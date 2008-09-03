Back to Home Page

Executive Club: Watch Convention tonight, plus guest speakers.

by In the news Wednesday, September 3. 2008

Tonight’s monthly Executive Club meeting will be watching by big screen the GOP convnetion including Sarah Palin’s big speech. Also featured will be radio host and Education activist Rob Kremer.

Wed. Sept.3rd, 6:00 pm, Airport Shilo Inn

Featuring
Rob Kremer “Needed in Oregon: More education reform”
Cascade Policy “Measure 56”

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

No related posts.

Posted by at 05:32 | Posted in Measure 37 | 40 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)