegal, not had access to that gun and had to watch as people were shot dead in front of them because of those laws?

            The answer is yes, and in some quite notable cases.

            Going from memory, the most famous incident was the Lubeys Diner massacre in Kileen TX of about 20 years ago. In that incident, Dr. Susan Gratia went in to eat lunch with her parents. She had to leave her gun in the car as carry was not allowed in TX. She got to watch as a lone gunman held the restaurant hostage and eventually shot her parents dead in front of her. As came out in congressional testimony, Dr. Gratia had ample opportunity to draw her gun and defend herself in the situation, but couldn’t because she had been disarmed.

            The bottom line is, yes, it is possible that a concealed carry holder could shoot wild and kill a whole bunch of people. Possibly it’s happened somewhere. However there simply is no evidence of this happening on any sort of scale that would outweigh the benefit of allowing people to defend themselves as there is clear and demonstrable proof that people can, have and will be able to successfully defend themselves and others in a concealed carry situation.

          • 3H

            What were the cases in which a CCL holder shot a school shooter?

          • Rupert in Springfield

            The two that I had in mind would be:

            1-  The Virginia Law school case in 2002. Two students were armed and stopped a shooter after he had shot several people. I do not know if they actually shot him.

            2 – The Pearl High School case, although it is not strictly concealed carry. There the vice principle of the school was able to retrieve a gun from his glove box and stopped the shooter after he had killed several people by putting a gun to the assailants head. Unfortunately several people had already been before the vp could retrieve his gun and detain the shooter in the parking lot before he could drive off to the next school on his list which was a neighboring school

            I should probably note that shooting the aggressor is not actually necessary most of the time, so I should not have said that the aggressor had actually been shot. They were stopped however by gun owners having ready access to a firearm which is the point.

            The fact that brandishing a gun is most often effective in stopping the assault does tend to lessen concerns about wild shots from someone trying to stop such an action however.

          • valley person

             So you just cited 2 instances to make a case for concealed carry, and neither seems to support your position. Weird. This is the best you can do, being so widely read and all?

            Maybe you can inform us how many accidental gun deaths there have been from concealed weapon carriers? How many of the carriers turned out to be felons? How many have committed felonies after they got their permits? How many are alcoholics? How many are nearsighted? How many  have been diagnosed with a mental disorder AFTER they got their permit? (Like a good friend of mine was a few years ago).

            What in the world are you people so afraid of that you feel the need to go around armed?

          • Anonymous

            Do you have fire extinguishers in your home or car?  If you do, why are you paranoid?   You don’t need a Fire Extinguisher because we have fire departments don’t we, Government will care for you won’t they? 

            Far less bystanders are wounded by CCL Citizens  than by Police…  Look it up..

            The question you really have to answer is; Do I believe in RIGHTS or not?  Do you have a God given RIGHT to protect yourself or not?  Do you have a God Given RIGHT to protect your Family or NOT…  Do you have a God given RIGHT to protect your Property or NOT?   If you don’t believe in this RIGHT, God help you in a situation where police are minutes away, the choice is yours, protect yourself and your loved ones or hopefully be alive as a witness…

  • guest

    Extremely displeased with Courtney on several on occasions yet apparently cannot express in no uncertain terms what one thinks of the Senator’s DEMentia and suggest where his posterior should be reconsigned.  Pity!  

  • Guest

    Capon Courtney found his cojones, Sen Burdick has them.

    • guest

       Astute observation.  Love it when you talk yucky!  An envious Kate Brown may not agree, d’oh!

  • Johannes W. van der Spek

    SB 1594 – user of starter pistol is a felon – no trial needed?

    To all,

    The following may initially occur as incredibly stupid,  and not the intent of SB 1594

    Each item I mention in the following, except for maybe the football, are classified as dangerous weapon(s) by existing TSA standards if used

    All are dangerous weapons by OR law, 161.015

    the changes proposed by SB 1594 eliminate the court system checks and balances, and produce immediate class C felons

    for example – the weekend track or swim meet

    the starter pistol is a firearm and a dangerous weapon,
     and every starter at every school meet that uses a starter pistol is therefore a class C felon,
     any citizen is therefore lawfully empowered to arrest the starter, as a citizen’s arrest
     the felon must be charged and incarcerated for trial
     and by law, must be dismissed from public service and school related duties immediately

    that is one aspect of the law as proposed

    166.370. (1)(a) [Any] A person who intentionally possesses a [loaded or unloaded] firearm or anyother instrument used as a dangerous weapon, while in or on a public building, [shall upon convictionbe guilty of] commits a Class C felony.(b) A person who intentionally possesses a firearm or any other instrument used as adangerous weapon, while on school grounds, commits a Class C felony.

    existing law, 161.015  
    Dangerous weapon” means any weapon, device, instrument, material or substance which under the circumstances in which it is used, attempted to be used or threatened to be used, is readily capable of causing death or serious physical injury.

