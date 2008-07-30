Senator Floyd Prosanksi proposes mandatory bike helmets

Oregon State Senator and bike advocate Floyd Prosanski proposed mandatory bicycle helmets for all-ages. What came as a surprise was the fact that Senator Prosanski is probably the most civil libertarian member in the Legislature. Bicycle activist rebuffed the idea saying that the hassle would result in people using bikes less. Hmmm, let’s apply this theory to other regulations and taxes.
