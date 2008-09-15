Back to Home Page

Prominent “Climate Change Skeptic” to Visit Portland

by Cascade Policy Institute Monday, September 15. 2008

Here is your once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet President VÃ¡clav Klaus, one of the world’s highest ranking “climate change skeptics!”

Join Cascade Policy Institute, Americans for Prosperity and The Competitive Enterprise Institute for a reception, luncheon and book signing with His Excellency VÃ¡clav Klaus, President of the Czech Republic and author of the provocative new book

“Blue Planet in Green Shackles:
What is Endangered: Climate or Freedom?”

Tuesday, September 30 at The Hilton Portland
11:30 a.m. V.I.P. Reception and Photo Op $50
12:00 p.m. Luncheon and Book Signing $50

Advance payment required. RSVP to [email protected]
or 503.242.0900 by September 25.

Cascade Policy Institute is Oregon’s free market public policy research center.