    A starter pistol is a dangerous weapon, by existing legal definition

    with SB 1594,
     the person using a starter pistol is an immediate class C felon
     this happens at every school meet
     the felon is immediately subject to citizen’s arrest incarceration pending judgement immediate dismissal from public service An immediate class C felon could include the person who waved a metal nail file around during animated conversation, ( or threatened to be used ) the person who points with an umbrella toward someone who becomes offended, ( or threatened to be used ) or even the wanna be QB of a poorly thrown football that hurts someone (under the circumstances in which it is used, )as each (  is readily capable of causing death or serious physical injury. )
    also
    a properly secured hunting knife, or an unloaded, secured hunting rifle  (carried for after class legal hunting),
     or a secured and unloaded weapon used for training by a police cadet all are Dangerous Weapons
     the career of each of these people is over, because they are class C felon, without a trialas each (  is readily capable of causing death or serious physical injury. )in fact – if finger nails, school books, a lap top, pocket book or even a full plastic coke bottle were used as weapons, such as to protect a person in self defensethe user is a class C felon, with no trialas each (  is readily capable of causing death or serious physical injury. )or a driver of a car or bicycler who struck a person is a Class C Felon, before trial
    as each (  is readily capable of causing death or serious physical injury. )

    Perhaps there is a better way to protect people, a way that will not put the law into the Appellate Courts?

    • 3H

      1) They are not an immediate Class C felon… they are a Class C felon only upon conviction.

      2)  Exemptions are made:

      (b) Paragraph (a) of this subsection does not apply to the discharge of a firearm:(A) As part of a program approved by a school in the school by an individual who is participating in the program;

      I think that would cover a starter gun.

      Full text of the bill here:

      http://www.leg.state.or.us/12reg/measpdf/sb1500.dir/sb1594.intro.pdf 

  • Anonymous

    It is very evident that Liberals want everyone unarmed except of course those who break the law and come to do harm…  Like always liberals believe no one has a right to protect themselves even at schools.. Why because school shootings give weight to their anti-gun agenda,  they don’t want some law abiding student with a CHL stopping a shooting and showing the benefits of CHL…  School shooting are those Crisis Liberals love to exploit every time it happens…  Just watch how long the Liberal News Media keeps showing it on TV…  You don’t see ANY thing EVER about the Hundreds of times per day that a Conceal Carry Citizens stop crimes, often without ever firing a shot…

    • David Appell

      Gun violence in the US is 20-30 times higher than in other countries of similar political and economic systems. That right there should tell you there is something very wrong with your simplistic ideas.

      • Rupert in Springfield

        Well – If we use the scientific method what that tells us is nothing beyond the statement, it tells us nothing about causation. If you maintain it does, which is the implication of your statement, you are simply trying to draw a conclusion to suit an agenda, not one that can be drawn from the facts.

        Nice try though, even if it is a little long ago debunked boiler plate.

        • David Appell

          You don’t need to be a scientist to develop a huge suspicion that the widespread availability of guns in the US is related to our huge rate of gun violence. Begging the question with tales of crimes stopped by guns ignore all the stories of little boys who find their daddy’s gun and shoot their friend in the head, drunken husbands who wave a gun in their abused wive’s face, and the impulsive suicides due to ready access to guns. 

          • Anonymous

             The suspicion you site is from the Anti-Gun Mantra’s repeated over and over..  Go, Educate yourself, quit repeating crap that is based on nothing..  More kids die from playing Football at school than die from accidental gun accidents.. More kids die from choking on food than die from gun accidents..  We could save far and away more kids by banning school football and feeding children pureed food until the age of 18…  And Domestic violence already has laws in place banning gun ownership..  The US ranks 46th in the world of rates per capita, we experience 11,000 self-inflicted deaths per year, and the UK: 7,000..  Drug overdose, hanging are right up there with gun use.  Men tend to use a gun while women go for overdose..

            Please take the time to educate yourself, don’t take Anti-Gun dribble as fact NOR take my word, look for yourself…

          • David Appell

            > More kids die from > playing Football at 
            > school than die from 
            > accidental gun accidents

            You are tragically wrong. 

            “In 1999, 3,385 children and youth ages 0-19 years were killed with a gun. This includes homicides, suicides, and unintentional injuries.”
            http://www.med.umich.edu/yourchild/topics/guns.htm

            There are links to many more statistics on the page….

