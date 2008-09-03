Executive Club: Watch Convention tonight, plus guest speakers.

Tonight’s monthly Executive Club meeting will be watching by big screen the GOP convnetion including Sarah Palin’s big speech. Also featured will be radio host and Education activist Rob Kremer.
Wed. Sept.3rd, 6:00 pm, Airport Shilo Inn
Featuring
Rob Kremer “Needed in Oregon: More education reform”
Cascade Policy “Measure 56”
