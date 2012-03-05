Dorchester Conference: Issue & Presidential Poll results

Dorchester issue debate poll results & presidential straw poll results among the 500+ delegates.
Presidential Straw Poll:
Mitt Romney – 52%
Rick Santorum – 26%
Newt Gingrich – 14%
Ron Paul – 6%
Barack Obama – 1%
Issue 1 on kicker/spending cap: The implementation of a state budget revenue fund to be created through a state budget spending cap and moderation of the “kicker”.
YES 38%
NO 62%
Issue 2 – Department of Defense: In order to reduce the growing Federal budget deficit the Dorchester Conference supports requiring the Defense Department to reduce its budget.
Yes 35%
No 65%
Issue 3 on social security reform: The Dorchester Conference recommends that Social Security be reformed in the following order of priority. (Delegates will vote on the order of priority)
Opt2 – create private investment accounts for younger workers – 33%
Opt3 – raise the full retirement age to reflect increases in longevity – 29%
Opt4 – change the cost of living adjustment – 20%
Opt1 – slow the growth in benefits for higher income retirees – 18%
Issue 4 on changing the US presidential primary nominating process
D – American Federalism – 58%
B – Delaware plan – 19%
C – Inter-regional primary plan – 19%
A – National primary day – 4%