            It’s you who needs to get some education. 

          • Anonymous

            Can you READ?  ACCIDENTAL deaths by guns….  You know, the reason Liberals want trigger locks for…. By your own reference only 214 were unintentional, that’s even less than the FBI ref I gave…..

          • David Appell

            The firearm-related death rate in the US is 22 times higher than in the UK.

            http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_firearm-related_death_rate

          • Anonymous

             What you fail to include is that knife crime has exploded..  Also the UK NEVER has had a real problem with gun crime SEE: http://reason.com/archives/2002/11/01/gun-controls-twisted-outcome/singlepage

          • David Appell

            Furthermore, the suicide rate in the US is 74% higher than in the UK.

            http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_suicide_rate 

          • Anonymous

             By your own reference, Per 100,000 population, the United States have 11.8 suicides to UK’s 6.9, that is more than half that of the US.. And you fail to mention that the US is on par or far less than MOST European Countries, the UK and Germany being the most predominate exceptions…

          • Rupert in Springfield

             >You don’t need to be a scientist to develop a huge suspicion that
            the widespread availability of guns in the US is related to our huge
            rate of gun violence.

            You are correct.

            In fact you have to take a decidedly unscientific approach to make the rudimentary mistake of assuming correlation is causation.

            You also have to be absolutely non scientific in your thinking to miss that as gun ownership has increased crime has gone down, thus nullifying even the correlation aspect.

            >Begging the question with tales of crimes stopped by guns ignore all the
            stories of little boys who find their daddy’s gun and shoot their
            friend in the head, drunken husbands who wave a gun in their abused
            wive’s face, and the impulsive suicides due to ready access to guns.

            Actually that’s refuting the question, not begging it.

            Statistically the number of crimes deterred by guns far outstrips the incidents you mention, therefore it’s not a begging the question situation.

            What does beg the question is you trying to make the proposition that the relatively infrequent misuses you mention are statistically comparable. It simply isn’t the case.

          • valley person

             “Statistically the number of crimes deterred by guns far outstrips the
            incidents you mention, therefore it’s not a begging the question
            situation.”

            Only if you accept the statistics produced by a single shill for the gun industry based on a very shaky household survey. One of the “crimes” stopped in that survey was some guy pulling a gun on his beer drinking buddy who was hogging the remote.

            The census bureau reports that accidental gun deaths number between 500-1000 per year by the way.

            And think for a moment. When was the last time you read about an accidental gun death in Oregon? When was the last time you read about a gun owner stopping a crime out in the street by pulling his or her weapon?

      • Anonymous

        Can you tell us how often it is a CHL holder that is committing crimes with a firearm?   What is simplistic about wanting to be able to defend oneself?

      • Anonymous

         READ:
        GUN OWNERSHIP AND HOMICIDE – A HISTORICAL NON-CORRELATION    
        Written by Don B. Kates   

        [In 2007 the Harvard Journal on Law and Policy published a lengthy article I co-authored with a Canadian criminologist, Gary Mauser. Its topic was the common misconception (mantra) that the more firearms in a society the greater its murder rates. The entire original article including footnotes is Kates & Mauser, “Would Banning Firearms Reduce Murder and Suicide?: A Review of International and Some Domestic Evidence” 30 HARVARD JOURNAL OF LAW & Public Policy (2007).]

        Also:
        The award-winning criminologist Prof. Gary Kleck states that firearms are used defensively 2. 5 million times a year. 48  percent of those incidents involve women defending themselves; most of the time a shot is not fired. The conclusion: women benefit from gun ownership.

        There are 80,000,000 gun owners in the United States, yet only 1,500 accidental deaths from guns have occured per year, including children… (Statistics courtesy of FBI) Note: from what I can tell the FBI does not count minors killed in drug related crime and gang wars as accidental….

        Now if you decide to really get the facts, you will find that countries like Switzerland which REQUIRES every home to have a gun, there is virtually no crime.

        http://www.theblessingsofliberty.com/articles/article11.html

        Now a couple more things to think about, Has prohibition of anything EVER stopped those who want it from getting it?  Criminals are not effected by laws against guns… 

        How many times have you been passed up as a potential victim of crime because the perpetrator thought you looked like a person who maybe armed?  Citizens who Conceal Carry helps even those who are not carrying a gun because it puts doubt in the minds of criminals of who to attack…

        If you really want to know the facts, you will not find them from Main Stream Media or the Anti-Gun lemmings..  Go, educate yourself, then you will realize why our founding fathers included the Second Amendment…

        • valley person

          ” The award-winning criminologist Prof. Gary Kleck states that firearms are used defensively 2. 5 million times a year.”

