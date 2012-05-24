Poll shows Labor Commissioner race is wide open

by In the news

(Hillsboro, Oregon) The Bruce Starr campaign has acquired a poll which shows that the race for the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) is in a statistical tie. This information comes from a poll commissioned in April by the National Association of Realtors through the group American Strategies Incorporated.

The survey reached 600 adults, 18 years or older, who indicated that they were almost certain or would probably vote in the November 2012 election for President, Congress, and State Legislature.

The poll shows that upon first ask, the Labor Commissioner race is within the margin of error with 58% undecided. After candidate bios and messaging were read, it showed a spread with Starr at 47%, Avakian at 38%, with 14% undecided.

“This poll shows that my message of job creation and faith in the small business owners is one that is resonating with voters” Starr said. “I am running for Labor Commissioner to bring good paying jobs back to our state.”

Bruce Starr is a small business owner and lives in Hillsboro with his wife, Rebecca, and two children. Starr is a graduate of Portland State University and is currently serving his third term in the Oregon State Senate.

For more information on Bruce’s campaign, visit www.brucestarr.org



