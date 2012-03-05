Dorchester Conference: Issue & Presidential Poll results

by In the news

Dorchester issue debate poll results & presidential straw poll results among the 500+ delegates.

Presidential Straw Poll:

Mitt Romney – 52%

Rick Santorum – 26%

Newt Gingrich – 14%

Ron Paul – 6%

Barack Obama – 1%

Issue 1 on kicker/spending cap: The implementation of a state budget revenue fund to be created through a state budget spending cap and moderation of the “kicker”.

YES 38%

NO 62%

Issue 2 – Department of Defense: In order to reduce the growing Federal budget deficit the Dorchester Conference supports requiring the Defense Department to reduce its budget.

Yes 35%

No 65%

Issue 3 on social security reform: The Dorchester Conference recommends that Social Security be reformed in the following order of priority. (Delegates will vote on the order of priority)

Opt2 – create private investment accounts for younger workers – 33%

Opt3 – raise the full retirement age to reflect increases in longevity – 29%

Opt4 – change the cost of living adjustment – 20%

Opt1 – slow the growth in benefits for higher income retirees – 18%

Issue 4 on changing the US presidential primary nominating process

D – American Federalism – 58%

B – Delaware plan – 19%

C – Inter-regional primary plan – 19%

A – National primary day – 4%