          Yes, the famous, well debunked Gary Kleck survey. What a load of crap you people are willing to swallow.

          “There are 80,000,000 gun owners in the United States, yet only 1,500
          accidental deaths from guns have occured per year, including children..”

          Now THAT is a comforting statistic. Only 1500 accidental gun deaths a year. Including children.

          “Now if you decide to really get the facts, you will find that countries
          like Switzerland which REQUIRES every home to have a gun, there is
          virtually no crime.”

          Yes, well that could be because there is virtually no poverty and no social strife either. Like every other European nation, including those that do not have guns in the home. And by the way, the Swiss own military guns as part of their WELL REGULATED MILITIA.

          “Criminals are not effected by laws against guns… ”

          Only because guns are so easily available in the US. Virginia gun running to New York is a rather famous thing.

          “How many times have you been passed up as a potential victim of crime
          because the perpetrator thought you looked like a person who maybe
          armed?”

          How would anyone possibly know the answer to this? But you do realize, that person on person crime is exceedingly rare outside of families and “friends”?

          “Go, educate yourself, then you will realize why our founding fathers included the Second Amendment…”

          Clearly it was so frightened macho conservatives could go around urban areas pretending they are Rambo. Or maybe shoot a couple of poor homeless schmucks under the Morrison Bridge while they were in their sleeping bags.  That must be what the Founders were thinking. Of course they didn’t bother to write anything down about this so we will never know.

          • Anonymous

             Keep drinking the Kool aide and keep repeating the mantra’s taught to you…  You got it down pat..
            Pretty soon you will be given the loud speaker and everyone will repeat them after YOU…..

            History means Nothing to you and your kind..  Every time a society is Disarmed the leadership has  abused and limited the Rights of the governed…  Remember ALL Governments rule by the power of the gun…  Freedom from oppression is won by the gun…  You have chosen who you would disarm….

          • David Appell

            Paranoid?

          • Anonymous

             Paranoid? NO, I learn from History….
            To bad more people did the same…

          • valley person

             So your plan is to intimidate the US military with your pop gun strapped to your ankle? That is going to keep you free?

            I don’t think so.

            Ask yourself this Ms Ballistic. How many armed citizens did it take to bring down communism in Eastern Europe? How many to run the British out of India?

            All governments rule by the consent of their citizens. When that consent is withdrawn, they fall.

            Pop guns by the way, are not helping the Syrian people at the moment. What will turn the tide there is when the soldiers stop obeying their government.

          • Anonymous

            The United States has over 80 Million gun owners who own approx. 250 Million guns and that number is quickly growing after Obama took office…  Over half, 49 Million are avid big game hunters..  Most all have had gun training, advanced gun training or Military training..  There are Many FFL holders who legally own full blown Machine guns, tanks, artillery and all manner of military weapons..  This group out numbers the standing Military of EVERY Nation on Earth, including communist China…  SEE: http://en.wikipedia.org /wiki/List_of_countries_by_number_of_troops

            If every armed US gun owner gave just one gun to an unarmed Citizen that number could nearly double..
            We have honorable men in our Military, Police Agencies and Government office that will not obey orders to disarm Americans and will side with Citizens against a Government that no longer follows the will of the People, they will bring their equipment with them..
            SEE: http://oathkeepers.org/oath/

            It will not be POP guns that will be used in a fight for freedom….

  • JoelinPDX

    Well, it’s good to see Kevin Starrett got the word out to his people that he was posting an article on OC and they needed to make sure they wrote their crap about why guns need to be carried to schools. It makes great sense to have six-year old first graders protecting us against school shooters.

    Frankly, I don’t like the idea of a lot of untrained people running around with guns stuffed in their shirts. These CHL permits need to carry with them a huge education requirement…I’m talking about a weeks long course, not some two hour class on a Saturday afternoon at the local police department. Recognize that concealed carry is a serious matter and requires those who want to carry to make a concomitant serious commitment.

    • Guest

      JoelinPDX, it would be easier to take your comment seriously if you didn’t purport that this law was about six year olds protecting us against school shooters. Since you purport to know so much about CHL holders and how they need to take concealed carry seriously, did you know that you have to be 21 to obtain a license?

      • JoelinPDX

        Then all those who are arguing for carrying “protection” to school are full of crap.

        • Anonymous

           Are you really that stupid or what?  Remember those BIG people in the front of the class who suppose to be teaching the 6 year olds?  Remember those BIG People in the Cafeteria that cook lunches?  Remember those BIG People with mops that clean up the School?  Remember those People who work in the School Office?  How can you be taken seriously when you imply that Adults want to arm Kids… 

    • valley person

       Geez Joel…..you made sense for once.

