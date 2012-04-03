Executive Club April 4 Speaker: Victoria Taft

by In the news

Urban Renewal … or Cash for Cronies?

Radio Host Victoria Taft

Executive Club Meeting

6:00 pm • Wed, April 4th • Airport Shilo

We are delighted to present Victoria Taft, the conservative KPAM talk show host as our featured special guest speaker. The charming, always sharp and witty radio maven is especially well versed in the regularly weird political scene of Oregon and Portlandia.

Currently, Victoria is lighting up the corrupt, wasteful tax scam which is Urban Renewal and “tax-increment financing.” Taft’s presentation, will, among other things, expose the latest cash-for-cronies plans cooked up by the Portland Development Commission and the estimable Portland Mayor, Sam Adams.

To her credit, Victoria is tuned in on the battles Executive Club types are fighting on behalf of limited government. She’ll look forward to seeing you there. EC