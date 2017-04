Very good news on CHL bills in Oregon Senate

by In the news

Update on two bills related to Concealed Hangun License (CHL) holders

HB 4045 (CHL privacy) passed out of the Senate today. This bill strengthens the protection of the confidential information that CHL applicants are required to provide in order to obtain their licenses.

SB 1594, a bad bill that would have taken away rights of CHL holders to legally carry on school grounds/college campuses, failed in a 14-15 vote. All CHL holders already must be at least 21 years old and must pass an FBI background check.

No Senate Republicans voted for the bad bill, SB 1594, the bill that would have taken away rights of CHL holders to legally carry on school grounds/college campuses. This was good news because there were some concerns that some might cave. Two Democrats also voted against the bad bill: Sen. Betsy Johnson and Sen. Joanne Verger.

Update: The NRA has an update on today’s good news. It reminds everyone to please contact Governor Kitzhaber to urge him to sign HB 4045 (CHL privacy) now that is has passed the House and the Senate:

Please contact Governor John Kitzhaber and respectfully request that he sign House Bill 4045 into law. You can contact Governor Kitzhaber by calling (503) 378-4582 and by e-mailing him through the online form found here.