  • Rupert in Springfield

    UPDATE – SB 1594 DEFEATED 15-14. That’s good news for everyone!

    • valley person

       Everyone?

    • Anonymous

      Not much of a margin…  I’d have preferred 29-0! 
      Thanks for the update, Rupert, and keep fighting the good fight!

  • Anonymous

    When mass killers meet armed resistance.

    It took place at a university in Virginia.  A student with a grudge, an immigrant, pulled a gun and went on a shooting spree.  It wasn’t Virginia Tech at all.  It was the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, not far away.  You can easily drive from the one school to the other, just take a trip down Route 460 through Tazewell.

    It was January 16, 2002 when Peter Odighizuwa came to campus.  He had been suspended due to failing grades.  Odighizuwa was angry and waving a gun calling on students to “come get me”. The students, seeing the gun, ran.  A shooting spree started almost immediately. In seconds Odighizuwa had killed the school dean, a professor and one student.  Three other students were shot as well, one in the chest, one in the stomach and one in the throat.

    Many students heard the shots. Two who did were Mikael Gross and Tracy Bridges.  Mikael was outside the school having just returned to campus from lunch when he heard the shots.  Tracy was inside attending class.  Both immediately ran to their cars.  Each had a handgun locked in the vehicle.

    Bridges pulled a .357 Magnum pistol and he later said he was prepared to shoot to kill if necessary.  He and Gross both approached Odighizuwa at the same time from different directions.  Both were pointing their weapons at him. Bridges yelled for Odighizuwa to drop his weapon.  When the shooter realized they had the drop on him he threw his weapon down.  A third student, unarmed, Ted Besen, approached the killer and was Physically attacked.

    But Odighizuwa was now disarmed.  The three students were able to restrain him and held him for the police.  Odighizuwa is now in prison for the murders he committed.  His killing spree ended when he faced two students with weapons.  There would be no further victims that day, thanks to armed resistance.

    You wouldn’t know much about that though.  Do you wonder why?  The media, though it widely reported the attack left out the fact that Bridges and Gross were armed.  Most simply reported that the gunman was jumped and subdued by other students.  That two of those students were now armed didn’t get a mention.

    James Eaves-Johnson wrote about this fact one week later in The Daily Iowan. He wrote: “A Lexus-Nexis search revealed 88 stories on the topic, of which only two mentioned that either Bridges or Gross was armed.”  This 2002 article noted “This was a very public shooting with a lot of media coverage.”  But the media left out information showing how two students with firearms ended the killing spree.

    He also mentioned a second incident.  And while I had read many articles on this shooting for an article I wrote about school bullying not a single one mentioned the role that a firearm played in stopping it.
     
    Luke Woodham was a troubled teen.  He felt no one really liked him.  In 1997 he murdered his mother and put on a trench coat.  He filled the pockets with ammunition and took a handgun to the Pearl High School in Pearl, Mississippi.  In rapid succession killed two students and wounded seven others.

    He had the incident planned out.  He would start shooting students and continue until he heard police sirens in the distance. That would allow him time to get in his car and leave campus.  From there he intended to go to the nearby Pearl Junior High School and start shooting again.  How it would end was not clear. Perhaps he would kill himself or perhaps the police would finally catch up with him and kill him.  Either way a lot more people were going to get shot and die.

    What Woodham hadn’t planned for was the actions of Assistant Principal Joel Myrick .  Myrick heard the gun shots.  He couldn’t have a handgun in the school.  But he did keep one locked in his vehicle in the parking lot.  He ran outside and retrieved the gun.

    As Myrick headed back toward the school Woodham was in his vehicle headed for his next intended target. Myrick aimed his gun at the shooter.  The teen crashed his car when he saw the gun. Myrick approached the car and held a gun to the killer who surrendered immediately.  There would be no further victims that day, thanks to armed resistance.

    So you didn’t know about that. Neither did I until today. Eaves-Johnson wrote that there were “687 articles on the school shooting in Pearl, Miss.  Of those, only 19 mentioned that” Myrick had used a gun to stop Woodham “four-and-a-half minutes before police arrived.”

    Many people probably forgot about the shooting in Edinboro, Pennsylvania.  It was a school graduation dance that Andrew Wurst entered to take out his anger on the school.  First he shot teacher John Gillette outside.  He started shooting randomly inside the restaurant where the 240 students had gathered.

