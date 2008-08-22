Keep “Double Majority” Voting Rule in Place

How many voters should it take to raise your taxes? Oregonians once again will be asked this question on our November ballot. Currently, local governments seeking approval of certain property tax measures must see at least 50 percent of their qualified voters turn out before a majority of those voting can approve the new tax. The only exception to the 50 percent turnout requirement is for November elections held in even-numbered years. This requirement is known as the “double majority” rule.
Now, the legislature has placed Measure 56 on the ballot. It would void the double majority rule in any election held in May or November of any year, even or odd. This effectively grants local governments four times as many chances to pass new taxes with low voter turnout than they have now.
The legislature also wrote the Fiscal Impact statement for the measure, stating that “there is no direct financial effect on state or local government expenditures or revenue.” While there may be no “direct” financial effect, the indirect effect is clearly to increase revenue. If this were not the case, why loosen the rule at all?
Double majority rule critics argue that it somehow isn’t democratic because a simple majority of those voting may not be able to decide the issue. Yet some limitations on majority rule are both acceptable and appropriate under our form of government. Neither branch of our legislature can vote on anything without a majority, or a quorum, being present. And, in 1996 Oregon voters approved a Constitutional amendment that requires a 3/5 majority in both houses of the legislature to pass revenue-raising bills. This recognizes that imposing taxes is a serious matter and should not be done without a supermajority of the people’s legislature approving.
Oregonians also voted in 1996 and again in 1997 to place the double majority requirement on certain property tax elections into the state Constitution. In 1998 voters rejected an attempt by the legislature to repeal it. Now, the legislature has placed a similar measure on this November’s ballot. It will ask Oregonians to reverse a decision we’ve already made three times before.
Even though supermajority rules are part of our electoral process, the double majority rule does not require a supermajority to pass any tax. In fact, the opposite is true.
If only fifty percent of registered voters participate in a given election, and if just fifty percent plus one of those voters approve a property tax measure, simple math tells us that a mere 25 percent of all registered voters can impose that tax on all property owners in the jurisdiction. In effect, they can impose that tax on all renters, too, since landlords usually pass taxes on to their tenants in the form of higher rents.
So, the double majority rule just as easily can be called the 25 percent rule, because it allows taxes to increase if only 25 percent of all registered voters approve.
Before the rule was in place, taxes could be imposed by a mere 20 percent, or 10 percent, or even a smaller percentage of all registered voters. Now, it takes at least 25 percent of all registered voters to impose certain property taxes in other than a general election.
Looked at this way, if anything, the double majority rule isn’t flawed because it places the bar too high, but because it places the bar too low.
Rather than repeal this sensible taxpayer safeguard, it might be more “democratic” to strengthen it, perhaps by requiring a majority of all registered voters to vote Yes before any tax can be imposed.
If Oregonians were given such a choice, the result might disappoint the double majority critics far more than the rule itself ever has.
Founder and Senior Policy Analyst at Cascade Policy Institute, Steve Buckstein is Director of Cascade’s Government Transparency Project and the Oregon Economic Opportunity Project. Based in Portland, Cascade Policy Institute is Oregon’s free market research center.
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xmrsen75dfsrmfsfgsdjgfsfds()
Pingback: 3mxc85n54ew7xmtn4v378tfbt5()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: best t-shirt design()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: Margarita Phommatheth()
Pingback: Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: league of legends clothes()
Pingback: valentines day pictures()
Pingback: SMTP Scanner Private()
Pingback: th9 war base layout()
Pingback: Margherita()
Pingback: my singing monsters hack()
Pingback: mod hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Bbest webdesign company()
Pingback: pet sitter naples()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: Vehicle GPS Tracker()
Pingback: children's clothes size 28 conversion()
Pingback: rc car accessories()
Pingback: bathroom scale not made in china()
Pingback: tv antennas las vegas nv()
Pingback: nose hair trimmer that really works()
Pingback: Cindie()
Pingback: moving helpers()
Pingback: free xbox live codes list 2013()
Pingback: cat care naples()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: Sean Treacy()
Pingback: java courses in cdac pune()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: outdoor lights color changing()
Pingback: sleep aid doxylamine succinate mg()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Bonus()
Pingback: Anja()
Pingback: dog boarding naples florida()
Pingback: lovetts()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: nachatroom.net()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: puppy sitter()
Pingback: this website()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: lawn mower shop()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: funny jokes()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Going Here()
Pingback: Fanclubdenhaag()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: psychic source reviews()
Pingback: bustycats.equityplays.date()
Pingback: http://kwel.me/2e72b8()
Pingback: badassteens()
Pingback: NBA Live Stream()
Pingback: Wow()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: judi angka()
Pingback: prints vip()
Pingback: club flyer()
Pingback: motor club of america scam review()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: beautiful men()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: elewacja dlh()
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: great tee shirt designs()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts()
Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias()
Pingback: My Pillow Reviews()
Pingback: Viagra opinie cena()
Pingback: kamagra gdzie kupiï¿½()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: Fetish Porn()
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Reality Kings Porn()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts()
Pingback: Angie()
Pingback: german malaysian institute()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: lose weight()
Pingback: click over here()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: manifestation miracle review()
Pingback: Free Credit Report()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: FastComet Promo Code()
Pingback: technology reviews()
Pingback: CAR ELECTRONICS AND ACCESSORY()
Pingback: spelling check()
Pingback: sex shop()
Pingback: Shondra()
Pingback: this site()
Pingback: pokemons hack()
Pingback: Learn How Back Pain Can Be Managed()
Pingback: best seo packages in india()
Pingback: seo pricing and plans()
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs()
Pingback: products-P()
Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE()
Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of la goulette()
Pingback: carb blocker green tea()
Pingback: pokemon go free coins()
Pingback: photography()
Pingback: Doris()
Pingback: david sammon colorado()
Pingback: Onie()
Pingback: machu picchu tours()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: make a video online()
Pingback: male enlargement()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Wilton Manors()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Sea Ranch Lakes()
Pingback: top criminal lawyers toronto()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hollywood()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Southwest Ranches, Florida()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Park()
Pingback: Hopes()
Pingback: Michael Jordan Autographed Jersey()
Pingback: watch this video()
Pingback: Deepthroat()
Pingback: see our profile()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: oakville contractors()
Pingback: 4-14X44Q Rifle Scope()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: michael minh nguyen()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: binary reaper v4()
Pingback: whore()
Pingback: Kamagra cena()
Pingback: vegas slots()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids care()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: Buy Phentermine()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: Landscape Designer()
Pingback: Movie Download()
Pingback: video()
Pingback: social media david sammon()
Pingback: Tenerife Forum()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: Hot Cougar Julia Ann Fucked By Gigantic Black Cock()
Pingback: i want to donate money online()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: barf hundefoder()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: web hosting()
Pingback: 5 axis cnc machine()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: Venta de Partes Usadas()
Pingback: תריסים()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: youtube to mp3()
Pingback: http://un-relatable.tumblr.com()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم گیتا()
Pingback: Adult porn()
Pingback: Child porn()
Pingback: http://www.shabeqadrtravels.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=194384()
Pingback: click now()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: seo pricing()
Pingback: فروش پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: دانلود موزیک()
Pingback: شرکت پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: it disposal service()
Pingback: free computer recycling()
Pingback: pc disposal()
Pingback: organic shea butter()
Pingback: How to copy dvd easily?()
Pingback: سئو()
Pingback: سئو سایت()
Pingback: seo()
Pingback: website templates()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: ajmal hatkora wood()