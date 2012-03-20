Knute Buehler slams Kate Brown’s Chicago-style machine politics

by NW Spotlight
“I think it’s just another example of how politics is being used by our current Secretary of State for partisan advantage,” Buehler told WW. “There’s a [Democratic] candidate who’s in danger of losing in May, so they reinterpret the law to help him. That’s not how we should do things in Oregon.” ~ Knute Buehler’s interview with Nigel Jaquiss in today’s Willamette Week
Dr. Knute Buehler, candidate for Oregon Secretary of State, released the following statement after it was reported that Secretary of State Kate Brown had moved the election for Oregon Labor Commissioner from the May ballot to the November ballot. Under normal election procedures, the non-partisan race between Brad Avakian and Bruce Starr would be decided in May by the candidate who received over 50% of the vote. The November ballot will be more favorable to Avakian, so this is really an attempt to rig the election in his favor by changing the rules in the middle of the game.
“This is exactly the kind of partisan, Chicago-style machine politics that breeds distrust in our election system. Kate Brown should be ashamed. Oregon needs a non-partisan election official, not one who will rig the rules in order to achieve her desired outcome. That’s not Oregon; that’s third-world.”
visit Knute Buehler’s web site