    It was restaurant owner James Strand, armed with a shot gun, who captured the shooter and held him for police.  There would be no further victims that day, thanks to armed resistance.

    It was February 12th of this year that a young man entered the Trolley Square Shopping Mall, in Salt Lake City.  The mall was a self-declared “gun free zone” forbidding patrons from carrying weapons.  He wasn’t worried. In fact he appreciated knowing that his victims couldn’t defend themselves.

    He opened fire even before he got inside killing his first victims immediately outside the front door. As he walked down the mall hallway he fired in all directions.  Several more people were shot inside a card store immediately inside the mall.  The shooter moved on to the Pottery Barns Kids store.

    What he didn’t know is that one patron of the mall, Kenneth Hammond, had ignored the signs informing patrons they must be unarmed to enter.  He was a police officer but he was not on duty and he was not a police officer for Salt Lake City.  By all standards he was a civilian that day and probably should have left his firearm in his vehicle.

    It’s a good thing he didn’t. He was sitting in the mall with his wife having dinner when he heard the shots. He told her to hide and to call 911 emergency services.  He went to confront the gunman. T he killer found himself under gun fire much sooner than he anticipated.  From this point on all his effort was to protect himself from Hammond, he had no time to kill anyone else.  Hammond was able to pin down the shooter until police finally arrived and one of them shot the man to death.  There would be no further victims that day, thanks to armed resistance.

    In each of these cases a killer is stopped the moment he faces armed resistance.  It is clear that in three of these cases the shooter intended to continue his killing spree.  In the fourth case, Andrew Wurst, it is not immediately apparent whether he intended to keep shooting or not since he was apprehended by the restaurant owner leaving the scene.

    What would have happened if these people waited for the police? In three cases the shooters were apprehended before the police arrived because of armed civilians.  At Trolley Square the shooter was kept busy by Hammond until the police arrived.  In all four cases the local police were the Johnny-come-latelys.

    Shooting in Butte, Montana

    Shotgun preteen vs illegal alien Home Invaders:  Butte, Montana November 5, 2007

    Two illegal aliens, Ralphel Resindez, 23, and Enrico Garza, 26, probably believed they would easily overpower home-alone 11 year old Patricia Harrington after her father had left their two-story home.   It seems the two crooks never learned two things:  they were in Montana, and Patricia had been a clay shooting champion since she was nine.  Patricia was in her upstairs room when the two men broke through the front door of the house.  She quickly ran to her father’s room and grabbed his 12 gauge Mossberg 500 shotgun.

    Resindez was the first to get up to the second floor only to be the first to catch a near point blank blast of buckshot from the 11-year-old’s knee crouch aim.  He suffered fatal wounds to his abdomen and genitals.   When Garza ran to the foot of the stairs, he took a blast to the left shoulder and staggered out into the street where he bled to death before medical help could arrive.

    It was found out later that Resindez was armed with a stolen 45 caliber handgun he took from another home invasion robbery.  That victim, 50-year-old David Burien, was not so lucky.  He died from stab wounds to the chest.

     Ever wonder why good stuff never makes NBC, CBS, PBS, MSNBC, CNN, or ABC news……..an 11 year old girl, properly trained, defended her home, and herself……against two murderous, illegal immigrants…….and she wins, she is still alive.

    Consider the horrific events at Virginia Tech. Again an armed man enters a “gun free zone”.  He kills two victims and walks away long before the police arrive.  He spends two hours on campus, doing what is unknown.  He then enters another building on campus and begins shooting.  He never encounters a police officer during this.  And all the students and faculty present had apparently complied with the “no gun” policy of the university.  So no one stopped him.  NO ONE STOPPED HIM!  And when he finished his shooting spree 32 people were dead. It was the killer who ended the spree.  He took his own life and when the police arrived all they dealt with were the dead.
    they dealt with were the dead.

  • Pingback: prediksi bola malam ini()

  • Pingback: Blue Coaster33()

  • Pingback: free movie downloads()

  • Pingback: kangen water()

  • Pingback: DIRECTV for your company()

  • Pingback: lan penge online nu()

  • Pingback: youporn()

  • Pingback: laan nu()

  • Pingback: alkaline water machine()

  • Pingback: parking()

  • Pingback: water ionizer loan()

  • Pingback: parking()

  • Pingback: house blue()

  • Pingback: k millward electrician bridgnorth()

  • Pingback: pay day loans()

  • Pingback: here()

  • Pingback: loan payment plan()

  • Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()

  • Pingback: mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg()

  • Pingback: guitar picks()

  • Pingback: naples cat boarding()

  • Pingback: banheira()

  • Pingback: papa johns specials for 2015 and 2016()

