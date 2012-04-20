Oregon income increases lag behind WA, CA & DC

Oregon Transformation

The average Oregonian income increased a mere $75.80 each year in the last decade

At the beginning of the decade Oregon’s per capita income was $37,151. By 2011 that income was $37,909, an increase of just $758 over the last ten years.

Our neighbors south and north fared much better over the same decade. California’s per capita income went from $43,052 to $44,481, an increase of $1,429.

Washington was the big winner on the west coast, increasing their income from $41,871 to $44,294, an increase more than three times the size of Oregon’s, at $2,423.

Consider this; Washington D.C. had an increase in income 20 times that of Oregon!

As the graph below illustrates, Washington D.C. went from $57,690 to $73,105. That is a $15,415 increase –

A pay raise of 26.7 percent!

It appears that government was a lucrative business in the last decade, a fact that most hard-working Oregonians might find difficult to stomach.

Sources:

http://www.bea.gov/iTable/iTable.cfm?ReqID=70&step=1&isuri=1&acrdn=4

ftp://ftp.bls.gov/pub/special.requests/cpi/cpiai.txt