  • Pingback: mouse click the up coming post()

  • Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()

  • Pingback: ecograf pret()

  • Pingback: the best products online()

  • Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()

  • Pingback: porno()

  • Pingback: badsi car service()

  • Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt()

  • Pingback: http://zaczekaj.zz.vc/firmowa-strona-internetowa/()

  • Pingback: valentines day cards()

  • Pingback: sell your kindle()

  • Pingback: goodwill industries of denver()

  • Pingback: garcinia cambogia utah()

  • Pingback: Escort()

  • Pingback: big girl fucked essay()

  • Pingback: graphic designers()

  • Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()

  • Pingback: th8 war layout()

  • Pingback: popular names()

  • Pingback: stlpiky()

  • Pingback: boom beach mod apk()

  • Pingback: my singing monster cheats()

  • Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids()

  • Pingback: gamble()

  • Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga()

  • Pingback: Rolande()

  • Pingback: wordpress developers()

  • Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()

  • Pingback: movietube()

  • Pingback: car seat gap filler toyota()

  • Pingback: seller handbook()

  • Pingback: Email advertising USA()

  • Pingback: regulation dart boards()

  • Pingback: bathroom scale that measures body fat()

  • Pingback: Houston SEO()

  • Pingback: punta cana que visitar()

  • Pingback: tenerife estate agents()

  • Pingback: Courtyard gardens Canberra()

  • Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()

  • Pingback: Thai Porn()

  • Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd()

  • Pingback: glam caddy cosmetic organizer()

  • Pingback: netflix account password()

  • Pingback: howrse hack()

  • Pingback: aplique ahora()

  • Pingback: small home safes()

  • Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/()

  • Pingback: Temika()

  • Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()

  • Pingback: dog walker naples florida()

  • Pingback: how to get ex back when she has moved on()

  • Pingback: Cerchio nel grano()

  • Pingback: forskolin side effects()

  • Pingback: Phoebe()

  • Pingback: raspberry ketones()

  • Pingback: best pet sitter naples fl()

  • Pingback: neuken()

  • Pingback: a fantastic read()

  • Pingback: affordable moving companies vancouver island bc()

  • Pingback: look what I found()

  • Pingback: candy saga()

  • Pingback: visit the following web page()

  • Pingback: ADO Fans()

  • Pingback: hack clash royale android()

  • Pingback: jet porn()

  • Pingback: brcsurabaya.livejournal.com()

  • Pingback: chlamydia info()

  • Pingback: makijaz()

  • Pingback: game cheat apps android market()

  • Pingback: easywomen()

  • Pingback: www.christiantshirts.co()

  • Pingback: black hat social bots()

  • Pingback: nordstrom coupon code()

  • Pingback: Click Here()

  • Pingback: custom wedding dress canada()

  • Pingback: vip()

  • Pingback: الالعاب الجديدة والحصرية()

  • Pingback: club flyer()

  • Pingback: Kurma()

  • Pingback: iv therapy center()

  • Pingback: iv therapy day care()

  • Pingback: blaty drewniane()

  • Pingback: medical billing schools()

  • Pingback: podlogi()

  • Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()

  • Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()

  • Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()

  • Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirt()

  • Pingback: spam scam()

  • Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts()

  • Pingback: where to get gymnastics clothes()

  • Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()

  • Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()

  • Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()

  • Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()

  • Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()

  • Pingback: MILF Porn()

  • Pingback: MILF Porn()

  • Pingback: uab ost express()

  • Pingback: Gay Porn()

  • Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()

  • Pingback: Brandi Love Porn()

  • Pingback: Bowling Balls()

  • Pingback: Viagra cena()

  • Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()

  • Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia()

  • Pingback: Cialis apteka()

  • Pingback: Porn Blog()

  • Pingback: tania Levitra()

  • Pingback: cheap club flyer print()

  • Pingback: Mia Khalifa()

  • Pingback: Best Deals Makeup Concealer Palette()

  • Pingback: you can try here()

  • Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()

  • Pingback: Best Rated Bankruptcy Lawyers Frisco Texas()

  • Pingback: mypsychicadvice()

  • Pingback: life insurance lawyer()

  • Pingback: floral sauvage swimwear()

  • Pingback: FastComet Coupons()

  • Pingback: sex toys()

  • Pingback: Joseph()

  • Pingback: pokecoins generator()

  • Pingback: Bigo Web()

  • Pingback: international plaza tampa florida()

  • Pingback: hair dermatologist()

  • Pingback: best value seo packages()

  • Pingback: memory training()

  • Pingback: ship arrest tunisian lawyers()

  • Pingback: filmizle()

  • Pingback: player via video()

  • Pingback: find out more()

  • Pingback: generic viagra()

  • Pingback: Johnathan()

  • Pingback: canada goose()

  • Pingback: Kathlyn()

  • Pingback: volarex()

  • Pingback: Crafts & Sewing()

  • Pingback: Collen()

  • Pingback: #iamtheceo()

  • Pingback: Food Aventure()

  • Pingback: Myrtis()

  • Pingback: Sekolah Tinggi Manajemen Informatika dan Komputer()

  • Pingback: reset windows 7 password()

  • Pingback: Xbox()

  • Pingback: Exotic vacation Travel()

  • Pingback: maths tuition()

  • Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم و سریال با لینک مستقیم()

  • Pingback: visit()

  • Pingback: shipping from Japan()

  • Pingback: Plastic Surgery San Antonio()

  • Pingback: Breast Lift San Antonio()

  • Pingback: enlarge penis()

  • Pingback: lawn care rogers ar()

  • Pingback: team building()

  • Pingback: showbox()

  • Pingback: Memes()

  • Pingback: His Secret Obsession()

  • Pingback: where can i buy instagram likes()

  • Pingback: justin bieber type beat free()

  • Pingback: Frontistiria mesis ekpaideusis Thessaloniki()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()

  • Pingback: Malang Hotel()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Margate()

  • Pingback: best criminal lawyer toronto()

  • Pingback: Adipex rx online()

  • Pingback: Facial Spa Services North Lauderdale()

  • Pingback: Legian Hotel()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Margate()

  • Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Plantation()

  • Pingback: Suffridge()

  • Pingback: women hats()

  • Pingback: us fed rate hike()

  • Pingback: I Like That - [email protected]()

  • Pingback: SOCIAL()

  • Pingback: Autographed Barry Sanders Jersey()

  • Pingback: Search Engine()

  • Pingback: His Secret Obsession by James Bauer()

  • Pingback: dig this()

  • Pingback: WI&G Radio()

  • Pingback: Buca Partner()

  • Pingback: Viagra cena()

  • Pingback: business loan()

  • Pingback: دانلود فیلم()

  • Pingback: locations()

  • Pingback: Dominatrix()

  • Pingback: Clit()

  • Pingback: Garcinia cambogia()

  • Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()

  • Pingback: Virgin Islands Health Center()

  • Pingback: massage therapist()

  • Pingback: Scelta Windows()

  • Pingback: oakville contractors()

  • Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()

  • Pingback: floor24.net.pl()

  • Pingback: easter egg scavenger hunt()

  • Pingback: guaranteedppc()

  • Pingback: Masters 2017()

  • Pingback: project funding()

  • Pingback: Luxury Yacht Charter()

  • Pingback: sexiga underkläder()

  • Pingback: Granville Homes for Sale()

  • Pingback: how to make more money()

  • Pingback: web design and developments services()

  • Pingback: split system installation()

  • Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()

  • Pingback: web to lead()

  • Pingback: ducted air conditioning prices()

  • Pingback: dream world()

  • Pingback: Viagra bez recepty()

  • Pingback: San Francisco Bay Area Stair Lifts()

  • Pingback: affiliate marketing()

  • Pingback: free instagram followers()

  • Pingback: diy Wood Projects()

  • Pingback: Revitol Scar Cream Review()

  • Pingback: Viagra()

  • Pingback: qq10()

  • Pingback: Viagra()

  • Pingback: agen judiqq online()

  • Pingback: potencja()

  • Pingback: agen judi bola()

  • Pingback: Rijschool Rotterdam zuid()

  • Pingback: Getting Viagra with Viva Paradise Nottingham Escorts()

  • Pingback: Buy Adipex Online()

  • Pingback: Car Hire()

  • Pingback: gas ducted heater()

  • Pingback: harvoni cost in mexico()

  • Pingback: Keller Bail bonds()

  • Pingback: Fallout 4 Elder Maxson Battle Coat()

  • Pingback: korean green tea()

  • Pingback: visit the site()

  • Pingback: the best diet plan to lose weight()

  • Pingback: leki na erekcje()

  • Pingback: Judi Casino Online()

  • Pingback: social media david sammon()

  • Pingback: datingvideo()

  • Pingback: https://en-gb.facebook.com/TenerifeForums()

  • Pingback: Hovenier()

  • Pingback: Gift ideas for men()

  • Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()

  • Pingback: May 14th Happy Mothers Day 2017()

  • Pingback: room for rent singapore()

  • Pingback: Anklets()

  • Pingback: Hydromax Bathmate Official Retailer Website()

  • Pingback: blonde lace wigs()

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)